American singer Zac Brown and wife, Kendra Scott, surprised many people with their whirlwind romance, which led to their engagement barely two months after they went public. They exchanged marriage vows in 2026, marking the beginning of their life together as a blended family.

Country singer Zac Brown (R) and jewellry designer Kendra Scott arrive for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott reportedly began dating privately before making their relationship public in May 2025.

The couple surprised fans by announcing their engagement in July 2025 , roughly two months after their public debut.

, roughly two months after their public debut. Brown proposed with a pink diamond ring, a meaningful choice given Scott's career as a jewellery designer and businesswoman.

The couple married in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece, on 25 May 2026, beginning a new chapter as a blended family.

Profile summary

Full name Zachry Alexander Brown Kendra Scott Gender Male Female Date of birth 31 July 1978 27 March 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2026) 52 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'9" 5'5" Height in centimetres 175 165 Weight in pounds 200 132 Weight in kilograms 91 60 Hair colour Brown Blonde Eye colour Brown Blue Mother Bettye Skelton Brown - Father James Brown - Siblings 11 - Marital status Married Married Partner Kendra Scott Zac Brown Children 5 3 School Lumpkin County High School Klein High School College University of West Georgia Texas A&M University Profession Singer, songwriter, musician Jewellery designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist Instagram @zacbrown @kendrascott Facebook @zacbrownofficial @KendraScott X (Twitter) @zacbrownband - TikTok @zacbrownband @officialkendrascott

Zac Brown and wife Kendra Scott's whirlwind romance and marriage

American country music singer Zac Brown and jewellery designer Kendra Scott found love after previous relationships and quickly began their journey toward marriage. Their whirlwind romance progressed at a surprising pace, with several key moments leading up to their wedding. Here is a look at the milestones that defined their relationship.

Before May 2025 – Zac Brown and Kendra Scott meet and begin dating

Zac Brown and his wife, Kendra Scott, enjoy a moment. Photo: @zacbrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brown and Scott were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend and began getting to know each other privately before their relationship became public. The two reportedly connected over shared values, including their commitment to philanthropy and family. Their relationship reportedly developed away from the public eye for several months before they stepped out together.

May 2025 – They make their red-carpet debut

Brown and Scott officially went public as a couple at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Brown shared photos from the event on Instagram, calling Scott his best date, while Scott expressed pride in Brown after he received the inaugural Veterans' Voice Award. Their appearance marked the first major public confirmation of their relationship.

June 2025 – Their romance becomes more public

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott enjoy a moment together at their garden. Photo: @zacbrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple offered fans more glimpses into their relationship throughout June. Scott visited Dahlonega, Georgia, where Brown attended high school, and described the trip as a special experience that allowed her to explore a place that played an important role in his life. Later that month, Scott shared a photo carousel featuring the pair, while Brown responded warmly in the comments.

July 2025 – Brown and Scott announce their engagement

Just two months after making their relationship public, Brown and Scott announced that they were engaged. In a statement to People, the couple said they were so happy and grateful to have found each other. Brown proposed with a pink diamond ring, a particularly fitting choice for Scott, who is the founder of her eponymous jewellery company.

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band attends the drivers' meeting before the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Brown later discussed the proposal during an appearance on Today, saying he felt he had surprised Scott. He also spoke about how their relationship had brought new energy to their music, families and other aspects of their lives.

May 2026 – A Greek wedding marks the start of their blended family

Nearly a year after their public debut, Brown and Scott married during a family vacation in Greece. According to Us Weekly, the couple exchanged vows on 25 May 2026, in a ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, with close family and friends in attendance.

Their wedding marked the latest chapter in a relationship that progressed from a private romance to an engagement within months and ultimately to marriage.

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott attend the Proud to Honor Concert Celebrating America's Heroes in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

The wedding also brought together the couple's families. Brown has five children from his first marriage, while Scott has three sons from previous relationships, making their marriage the beginning of life as a blended family. The Greek ceremony therefore represented not only their union but also a new chapter for their combined families.

FAQs

What happened with Zac Brown and his wife? The couple got engaged in July 2025 after making their relationship public earlier that year, and less than a year later, they got married in May 2026. How many times has Zac Brown been married? The Chicken Fried singer has been married thrice to: Shelly Brown, Kelly Yazdi, and Kendra Scott. Are Zac Brown and Kendra Scott still together? The couple is still married, raising their blended family together. What was Kendra Scott's engagement ring? Her engagement ring reportedly featured a pink diamond. The choice was especially fitting given her career as the founder of the Kendra Scott jewellery brand. When did Zac Brown and Kendra Scott get married? They got married on 25 May 2026, during a ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, Greece. How many children does Zac Brown have? The country singer has five children from his previous marriage to Shelly Brown. Does Kendra Scott have children with Zac Brown? They do not have children together. However, Scott has three sons from previous relationships.

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott's relationship has moved quickly since they first went public in 2025. Their engagement and 2026 wedding marked major milestones in their whirlwind romance. Today, the couple is building a new life together as a blended family.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng