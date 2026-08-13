Amanda Frances and Eddie's relationship began with a chance encounter in West Hollywood in August 2019. They moved in together in 2021 and welcomed children before getting engaged in December 2024. The couple had a private courthouse wedding on 9 September 2025, and have planned a larger wedding celebration for 10 October 2026.

Amanda Frances with her husband Eddie. Photo: @xoamandafrances on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky met by chance in West Hollywood in 2019 after Eddie approached her and asked if he could buy her a drink.

The couple briefly separated before reconnecting and welcomed two children, Canaan Cash and Delilah Grace.

two children, and Eddie proposed to Amanda at their home in December 2024 after changing his original Malibu plans because of wildfires.

after changing his original Malibu plans because of wildfires. Amanda and Eddie quietly married on 9 September 2025 , in Laguna Hills, California, with all four of their children present.

, in Laguna Hills, California, with all four of their children present. The couple scheduled a larger formal wedding celebration for 10 October 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Amanda J. Frances Edward Tsivislavsky Gender Female Male Date of birth 12 September 1985 - Age 40 years old (as of 2026) - Zodiac Virgo - Place of birth Sand Springs, Oklahoma, United States Soviet Union Current residence Bel Air (Los Angeles) and Newport Beach, California Bel Air (Los Angeles) and Newport Beach, California Nationality American American Ethnicity White Ukrainian-Jewish Religion Christian Jewish Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Blonde Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Relationship status Married Married Spouse Eddie Tsivislavsky Amanda Frances Children Canaan Cash, Delilah Grace, and stepchildren Liam and Shoshana Liam, Shoshana, Canaan Cash, and Delilah Grace Education Roberts University, Southern Methodist University - Profession Author, digital course creator, business mindset coach, and reality television personality Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of California Flooring and Construction Inc. Social media Instagram Instagram

Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky's relationship timeline

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Amanda Frances and businessman Eddie Tsivislavsky's relationship began with a chance meeting in West Hollywood and has since grown into a blended family, an engagement, and a marriage. Here's a detailed timeline of their relationship.

Amanda Frances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season. 15 Photo: Trae Patton

Source: Getty Images

August 2019: Amanda and Eddie meet in West Hollywood

The couple first met in August 2019 in West Hollywood after a chance encounter where Eddie approached Amanda for a drink. At the time, Eddie had been separated from his former wife for several months, with whom he shares two children, Liam and Shoshana.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Amanda recalled how she met Eddie, stating:

I walk past this really tall, cute guy, and I think—I hope—that he comes after me. I hope I see him again. But like, what am I going to do? Be like, ‘Hey, cute man on the street, follow me?’

After spending time talking over drinks, Amanda admitted her feelings surprised her.

You're very cute, and I feel very attracted to you, and I kind of want to lunge at you and kiss you... you have a really good heart.

Amanda Frances on 25 February 2026 in New York City. Photo: Michael Simon

Source: Getty Images

2020: Amanda Frances and Eddie part ways

After dating for a couple of months following their first meeting in 2019, Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky decided to take a break. Frances later explained that their relationship had become intense quickly, while Eddie was also dealing with the end of his previous marriage. She told Wedding Forward in 2025:

Our relationship evolved quickly. The night I met him, he had been separated for about four months. His former wife was in a new relationship and his world had been very much pulled apart. Everything in me thought that he was not ready for a relationship, but I also felt so pulled and drawn to him at a soul level. We dated for a couple of months before taking time apart.

2020: Amanda Frances and Eddie rekindle their romance

The couple eventually reconnected in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frances said they were both in a different place emotionally and were more open to making their relationship work. She told Wedding Forward:

When we came back together, in the middle of covid, we were both ready. We had both dated other people, figured some things out and I felt truly open to love.

Eddie also explained that their reunion was intentional. In a 2026 appearance on The Viall Files, he said that after their initial breakup, he told Frances,

I don’t know what this is. I just know I want you to be in my life. But we need to become friends first.

He added:

It was intentional from my standpoint because I, I felt you can't have a relationship without a foundation...It was too much. So we kind of needed that break...But during the break, I knew she was dating. I knew she was dating like crazy. And she did a selfie in the bathroom at the Belar Hotel, which is one of the hotels that we did.

2021: Amanda Frances and Eddie move in together

After reconnecting during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Eddie moved in together in 2021. Amanda also purchased her Bel-Air estate, formerly owned by Kyle Richards in December 2021.

2022: Amanda Frances and Eddie welcome their first child together

Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky welcomed twin boys, Canaan Cash and Zion, in 2022. The twins were born prematurely with an emergency C-section at around 29 weeks and were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Tragically, Zion died shortly after birth, while Canaan remained in the NICU for 68 days. In an episode of the Bravo reality show on 22 January 2026, Frances opened up about the difficult pregnancy and the loss of her son Zion. According to People magazine, she said:

Three years ago, I had twins, Canaan and Zion, an emergency C-section, middle of the night, born 11 weeks early. It was a hard pregnancy, and Zion, my son, didn’t make it; he died at 5 days old in the NICU. Zion's placenta was faulty, so he was having a hard time in the womb … Zion, unfortunately, died in my arms the first time I ever held him.

2023: Amanda Frances and Eddie welcome their second child together

Amanda Frances and Eddie welcomed their daughter, Delilah Grace, in 2023. Frances had previously chosen the name Delilah with Eddie early in their relationship. In a 2024 interview with Life & Style, Frances explained why she chose the name Delilah for her daughter. She said:

I loved the name Delila as, to me, Delila is a fierce but feminine woman who… gets what she wants. She is independent, fearless, and empowered. She is conveyed as scandalous in the bible story, but I don’t see it that way.

December 2024: Eddie proposes to Amanda Frances

After several years together and two children, Eddie Tsivislavsky proposed to Amanda Frances in December 2024 at their home. He originally planned to propose in Malibu, where they had their first date, but changed the location because of the Malibu fires.

Amanda Frances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 23. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Eddie also surprised her with a ring that closely matched one she had previously put on her vision board. Speaking about the proposal in the December 18 episode of RHOBH, Amanda told her children:

It did take a while for us to get engaged, but then Daddy crushed it. He got me the exact ring that had been on my vision board. Literally..

February 2025: Amanda talks about Eddie’s children and their blended family

In February 2025, Amanda Frances spoke about her relationship with Eddie’s two older children, Liam and Shoshana. She explained that becoming a mother to her own children brought changes to their family dynamic. Speaking to Wedding Forward, Frances said:

My stepkids became a huge part of my life from the moment I met them, so it was a bit of a transition for them for me to have a baby and then have another baby. They were the centre of my world, and now there were two new babies.

She added:

In the end, they adapted beautifully and are wonderful older siblings to the babies. To help with this, Eddie and I made sure to each make one-on-one time for each of them, with each of us.

September 2025: Amanda and Eddie secretly marry

Amanda Frances and Eddie quietly married in a private courthouse ceremony in Laguna Hills, California, on 9 September 2025. Their children, Liam, Shoshana, Canaan and Delilah, were present for the ceremony.

Frances later revealed the marriage in April 2026, sharing photos from their courthouse wedding. She also indicated that they planned a larger wedding celebration for 10 October 2026.

October 2026: Amanda and Eddie plan a larger wedding celebration

Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky are planning a larger wedding celebration on 10 October 2026, in California's wine country. Around 200 guests are expected to attend the multi-day celebration.

The wedding weekend will take place around Santa Ynez and Los Olivos, with the couple taking over a vineyard and arranging accommodation for their guests. The plans include a Friday rehearsal dinner, the main vineyard ceremony and after-party on Saturday, followed by a gathering on Sunday.

As reported by Bravo, Amanda spoke about how she and Eddie planned to include both of their religious traditions in the wedding. She said:

From when I first met Eddie, it was really obvious that we had similar feelings about God. So, me being a Christian and him being Jewish has never been a problem with us. So we’re gonna do the hora. We’re gonna step on the glass…there’s gonna be a gospel choir.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Frances? Amanda Frances is a self-made millionaire author, business coach, and reality television personality who joined the cast of RHOBH for Season 15. How old is Amanda Frances? Amanda Frances is 40 years old as of 2026, having been born on 12 September 1985. How did Amanda Frances meet her husband? Amanda met her husband, Eddie Tsivislavsky, in August 2019 when he chased her down a street in West Hollywood as she was walking to a local restaurant. What does Amanda Frances' husband do for a living? Eddie Tsivislavsky is a businessman who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of California Flooring and Construction Inc. Are Amanda and Eddie still together? The couple are still together and legally married following a private civil ceremony on 9 September 2025. How many children does Amanda Frances have? The TV personality has two children: Canaan Cash and Delilah Grace. Who is the father of Amanda Frances' children? Eddie Tsivislavsky is the father of Amanda’s children. Who is Eddie Tsivislavsky's ex-wife? Eddie's ex-wife's identity is not publicly known.

Amanda Frances and Eddie Tsivislavsky's relationship has gone through several major milestones since they met in 2018. After reconnecting, moving in together and starting a family, the couple became engaged in 2024 and secretly married in 2025. Today, they are raising their blended family while preparing for another celebration of their marriage in October 2026.

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