20 years as friends before one show changed everything—the Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman timeline
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman met in the early 2000s theatre world and remained close friends for over two decades. They shared mutual admiration throughout their careers on Broadway and in Hollywood. In 2022, their bond shifted after co-starring in The Music Man, turning a longtime friendship into a romance.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- The full Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's relationship timeline
- 2002: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster meet backstage
- December 2008: The peers connect at Shrek: The Musical
- June 2014: Jackman shares a playful Tony Awards moment
- March 2019: The co-stars are cast in The Music Man
- July 2021: The longtime friends return to rehearsals
- December 2021: The Music Man begins preview performances
- February 2022: Opening night brings public praise
- March 2022: Foster raves about Jackman on the Today show
- May 2022: The co-stars share Late Night anecdotes
- June 2022: Jackman and Sutton build a deep friendship
- January 2023: The Broadway curtain closes
- September 2023: Hugh Jackman announces his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness
- October 2024: Sutton Foster files for divorce
- January 2025: The couple goes public in Santa Monica
- October 2025: Hugh and Foster duo goes red carpet official
- May 2026: The couple makes a stylish Met Gala debut
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman first met backstage in 2003 while she was performing in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
- They were cast as the romantic leads in The Music Man, starring together throughout the blockbuster 2022 Broadway run.
- Sutton and Hugh went through high-profile divorces after the show, with Jackman separating from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 and Foster filing for divorce from Ted Griffin in 2024.
- In January 2025, they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles, marking the moment their relationship reportedly became romantic.
Profile summary
Full name
Hugh Michael Jackman
Sutton Lenore Foster
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
12 October 1968
18 March 1975
Age
57 years old (as of May 2026)
51 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac
Libra
Pisces
Place of birth
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Statesboro, Georgia, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
Australian
American
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in inches
6'2''
5'9''
Height in centimetres
188 cm
175 cm
Weight in pounds
180 lbs
132 lbs
Weight in kilograms
82 kg
60 kg
Hair colour
Dark brown
Dark brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Green
Father
Christopher John Jackman
Bob Foster
Mother
Grace McNeil
Helen Foster
Siblings
4
1
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman
Children
2
1
High School
-
Troy High School
University
University of Technology Sydney, Edith Cowan University
Carnegie Mellon University
Profession
Actor, singer, producer
Actress, singer, dancer
X
-
The full Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's relationship timeline
The Australian actor Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, renowned Broadway icons, transitioned from a twenty-year platonic friendship to a high-profile romance after sharing the stage in 2022. Here's a breakdown of their relationship timeline and the key moments that defined their journey together.
2002: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster meet backstage
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first met backstage at Broadway's Marquis Theatre during Foster's Tony-winning run in Thoroughly Modern Millie. They stayed in touch over the years as admirers of each other's work, but remained strictly platonic colleagues for the next two decades.
In a 2022 interview with Broadway.com, Foster reflected on their early encounters, stating:
I have photo evidence... And we’ve met several times. But we had never really officially worked together.
December 2008: The peers connect at Shrek: The Musical
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster later reconnected in the close-knit Broadway scene. Jackman visited Shrek: The Musical at the Broadway Theatre, where Foster played Princess Fiona. He spent time backstage supporting the cast and catching up with his longtime friend.
June 2014: Jackman shares a playful Tony Awards moment
While hosting the 68th Annual Tony Awards, Hugh Jackman moved into the audience for a choreographed segment. During the live broadcast, he had a playful, high-energy exchange with Sutton Foster from her seat, showcasing their onstage chemistry. Sutton shared a photo of them on Instagram with a caption:
This happened
March 2019: The co-stars are cast in The Music Man
The film producer Scott Rudin announced a major Broadway revival of The Music Man, marking the first official professional collaboration between the two stars. Hugh Jackman was cast as Professor Harold Hill, while Sutton Foster was set to star opposite him as Marian Paroo.
July 2021: The longtime friends return to rehearsals
After a long Broadway shutdown due to the pandemic, the pair reunited to begin rehearsals for the highly anticipated revival. Sutton Foster shared a 20-year-old throwback photo from when they first met, while Hugh Jackman posted rehearsal photos on Instagram capturing the excitement of the reunion. He wrote:
Deliriously joyful, grateful and petrified all at the same time. Wouldn’t want to be standing beside anyone else but Sutton and this extraordinary cast and crew. Both a #throwbackthursday and the present!
December 2021: The Music Man begins preview performances
The high-profile revival officially moved into the Winter Garden Theatre and began preview performances. The chemistry between the two leads quickly became a central focus of the production, setting the stage for a demanding yet rewarding year-long run.
February 2022: Opening night brings public praise
On 10 February 2022, The Music Man held its star-studded official opening night, with guests including Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway. The next day, Sutton Foster posted a red carpet photo of the pair on Instagram, writing:
This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST.
March 2022: Foster raves about Jackman on the Today show
On 4 March 2022, during an appearance on the Today show to promote the hit musical, Sutton Foster spoke openly about what it was like sharing the stage with Hugh Jackman. She praised his character and their strong professional connection, saying:
He’s extraordinary. As talented as he is, he’s even more great just as a human being. He’s generous, and he’s kind, and I just feel like the luckiest woman in the world.
May 2022: The co-stars share Late Night anecdotes
During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on 5 May 2022, the pair jokingly admitted they were initially intimidated by each other's Broadway credentials. Highlighting Sutton Foster's impressive career, Hugh Jackman shared his nerves, saying:
This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like, four years old. But I've watched everything she's done, it's amazing.
June 2022: Jackman and Sutton build a deep friendship
With the production dominating Broadway, the nightly performances helped the two leads develop a notably close real-life bond. In a 2022 Vogue interview, Sutton Foster revealed that their families were even spending holiday weekends together, reflecting on how much she valued Hugh Jackman in her life:
He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise... it’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.
January 2023: The Broadway curtain closes
After an acclaimed 11-month run following previews, The Music Man officially closed at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sutton Foster later shared an emotional Instagram Reel reflecting on the experience, emphasising the lasting, close-knit bonds she formed with her castmates during the production.
September 2023: Hugh Jackman announces his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness
Nine months after the show closed, Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, surprised the public with a joint statement to People on 15 September 2023, announcing their amicable separation. The news drew widespread attention across the entertainment industry as both moved into new personal chapters. Their statement read:
We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.
October 2024: Sutton Foster files for divorce
Just over a year after Hugh Jackman announced his separation, the American dancer Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. They share an adopted daughter. With both now officially single, speculation and romance rumours about their offstage chemistry began to circulate widely within the entertainment industry.
January 2025: The couple goes public in Santa Monica
After months of speculation, the pair quietly confirmed their relationship. On 4 January, Hugh Jackman attended a Los Angeles performance of Once Upon a Mattress in support of Sutton Foster, sitting alongside theatre legend Carol Burnett.
Two days later, on 6 January, they made global headlines after being photographed holding hands and smiling during a private evening in Santa Monica, California, United States. The moment was widely seen as marking their transition into a public couple.
October 2025: Hugh and Foster duo goes red carpet official
After months of maintaining a low profile while building their life together in New York City, the pair made their first official red carpet appearance. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jackman's film Song Sung Blue at AFI Fest. They posed together for photographers, publicly confirming their relationship.
May 2026: The couple makes a stylish Met Gala debut
Firmly stepping into the spotlight together, the duo arrived hand-in-hand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster wore elegant, coordinated outfits aligned with the "Fashion is Art" theme, reinforcing their image as a Hollywood power couple.
FAQs
- Who are Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman? Sutton Foster is an American actress, singer, and dancer, while Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, singer, and producer.
- Did Hugh Jackman fall in love with Sutton Foster? The pair's decades-long friendship eventually developed into a real-life romance while they starred opposite each other as romantic leads in The Music Man.
- Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton still together? The couple is still together and recently reaffirmed their public status by arriving hand in hand at the Met Gala.
- How much older is Hugh Jackman than Sutton Foster? The Australian actor is six years older than his Broadway star partner.
- How many kids does Sutton Foster have? Sutton Foster has one child, an adopted daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ted Griffin.
- How did Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman meet? The duo first met backstage at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2003 during Foster's Tony-winning run in Thoroughly Modern Millie.
- Are Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman engaged? As of June 2026, the couple is not officially engaged.
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman share a relationship spanning over two decades, beginning as a Broadway friendship before later developing into a romantic partnership. Their work together in The Music Man became a defining turning point in their shared history.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's love story. The couple began their relationship in 2019 after Duhamel reached out to her via social media messages upon noticing her pageant success.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari tied the knot in 2022 at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, where Mari was both baptised and confirmed. They are growing a family together.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.