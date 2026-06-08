Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman met in the early 2000s theatre world and remained close friends for over two decades. They shared mutual admiration throughout their careers on Broadway and in Hollywood. In 2022, their bond shifted after co-starring in The Music Man, turning a longtime friendship into a romance.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art". Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman first met backstage in 2003 while she was performing in Thoroughly Modern Millie .

while she was performing in . They were cast as the romantic leads in The Music Man , starring together throughout the blockbuster 2022 Broadway run.

, starring together throughout the blockbuster 2022 Broadway run. Sutton and Hugh went through high-profile divorces after the show, with Jackman separating from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 and Foster filing for divorce from Ted Griffin in 2024.

In January 2025, they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles, marking the moment their relationship reportedly became romantic.

Profile summary

Full name Hugh Michael Jackman Sutton Lenore Foster Gender Male Female Date of birth 12 October 1968 18 March 1975 Age 57 years old (as of May 2026) 51 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Libra Pisces Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Statesboro, Georgia, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality Australian American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6'2'' 5'9'' Height in centimetres 188 cm 175 cm Weight in pounds 180 lbs 132 lbs Weight in kilograms 82 kg 60 kg Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Green Father Christopher John Jackman Bob Foster Mother Grace McNeil Helen Foster Siblings 4 1 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Sutton Foster Hugh Jackman Children 2 1 High School - Troy High School University University of Technology Sydney, Edith Cowan University Carnegie Mellon University Profession Actor, singer, producer Actress, singer, dancer Instagram @thehughjackman @suttonlenore Facebook @HughJackman @suttonlfoster X @RealHughJackman -

The full Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's relationship timeline

The Australian actor Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, renowned Broadway icons, transitioned from a twenty-year platonic friendship to a high-profile romance after sharing the stage in 2022. Here's a breakdown of their relationship timeline and the key moments that defined their journey together.

2002: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster meet backstage

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first met backstage at Broadway's Marquis Theatre during Foster's Tony-winning run in Thoroughly Modern Millie. They stayed in touch over the years as admirers of each other's work, but remained strictly platonic colleagues for the next two decades.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the "The Sheep Detectives" New York Premiere. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In a 2022 interview with Broadway.com, Foster reflected on their early encounters, stating:

I have photo evidence... And we’ve met several times. But we had never really officially worked together.

December 2008: The peers connect at Shrek: The Musical

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster later reconnected in the close-knit Broadway scene. Jackman visited Shrek: The Musical at the Broadway Theatre, where Foster played Princess Fiona. He spent time backstage supporting the cast and catching up with his longtime friend.

June 2014: Jackman shares a playful Tony Awards moment

While hosting the 68th Annual Tony Awards, Hugh Jackman moved into the audience for a choreographed segment. During the live broadcast, he had a playful, high-energy exchange with Sutton Foster from her seat, showcasing their onstage chemistry. Sutton shared a photo of them on Instagram with a caption:

This happened

March 2019: The co-stars are cast in The Music Man

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman attend the New York premiere of "Song Sung Blue". Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

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The film producer Scott Rudin announced a major Broadway revival of The Music Man, marking the first official professional collaboration between the two stars. Hugh Jackman was cast as Professor Harold Hill, while Sutton Foster was set to star opposite him as Marian Paroo.

July 2021: The longtime friends return to rehearsals

After a long Broadway shutdown due to the pandemic, the pair reunited to begin rehearsals for the highly anticipated revival. Sutton Foster shared a 20-year-old throwback photo from when they first met, while Hugh Jackman posted rehearsal photos on Instagram capturing the excitement of the reunion. He wrote:

Deliriously joyful, grateful and petrified all at the same time. Wouldn’t want to be standing beside anyone else but Sutton and this extraordinary cast and crew. Both a #throwbackthursday and the present!

December 2021: The Music Man begins preview performances

The high-profile revival officially moved into the Winter Garden Theatre and began preview performances. The chemistry between the two leads quickly became a central focus of the production, setting the stage for a demanding yet rewarding year-long run.

February 2022: Opening night brings public praise

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the 2025 Gotham Awards. Photo: Nina Westervelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 10 February 2022, The Music Man held its star-studded official opening night, with guests including Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway. The next day, Sutton Foster posted a red carpet photo of the pair on Instagram, writing:

This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST.

March 2022: Foster raves about Jackman on the Today show

On 4 March 2022, during an appearance on the Today show to promote the hit musical, Sutton Foster spoke openly about what it was like sharing the stage with Hugh Jackman. She praised his character and their strong professional connection, saying:

He’s extraordinary. As talented as he is, he’s even more great just as a human being. He’s generous, and he’s kind, and I just feel like the luckiest woman in the world.

May 2022: The co-stars share Late Night anecdotes

During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on 5 May 2022, the pair jokingly admitted they were initially intimidated by each other's Broadway credentials. Highlighting Sutton Foster's impressive career, Hugh Jackman shared his nerves, saying:

This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like, four years old. But I've watched everything she's done, it's amazing.

June 2022: Jackman and Sutton build a deep friendship

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks. Photo: Bruce Glikas

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With the production dominating Broadway, the nightly performances helped the two leads develop a notably close real-life bond. In a 2022 Vogue interview, Sutton Foster revealed that their families were even spending holiday weekends together, reflecting on how much she valued Hugh Jackman in her life:

He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise... it’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.

January 2023: The Broadway curtain closes

After an acclaimed 11-month run following previews, The Music Man officially closed at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sutton Foster later shared an emotional Instagram Reel reflecting on the experience, emphasising the lasting, close-knit bonds she formed with her castmates during the production.

September 2023: Hugh Jackman announces his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nine months after the show closed, Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, surprised the public with a joint statement to People on 15 September 2023, announcing their amicable separation. The news drew widespread attention across the entertainment industry as both moved into new personal chapters. Their statement read:

We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

October 2024: Sutton Foster files for divorce

Just over a year after Hugh Jackman announced his separation, the American dancer Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. They share an adopted daughter. With both now officially single, speculation and romance rumours about their offstage chemistry began to circulate widely within the entertainment industry.

January 2025: The couple goes public in Santa Monica

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at the 88th Annual Drama League Awards. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

After months of speculation, the pair quietly confirmed their relationship. On 4 January, Hugh Jackman attended a Los Angeles performance of Once Upon a Mattress in support of Sutton Foster, sitting alongside theatre legend Carol Burnett.

Two days later, on 6 January, they made global headlines after being photographed holding hands and smiling during a private evening in Santa Monica, California, United States. The moment was widely seen as marking their transition into a public couple.

October 2025: Hugh and Foster duo goes red carpet official

After months of maintaining a low profile while building their life together in New York City, the pair made their first official red carpet appearance. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jackman's film Song Sung Blue at AFI Fest. They posed together for photographers, publicly confirming their relationship.

May 2026: The couple makes a stylish Met Gala debut

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Event. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Firmly stepping into the spotlight together, the duo arrived hand-in-hand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster wore elegant, coordinated outfits aligned with the "Fashion is Art" theme, reinforcing their image as a Hollywood power couple.

FAQs

Who are Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman? Sutton Foster is an American actress, singer, and dancer, while Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor, singer, and producer. Did Hugh Jackman fall in love with Sutton Foster? The pair's decades-long friendship eventually developed into a real-life romance while they starred opposite each other as romantic leads in The Music Man. Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton still together? The couple is still together and recently reaffirmed their public status by arriving hand in hand at the Met Gala. How much older is Hugh Jackman than Sutton Foster? The Australian actor is six years older than his Broadway star partner. How many kids does Sutton Foster have? Sutton Foster has one child, an adopted daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ted Griffin. How did Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman meet? The duo first met backstage at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in 2003 during Foster's Tony-winning run in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Are Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman engaged? As of June 2026, the couple is not officially engaged.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman share a relationship spanning over two decades, beginning as a Broadway friendship before later developing into a romantic partnership. Their work together in The Music Man became a defining turning point in their shared history.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng