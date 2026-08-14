Five serving Nigerian lawmakers have been identified as likely governorship candidates in the 2027 general elections

The trend signals a shift in how legislative experience is being used as a stepping stone to executive office in Nigeria

Senators and a state House of Assembly speaker are among those positioning to move from the legislature to the governorships

Five serving Nigerian lawmakers are positioning themselves to contest governorship seats in the 2027 general elections. The development marks a notable pattern in the lead-up to the polls, with elected legislators trading their legislative mandates for a shot at executive power at the state level.

However, so far, five lawmakers have been identified, barring any changes that may occur during the party substitution process.

Federal and State lawmakers contesting for governors in 2027 compiled Photo Credit: @TheAkeweje

Source: Twitter

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola — Ogun state

Adeola, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, is among those eyeing the Ogun State governorship. He is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Representative Kingsley Chinda — Rivers state

Chinda represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State in the House of Representatives. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is reportedly positioning himself to contest the Rivers State governorship.

Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu — Kwara state

Salihu currently serves as Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly. His reported ambition to contest the Kwara State governorship would see him move from the top of the state legislature to the executive arm of government.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli — Oyo state

Alli represents Oyo South Senatorial District and is a member of the APC. He is among those said to be seeking the Oyo State governorship ahead of 2027.

Senator Aliyu Wadada — Nasarawa state

Wadada represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District and is also angling for the governorship of Nasarawa State. He is a member of the PDP.

A contrasting trend in Nigerian politics

According to The Guardian, their collective ambitions sit against a broader backdrop. While former governors are seeking to remain relevant by returning to the National Assembly, serving lawmakers are moving in the opposite direction, aiming to lead state governments.

What makes the current cycle distinctive is the concentration of active legislators among governorship hopefuls, raising fresh questions about whether time spent in the legislature is becoming a more common route into executive office in Nigeria.

Makinde sends notice to Oyo guber candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, called out governorship candidates who have been attacking him on the campaign trail.

Makinde, who cannot run for a third term, said candidates should direct their criticism at a named opponent instead.

The governor urged Oyo voters to demand concrete plans from candidates before deciding who to support in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng