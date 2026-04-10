The ups and downs that defined Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship kept fans captivated for years. From their 2016 romance to breakups and reunions, their public love story ended with a reported split in July 2025. Along the way, they shared major milestones that kept their relationship firmly in the spotlight.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 .

. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, born in 2020 , and Orlando Bloom is also a father to Flynn Bloom , his son from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

, and Orlando Bloom is also a father to , his son from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly parted ways in June 2025.

As of early 2026, Katy has been romantically linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Orlando has been linked to Swiss model Luisa Laemmel.

Profile summary

Full name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom Nickname Katy Perry - Gender Female Male Date of birth 25 October 1984 13 January 1977 Age 41 years old (as of April 2026) 49 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Capricorn Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States Canterbury, United Kingdom Current residence Montecito, California, United States Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American British Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'7" 5'9" Height in centimetres 173 180 Weight in pounds 130 205 Weight in kilograms 59 93 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Grey Brown Father Maurice Keith Hudson - Mother Mary Christine Perry - Siblings 2 - Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Justin Trudeau Luisa Laemmel (rumoured) Children 1 2 High School Dos Pueblos High School - College - Guildhall School of Music and Drama Profession Singer, songwriter Actor Instagram @katyperry @orlandobloom TikTok @katyperry - X @katyperry - Facebook @katyperry @orlandobloom

Explore Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love story

The romance between the American singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom unfolded in the spotlight, capturing global attention over the years. From their first meeting in 2016 to building a family together, here's a closer look at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline.

January 2016: Katy and Orlando met for the first time

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first crossed paths on 10 January 2016, at a Golden Globes afterparty. Perry later shared the story behind their first meeting during a 2018 American Idol interview, as shared by People, saying:

I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!

Bloom, speaking to The Times in 2016, revealed that he wasn't initially familiar with her music career:

I didn’t really know who she was at first. But I thought she was cool and fun.

February 2016: Bloom brought Katy into his inner circle

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the Gala for the Global Ocean. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Early in their relationship, the English actor Bloom introduced Perry to his son, Flynn, and took her to his manager's birthday party. An insider told People in February 2016:

Orlando and Katy are spending more and more time together. They are introducing each other to friends [and] they look very happy together.

May 2016: Katy and Bloom made their relationship Instagram-official

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on 19 May 2016, after attending the Cannes Film Festival. The singer posted a snapshot of them lying on the steps of the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with the caption:

We cannes't.

August 2016: Orlando and Katy went viral over paddleboarding incident

In August 2016, a vacation photo of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry in Italy leaked online, capturing Perry lounging on a paddleboard with a beer as Bloom posed in swimwear. The moment landed on the Daily Star front page with the caption “Blooming oarsome Orlando.”

November 2016: Orlando spent a festive Thanksgiving with Katy and her family

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In November 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their first Thanksgiving together. Perry shared moments from the gathering on Instagram Stories, joined by her siblings and parents, all dressed in matching pyjamas.

February 2017: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split

The couple broke up after being together for over a year. Their representatives issued a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight in February 2017:

Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time

In 2020, Katy Perry revealed to People that time apart from Orlando Bloom ultimately made their relationship stronger. She said:

It's really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it's not my half and your half that makes a whole. It's my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.

February 2018: Katy and Orlando rekindled their romance

The pair were spotted together on a trip to Prague, sparking rumours of a reunion. A source told PEOPLE in February 2018:

They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.

September 2018: The pair made a red carpet debut

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 26 September 2018, Perry and Bloom made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco. Following the event, the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Corfu, where they were spotted getting close and affectionate.

14 February 2019: The couple got engaged

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day 2019 during a romantic evening that ended with a helicopter ride. The proposal took place on a rooftop in Los Angeles, where both their families and friends were waiting, making the moment a well-planned surprise.

July 2019: Bloom revealed how they made long-distance work

Bloom spoke to People in 2019 about balancing travel and their long-distance relationship:

That’s part of the job, right? You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.

March 2020: Perry announced pregnancy

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry pictured when going to dinner. Photo: Gotham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Perry revealed her pregnancy in the music video for Never Worn White, confirming it during an Instagram Live in March 2020:

There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.

March 2020: Katy and Orlando postponed wedding plans

An insider close to the couple told People that they had planned to get married in Japan in early summer 2020. However, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were forced to delay their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

August 2020: The pair welcomed their first child

On 27 August 2020, UNICEF announced the arrival of the couple's daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. They shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing the baby holding her father's finger, while Katy Perry gently held her wrist, alongside the caption:

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy

May 2021: Perry celebrated her first Mother's Day

On Mother's Day 2019, the singer took to X to celebrate motherhood. She wrote:

I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pictured stepping out for dinner in NoHo, Manhattan. Photo: Robert Kamau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actor also marked the occasion on Instagram, celebrating Katy Perry with a heartfelt message expressing love, respect, and appreciation for the people who have supported and shaped their lives, while wishing everyone a happy Mother’s Day.

June 2021: Katy and Orlando made their on-screen debut together

The pair combined their talents for their first on-screen appearance together in an advertisement titled Transmissions From the Future. The video features Perry and Bloom, an older couple in 2055, sending a message back to 2021, urging viewers to save democracy while you can.

Katy Perry revealed during an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show in February 2022 that she and Orlando Bloom were still searching for a wedding location. She said:

It's a destination location that like, you know, we're still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!'

June 2023: Katy Perry discussed her sobriety pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pictured outside of a Broadway show. Photo: Gotham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After revealing a three-month sobriety pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom in March, Katy Perry opened up to People about what inspired the challenge. She explained

For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit. I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.

April 2024: Bloom shared about falling in love with Perry

In April 2024, Bloom appeared on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, where he spoke warmly about falling in love with Perry. He stated:

I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara... But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like... we're just gonna build a sandcastle.

June 2025: Representatives confirmed Katy and Orlando's split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After nine years of an on-and-off relationship, representatives for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July 2025 in a joint statement. In a statement obtained by People on 3 July, it read:

Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past several months to focus on co-parenting.

FAQs

How long were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom together? Katy and Orlando were together for about nine years, from 2016 until their split in 2025. Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still engaged? The two are no longer engaged; they officially ended their relationship in 2025. What happened between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry? In July 2025, the couple officially called off their nine-year relationship and six-year engagement, choosing to amicably prioritise co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. When was Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter born? Their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born on 26 August 2020. Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not back together. Who is Katy Perry's boyfriend? As of April 2026, the singer is in a high-profile relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Is Orlando Bloom dating? The British actor is reportedly dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship spanned nearly a decade and was full of memorable moments. From their whirlwind romance to a high-profile engagement, their love story captured global attention. Although they eventually chose to part ways, their journey remains a defining chapter in both Perry and Bloom's lives.

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