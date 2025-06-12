Amy Poehler's husband and boyfriend history: a timeline of her relationships

Who is Amy Poehler's husband? The American actress isn't married at the moment, but was previously married to Will Arnett. She is currently dating editor Joel Lovell. Explore Amy Poehler's husband and boyfriend history from 2000 to the present, detailing her known relationships.

Amy Poehler at the star ceremony where Michael Schur is honoured (L). Amy Poehler attends the 85th Annual Peabody Awards (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Amy Poehler was married to the American-Canadian actor Will Arnett from 2003 to 2016 .

. Amy and her ex-husband share two sons, Archie and Abel Arnett .

. Since she separated from her ex-husband, Amy has been romantically linked to a few men, including Nick Kroll, Benjamin Graf , and her current boyfriend, Joel Lovell .

, . The actress has been dating Joel Lovell since the summer of 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Poehler Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 1971 Age 53 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Newton, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father William Poehler Mother Eileen Poehler Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joel Lovell Children 2 High School Burlington High School College Boston College Profession Actress, comedian Instagram @amypoehler

Who is Amy Poehler's husband?

Amy Poehler is not currently married. However, the American actress was previously married to Will Arnett.

Will Arnett first met Amy Poehler in 1996, when Amy was performing with Upright Citizens Brigade. He was in a relationship at the time. Will and Amy began dating four years later after reconnecting through mutual friends.

The ex-couple tied the knot on 29 August 2003. Their first son, Archie, was born on 25 October 2008, and their second son, Abel James, was born on 6 August 2010. Arnett and Poehler worked together on multiple projects, including Arrested Development, Blades of Glory, and Horton Hears a Who!

Actors Will Arnett and Amy Poehler speak during the Worldwide Orphans Foundation's Seventh Annual Benefit Gala. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In September 2012, Arnett and Amy announced they were separated. Two years later, Arnett filed for divorce, seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, as well as visitation rights. The divorce was finalised in August 2016.

Amy spoke about the divorce in her 2014 memoir, Yes Please. She wrote:

Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.

She also wrote about co-parenting.

I am proud of how my ex-husband, Will, and I have been taking care of our children. I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes failure.

Amy Poehler's relationship timeline explored

Amy has also hit the headlines a few times due to her love life. Here is the actress' relationship timeline.

John Stamos (2012)

John Stamos at the AARP Annual Movies For Grownups Awards. Photo: Alberto Rogriguez

Source: Getty Images

John Stamos is an American actor known for starring in TV shows such as Full House, Grandfathered, Thieves, and Big Shot. Stamos and Amy had not dated, but had a dinner date together.

During a 2014 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Amy recalled a dinner with John Stamos that took place after her split from Will Arnett. She shared that the two met while filming They Came Together, and after the production wrapped, Stamos invited her to dinner. Here is what she said as :

I was at a restaurant. We were having dinner and I was like, 'Oh, maybe this is a date!' But I didn't know. But I kinda blew it.

Actor John later confirmed during an that he did see the dinner as a date. He mentioned:

We're really good friends… I guess [Amy] didn't know it was a date. I asked her out on a date… and we had a really nice time. Then I hear she thought it wasn't a date. It was a date in my eyes.

Nick Kroll (May 2013–2015)

Actors Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll attend the premiere of RADiUS' "Adult Beginners". Photo: Justin Baker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nick Kroll is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He rose to fame following his role in the animated adult comedy Sausage Party and has since appeared in various films and TV series, including Human Resources and Big Mouth.

Nick Kroll was the first man the actress dated after separating from her ex-husband. The two began dating in May 2013, although they had known each other for a long time.

Nick and Amy made their first public appearance in June 2013 at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Mel Brooks. However, the actress revealed that she was dating Nick in 2014. In a preview interview for her memoir, Yes Please, Poehler mentioned:

I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me. He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories … On one of our first nights together I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying. It was one of the most romantic gestures I have ever seen.

After dating for over two years, the ex-couple amicably ended their relationship. A source told Us Weekly that they broke up due to their demanding work schedules.

Unfortunately, they just couldn’t make the relationship work with their schedules.

Benjamin Graf (2016–2018)

Rumours about Amy and American attorney Benjamin dating circulated on social media in May 2016. It was after the two were spotted together hiking in Los Angeles along with Amy's two sons.

In January 2017, several sources, such as US Weekly and Just Jared, confirmed that they were dating. In addition, the two were seen spending time together in the Bahamas at a friend's wedding. Benjamin and Amy are reported to have parted ways in May 2018.

Joel Lovell (2024–present)

Joel Lovell and Amy Poehler at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Joel is a former New York Times Magazine editor and currently works at Pineapple Street Studios as an executive editor. Amy and Joel are believed to have started dating during the summer of 2024. A source revealed to People, stating:

The Parks & Recreation alum and the journalist are enjoying spending time together.

Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell made their red carpet debut on 2 March 2025 as a couple at the 97th Academy Awards, arriving hand-in-hand at the Dolly Theatre in Hollywood. Despite their growing public presence, Amy and Lovell have kept most of their personal lives out of the spotlight.

FAQs

Who is Amy Poehler? She is an American actress and comedian. What is Amy Poehler known for? She is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation. How old is Amy Poehler? The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star is 53 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 16 September 1971. Are Will Arnett and Amy Poehler still married? The two divorced in 2016. Are Nick Kroll and Amy Poehler still together? Nick and Amy parted ways in 2015 after dating for over two years. Who was Amy Poehler's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is the American-Canadian actor Will Arnett. Who is Amy Poehler dating? She is currently dating Joel Lovell. Does Amy Poehler have children? The actress shares two sons, Archie and Abel, with her ex-husband Will.

Amy Poehler does not have a husband, but she is in a relationship with Joel Lovell. The American actress was previously married to Will Arnett. Amy and her ex-husband were married from 2003 to 2016 and have two sons together.

