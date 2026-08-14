Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Schengen Area countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days

The 90-day limit applies across the entire Schengen Area, which covers 29 European countries including France, Germany, and Italy

Visa-free access does not guarantee automatic entry, as travellers must still meet Schengen border requirements

Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can travel to Europe's Schengen Area without obtaining a visa for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, under the European Union's visa-waiver arrangements.

The exemption covers short-term visits such as tourism, visiting family and friends, and other activities permitted under the rules.

Mauritian and Seychellois passport holders can visit Schengen countries for up to 90 days Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The 90-day limit applies across the Schengen Area rather than separately to individual countries. A traveller who spends time in France, Germany and Spain, for example, remains subject to the same 90-day allowance.

Mauritius

Mauritian passport holders can enter Schengen countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

Travellers must comply with entry conditions and provide relevant documents when requested by border officials.

Visa-free status does not give travellers an automatic right to enter a country.

Seychelles

Seychellois citizens are also eligible for visa-free travel to the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The arrangement covers qualifying short-term visits, including tourism and family visits.

Travellers must continue to meet the applicable entry requirements and may be asked to demonstrate the purpose of their visit and their ability to support themselves during their stay.

List of 29 Schengen countries

The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries where internal border controls have largely been removed, allowing travellers to move between participating countries without routine passport checks.

The countries are:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Four non-EU Schengen countries

Four countries in the Schengen Area are not members of the European Union but participate in the Schengen system.

They are:

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Switzerland

Visa-free travel does not guarantee entry

Although citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles do not need a Schengen visa for qualifying short stays, they must still comply with border requirements.

Border officials may ask travellers to provide:

A valid passport

Proof of accommodation

A return or onward travel ticket

Evidence of sufficient funds for the trip

Information about the purpose of the visit

Any other documents required under the applicable entry rules

The visa waiver applies only to qualifying short stays. Travellers intending to work, study for longer periods or remain beyond 90 days generally need to meet separate immigration requirements.

Mauritius and Seychelles citizens can travel visa-free to Europe Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Europe accounts for over 50% of Africa’s international airline

Europe remained the largest international destination region for airlines operating in Africa in August 2026, with 10.8 million scheduled seats, according to OAG data.

The capacity accounted for 50.35% of the 21.5 million international seats scheduled across the continent during the month.

The figures showed that airlines in Africa continued to allocate significantly more capacity to Europe and the Middle East than to international routes within Africa. T

OAG said total scheduled airline capacity across Africa reached 27.3 million seats in August 2026, up 8.4% from a year earlier.

International services made up 21.5 million seats, or 79% of total capacity, while domestic routes accounted for about 5.8 million seats, representing an 11% year-on-year increase.

Canada announces new requirements for work permits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Source: Legit.ng