Davido took to X on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to call out Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma ahead of the Osun governorship election

The singer alleged that a woman named Pauline Ugonyeka was sent to Osun State to rig the election and was not deployed by INEC

Fans who saw Davido's post urged him to bring the same energy to the 2027 presidential election

Davido has thrown himself into the thick of Osun State politics, publicly naming and shaming who he claims is an agent sent to compromise Saturday's governorship election.

Two days before the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, the music star took to X with a pointed accusation against Imo State Governor Hope Odidika Uzodinma.

Davido accuses Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma of sending an agent to rig Osun election. Photo credit@davido/@hopeuzodinma

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Davido alleged that a woman identified as Pauline Ugonyeka had been dispatched to Osun State with the sole aim of rigging the vote, and he tagged the Independent National Electoral Commission directly in the post.

According to the singer, Ugonyeka is listed as an INEC representative from Ebonyi State but was not deployed to Osun by the electoral body. He claimed she was sent by Governor Uzodinma and issued a stark warning to her.

Davido continues tweeting about the Osun State election. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Mrs Pauline Ugonyeka Rec Eboyin State. She was not deployed by @inecnigeria. What is she doing in Osun! She was sent here from Gov Hope Uzodinma to rig! We will resist you, Madame!!"

Here is the X post made by Davido about the Osun State election coming up in August:

Fans urge Davido to sustain the energy

The post drew swift reactions from followers who welcomed the singer's boldness but were equally curious about whether this political fire would extend beyond the Osun ballot.

@SoEdunOkanESita wrote:

"Davido (David Adeleke) @davido, I hope these zeals and passions you display for the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election will be replicated in the Nigeria 2027 presidential election? I hope you will not sit on the fence nor support those who are making Osun State election a do Show more"

@lucius_chibuike added:

"See OBO if you no put body like this for 2027 presidential election we go come out for you"

Davido has not been shy about his ties to Osun State, having previously supported political campaigns in the region. His intervention ahead of the August 15 poll signals that his interest in the election's integrity runs deeper than casual commentary.

Governor Adeleke Dances after hearing Davido's song

Legit.ng has reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke, the uncle of Nigerian music star Davido, delighted fans after a viral video captured him enthusiastically dancing to one of the singer's songs.

In the clip, the Osun State governor appeared to be enjoying the music as he danced energetically, while those around him joined in the celebration.

The heartwarming moment quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans praising the close bond between Adeleke and Davido.

Source: Legit.ng