The legend of the Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz relationship and why it ended

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s relationship timeline

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz shared one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the late 2000s. Their relationship moved quickly, from dating rumours to marriage and parenthood within a few years.

Along the way, they faced intense media scrutiny and personal challenges. Here is a closer look at the key moments that defined their love story and eventual split.

2006: Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz meet and spark dating rumours

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson attend Fashion's Night Out Celebration at The Fred Segal Center on Melrose held in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz reportedly first crossed paths at the MTV Video Music Awards and immediately hit it off. At the time, they kept their budding romance private, which only fuelled speculation as media interest quickly intensified.

Soon after, the two were spotted kissing at a New York nightclub, further igniting rumours about their relationship. Ashlee later reflected on their first meeting in an interview with People, saying:

I think the first day that we met, we were attracted to each other.

2007: Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz make their relationship official

The duo made their relationship official on 30 April 2007 when they co-hosted the opening-night bash at Wentz’s new Big Apple lounge, Angels & Kings. From then on, they were frequently seen together at major industry events and red carpet appearances, openly expressing admiration and support for one another.

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz attend the 136th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jeff Gentner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

April 2008: The couple gets engaged

In April 2008, the couple announced their engagement. The American singer shared the news of their engagement in a statement that read:

We know there has been a lot of speculation recently about Pete and I, and we wanted our fans to be the first to know, because you guys are the best. Yes, we are thrilled to share that we are happily engaged. Thank you for all of your support and well wishes – it means the world to us. We consider this to be a very private matter, and we wanted to be the first to tell you and to hear it straight from us.

May 2008: Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz exchange marriage vows

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz attend the 2010 Barnstable-Brown gala in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Hickey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Barely a month after their engagement, Ashlee and Pete tied the knot on 17 May 2008 in a private ceremony held at her parents’ home in Encino, California. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Ashlee’s sister, Jessica Simpson, while her father, Joe Simpson, officiated the ceremony.

At the time of the wedding, the Hollywood actress was reportedly expecting their first child. She later confirmed the pregnancy, explaining that she felt a deep sense of loyalty and responsibility to protect and defend her growing baby.

November 2008: The couple welcomes their first child

A few months into their marriage, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz welcomed their first child, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, on 20 November 2008 at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Just weeks after giving birth, Ashlee shared a heartfelt message about embracing motherhood, describing it as the most incredible experience of her life and saying that her son makes her smile and laugh every day.

2009 – 2010: Growing pressures and rumours of a split

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson Wentz attend the Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As their careers continued to grow and media scrutiny of their relationship intensified, rumours of strain began circulating. Fame, touring schedules, and the pressures of young parenthood reportedly took a toll on them, creating challenges. Despite this, they often presented a united front in public.

Pete Wentz reportedly shut down the rumours in a public statement, saying:

We're still going steady. She's still wearing my letterman jacket. And you shouldn't believe everything you read on the Internet. It's nonsense.

February 2011: Ashlee Simpson files for divorce

Ashlee Simpson appears on Kempa Home (L). Pete Wentz attends a basketball game (R). Photo: @ashleesimpsonn, @petewentz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In February 2011, Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce in L.A. Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ, she was also seeking spousal support, primary physical custody of their son, and a return to her maiden name.

Their joint statement on the separation read:

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. We remain friends and deeply committed and loving parents to our son Bronx, whose happiness and well-being remain our No. 1 priority. We ask that everyone honour our privacy as we navigate this next phase of our lives.

The divorce was finalised on 22 November 2011, bringing an end to their approximately three-year marriage.

2012 to present: Co-parenting and life after divorce

Ashlee Simpson attends an event with her husband (L). Pete Wentz appears at an event with his girlfriend (R). Photo: @cam_mood, @falloutboyobsession on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After calling it quits, they continue to take care of their son in a co-parenting arrangement. Both stars have found love again. Ashlee Simpson later married actor Evan Ross in 2014. The couple shares two children and occasionally collaborates musically.

Pete Wentz moved on with model Meagan Camper, with whom he has children as well. He also reunited with Fall Out Boy, continuing the band’s global success.

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz shared a whirlwind romance that captured the attention of fans and the media alike. Their relationship saw rapid milestones, from dating and engagement to marriage and parenthood. Despite their eventual divorce, they remain committed to co-parenting their son, Bronx.

