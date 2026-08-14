Europe Confirms Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of 2 African Countries
- Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Schengen Area countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days
- The 90-day limit applies across the entire Schengen Area, which covers 29 European countries including France, Germany, and Italy
- Visa-free access does not guarantee automatic entry, as travellers must still meet Schengen border requirements
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Citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can travel to Europe's Schengen Area without obtaining a visa for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, under the European Union's visa-waiver arrangements.
The exemption covers short-term visits such as tourism, visiting family and friends, and other activities permitted under the rules.
The 90-day limit applies across the Schengen Area rather than separately to individual countries. A traveller who spends time in France, Germany and Spain, for example, remains subject to the same 90-day allowance.
Mauritius
Mauritian passport holders can enter Schengen countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
Travellers must comply with entry conditions and provide relevant documents when requested by border officials.
Visa-free status does not give travellers an automatic right to enter a country.
Seychelles
Seychellois citizens are also eligible for visa-free travel to the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
The arrangement covers qualifying short-term visits, including tourism and family visits.
Travellers must continue to meet the applicable entry requirements and may be asked to demonstrate the purpose of their visit and their ability to support themselves during their stay.
List of 29 Schengen countries
The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries where internal border controls have largely been removed, allowing travellers to move between participating countries without routine passport checks.
The countries are:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Four non-EU Schengen countries
Four countries in the Schengen Area are not members of the European Union but participate in the Schengen system.
They are:
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Norway
- Switzerland
Visa-free travel does not guarantee entry
Although citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles do not need a Schengen visa for qualifying short stays, they must still comply with border requirements.
Border officials may ask travellers to provide:
- A valid passport
- Proof of accommodation
- A return or onward travel ticket
- Evidence of sufficient funds for the trip
- Information about the purpose of the visit
- Any other documents required under the applicable entry rules
The visa waiver applies only to qualifying short stays. Travellers intending to work, study for longer periods or remain beyond 90 days generally need to meet separate immigration requirements.
Europe accounts for over 50% of Africa’s international airline
Europe remained the largest international destination region for airlines operating in Africa in August 2026, with 10.8 million scheduled seats, according to OAG data.
The capacity accounted for 50.35% of the 21.5 million international seats scheduled across the continent during the month.
The figures showed that airlines in Africa continued to allocate significantly more capacity to Europe and the Middle East than to international routes within Africa. T
OAG said total scheduled airline capacity across Africa reached 27.3 million seats in August 2026, up 8.4% from a year earlier.
International services made up 21.5 million seats, or 79% of total capacity, while domestic routes accounted for about 5.8 million seats, representing an 11% year-on-year increase.
Canada announces new requirements for work permits
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.