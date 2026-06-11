Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built their relationship from a 2008 blind date she almost declined into one of country music's most enduring love stories. What started as a hesitant setup arranged by a mutual connection quickly evolved into a lasting marriage centred on shared faith, family, and navigating life in the spotlight together.

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, arrive for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Robyn Beck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Carrie Underwood met her husband, Mike Fisher, backstage at a 2008 concert after her bass player reluctantly arranged a blind date between them.

after her bass player reluctantly arranged a blind date between them. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 at a lavish ceremony in Georgia, while still managing the challenges of a long-distance, cross-border relationship.

at a lavish ceremony in Georgia, while still managing the challenges of a long-distance, cross-border relationship. They share two sons, Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, as of June 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Carrie Marie Underwood Michael Andrew Fisher Gender Female Male Date of birth 10 March 1983 5 June 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2026) 46 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Gemini Place of birth Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States Peterborough, Ontario, Canada Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States Franklin, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Canadian Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'3" 6'1" Height in centimetres 160 185 Weight in pounds 117 216 Weight in kilograms 53 98 Hair colour Blonde Light brown Eye colour Hazel Green Father Stephen Underwood Jim Fisher Mother Carole Underwood Karen Fisher Siblings 2 3 Marital status Married Married Partner Mike Fisher Carrie Underwood Children 2 2 School Northeastern State University Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School Profession Country singer, songwriter, businesswoman Former professional NHL player Instagram @carrieunderwood @mfisher1212 X @carrieunderwood - Facebook @carrieunderwood - TikTok @carrieunderwood -

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher's relationship timeline

The relationship between country music icon Carrie Underwood and former NHL player Mike Fisher has unfolded over nearly two decades. Over time, the couple built a strong family life while supporting each other through the demands of careers in music and sports. Here's a closer look at Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's relationship timeline.

Late 2008: Carrie and Mike meet for the first time

The country singer and former Ottawa Senators hockey player first met during a backstage introduction after one of Underwood's concerts. The encounter was arranged by her bassist and musical director, Mark Childers. At the time, Fisher lived in Canada while Underwood was based in the United States.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration". Photo: Tammie Arroyo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What began with a brief backstage introduction led to three months of long-distance phone calls before the pair finally met for their first official date on 31 December 2008. They celebrated the arrival of the new year together in New York City and shared their first kiss as the ball dropped in Times Square.

December 2009: Carrie and Mike get engaged

After about a year of dating, Mike Fisher proposed to Carrie Underwood at his home in Canada in December 2009. Underwood's representative confirmed the engagement to People, saying:

I’m happy to confirm that Carrie Underwood is engaged to Mike Fisher, and the couple couldn’t be happier. No wedding date has been set at this time.

January 2010: January 2010: Underwood and Mike attend the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards

Following their engagement, Carrie attended the 52nd Grammy Awards with Mike Fisher in support. She walked the red carpet alone to avoid media attention, but the couple celebrated together inside. The night marked a major milestone for Underwood, who won Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for her duet I Told You So with Randy Travis.

June 2010: Carrie shares a celebratory kiss at the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Just a month before their wedding, the couple attended the 2010 CMT Music Awards together. After Underwood won Video of the Year and Performance of the Year, she paused to share a celebratory kiss with Fisher before going on stage to accept her awards.

July 2010: The couple tie the knot

On 10 July 2010, the American singer and Mike Fisher married in a lavish ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge at Reynolds Plantation on Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. The wedding was attended by around 250 guests, including country music stars and NHL players.

February 2011: Mike moves to Nashville after a career trade

The challenges of their cross-border relationship eased considerably when Fisher was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators. The move allowed the couple to finally live in the same city full-time. In a December 2016 open letter for The Players' Tribune, Fisher reflected on his reaction to the trade:

Oh my goodness. Talk about some life-changing words. I could have been going to 28 other cities, but I was actually going to Nashville, where I could finally be with my wife full-time.

June 2013: The duo step out at the CMT Awards

Underwood and Fisher shared another high-profile date night at the 2013 CMT Music Awards. The night was a major success for Underwood, who won the coveted Video of the Year award for her hit single Blown Away.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

November 2014: Carrie announces her first pregnancy

On Labour Day in September 2014, Underwood announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child. That November, while co-hosting the CMA Awards, Brad Paisley playfully revealed the baby's gender on live television.

Underwood later told ABC News Radio that she and Fisher had already found out privately during a quiet date night after opening an envelope from their doctor, explaining:

[It was] just the two of us in a nicer setting, but we both knew. So, that was just confirming our suspicions. We didn't really speak of it before, 'cause we were both just like, 'Whatever. It's all good.' But we knew it was a boy.

February 2015: The couple welcome their first child

On 27 February 2015, Carrie and Mike welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah Michael Fisher. The singer announced his arrival on 3 March 2015, sharing a photo of the baby's tiny hand on her Facebook account with the caption:

Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born February 27.

Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend the ceremony honouring Carrie Underwood with a star. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

August 2017: Mike retires from the NHL to focus on family

Following a 17-year NHL career, including seven seasons with the Predators, Fisher announced his retirement from professional hockey. In a heartfelt letter published in The Tennessean, he explained that his priorities had shifted toward his family:

Things change when you have kids and a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.

November 2017: Carrie suffers a severe fall at home

Underwood suffered a serious fall on the steps outside her Nashville home, breaking her wrist and sustaining significant facial injuries that required over 40 stitches. Fisher was by her side throughout her recovery. The singer later praised her husband for being an incredible support system, writing in a post on X:

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody... might just take some time... glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.

February 2018: Mike returns to the ice with Carrie's full support

Just five months after retiring, Fisher felt drawn back to the game and decided to return to the NHL. Adjusting to life away from hockey had been challenging, and sources close to the couple told Us Weekly that Underwood fully supported his decision to come out of retirement.

She wants him to be happy and knew he should go for it. He asked for her blessing and totally got it. She’s behind him with whatever he chooses to do.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

August 2018: Carrie shares her second pregnancy news

Underwood announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child. In the same announcement, she also unveiled plans for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360.

September 2018: The family celebrate Carrie's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Underwood was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 20 September 2018, with Fisher and their son Isaiah by her side. During her emotional acceptance speech, she thanked her husband directly, telling the crowd, as reported by Fox News:

I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I'm so much better than I actually am in every way. Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this.

2017–2018: The pair face a season of silent heartbreak

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Over a two-year period, the couple experienced significant personal heartbreak while trying to grow their family, going through three consecutive miscarriages. Underwood spoke candidly about the emotional toll in a September 2018 interview with Tracy Smith on CBS News' Sunday Morning. She recalled breaking down in tears while holding Isaiah:

I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?'... I got mad. I outside-voiced it to God... and that was the first time I feel like I actually told God how I felt.

January 2019: Their second child arrives

On 21 January 2019, the couple welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher. Carrie celebrated the arrival with an Instagram post on 23 January 2019, reflecting on the emotional journey that led them to that moment:

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

May 2020: The duo launch a digital docuseries

The couple offered fans a closer look at their marriage and family life with a raw, four-part digital docuseries titled Mike and Carrie: God & Country. In the series, they explore how they manage differing perspectives, their distinct personalities, and the role their shared faith plays in keeping them grounded.

July 2020: Carrie and Mike celebrate 10 years of marriage

The pair celebrated a decade of marriage with heartfelt throwback photos. Underwood shared a side-by-side image on Instagram featuring childhood photos of herself and Fisher alongside a recent picture of the couple, accompanied by the caption:

These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!

February 2021: Underwood shares a candid Valentine's Day post

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend Nashville Shines for Haiti. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Admitting that Valentine's Day is her least favourite holiday because she prefers “true love extra special for 365 days out of the year,” Underwood still shared a rare winter selfie of the couple on Instagram. She referred to Fisher as:

My Valentine... Every. Single. Day.

November 2022: Carrie and Mike attend the CMA Awards

The couple attended the 56th Annual CMA Awards in style. Underwood wore a pale blue La Métamorphose couture gown, while Fisher complemented her look in a sharp navy suit.

July 2023: Mike is inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend Keith Urban's Fifth Annual "We're All 4 The Hall" Benefit Concert. Photo: Rick Diamond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Underwood and their two sons attended the induction ceremony to honour Fisher's athletic legacy. She later took to X to praise him, writing:

Congratulations, babe! So proud of you!!! I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments…

July 2024: The couple mark 14 years together

Underwood and Fisher celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. On 10 July 2024, Underwood shared a rare casual selfie of the couple on Instagram, marking the occasion with a heartfelt message to her husband:

14 years married to this guy! I love you, babe! Happy anniversary!

March 2025: Carrie and Mike make their first red carpet appearance in two years

Underwood and Fisher made a red carpet appearance together for the first time since 2022 when he accompanied her to the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville. The couple coordinated their looks, with Underwood wearing a sparkly black one-shoulder gown accented with gold details and Fisher in a dark suit and tie.

FAQs

How did Underwood and Fisher meet? They first met backstage at a meet-and-greet after one of Underwood's concerts in late 2008. Are Underwood and Fisher still together? They are still married and together as of June 2026. Is Carrie Underwood still married? Underwood is still married to her husband, former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher. How many miscarriages did Carrie have? Carrie suffered three miscarriages over a two-year span between 2017 and 2018 while trying for her second child. How many children does Carrie Underwood have? She has two children: Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan. Are Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher having marital problems? There is no public indication that the couple is having marital problems. How rich is Mike Fisher? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike has an estimated net worth of approximately $30 million.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have built a life that balances public success with private stability. Over the years, they have navigated fame, demanding careers, and family life with a grounded sense of purpose. Their story remains a lasting example of how an unexpected beginning can grow into a strong and enduring partnership.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng