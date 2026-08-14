The New Zealand government has revealed the exact words foreigners must say before they are granted citizenship at an official ceremony

Applicants choose between a religious oath of allegiance and a non-religious affirmation of allegiance during the citizenship ceremony

Both the oath and the affirmation can be made in English or te reo Māori, with the full text provided ahead of the ceremony

New Zealand has published the full text of the pledge that foreign nationals must make before they can officially become citizens of the country, as part of its citizenship ceremony process in 2026.

According to guidance from the New Zealand government, every applicant must make either an oath or an affirmation of allegiance during the ceremony.

New Zealand names the oath applicants must recite before they can officially become citizens. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

The choice between the two is made when submitting the citizenship application. The ceremony itself can last a couple of hours and may include speeches, performances, and the national anthem.

Both the oath and the affirmation can be delivered in English or te reo Māori, and applicants are told what to say on the day. The key difference between the two options is that the oath is a religious declaration, while the affirmation is a secular alternative for those who prefer not to swear by God.

Complete New Zealand Oath of Allegiance

The religious oath, which applicants recite in English, reads:

"I [say your name] swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of New Zealand, his heirs and successors according to law, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of New Zealand and fulfil my duties as a New Zealand citizen. So help me God."

New Zealand's Affirmation of Allegiance

Those who opt for the non-religious version recite the following:

"I [say your name] affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of New Zealand, his heirs and successors according to law, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of New Zealand and fulfil my duties as a New Zealand citizen."

Both versions pledge loyalty to King Charles III as King of New Zealand, as well as to his heirs and successors, and commit the new citizen to observing New Zealand law and carrying out civic duties.

The only distinction is the opening word, "swear" versus "affirm," and the closing line invoking God, which appears only in the oath.

The government's publication of this information offers prospective citizens a clear picture of what to expect at one of the final and most significant steps in the naturalisation process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the New Zealand government had named only four countries that are eligible for a special visa that allows one ot stay indefinitely in the country.

New Zealand citizenship: 3 exemptions revealed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had announced three categories of foreigners who can become citizens without swearing the oath.

Most people going through the naturalisation process in New Zealand are required to attend a citizenship ceremony as part of completing their application.

However, the government has carved out clear exemptions for specific groups who do not need to fulfil this requirement.

Source: Legit.ng