Inside Anna Axster's creative world, from music videos to motherhood
Anna Axster is a talented filmmaker, writer, director, and entrepreneur best known for her creative contributions to the film and music industries. Her notable works include Souvenir (2006), Sweet Sting (2007), and A Country Called Home (2015). Axster gained significant public attention in 2021 following her divorce from award-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actor Ryan Bingham.
A closer look at Anna Axster's biography
The film producer was born in 1983 in the United States. While much of her early background remains private, she has an older sister who is also a screenplay writer.
Anna Axster pursued higher education in London, graduating with a degree in Audio and Visual Production from London Metropolitan University. She later earned a Master's degree in filmmaking from the London Film School, where she honed her skills by directing and appearing in short films.
Why is Anna Axster famous?
Anna Axster is a multi-talented creator who has worked as a writer, filmmaker, and music video director. She developed a passion for writing as a teenager and began her career as a production assistant in London. Axster later moved to Los Angeles, where she transitioned to writing and directing short films.
After meeting Ryan Bingham, she directed several of his music videos, including Southside of Heaven and Bread and Water in 2007. According to IMDb, Anna Axster's movies include:
Title
Role
Year
Ryan Bingham Live
Producer
2016
A Country Called Home
Director
2015
Sweet Sting
Director
2007
Souvenir
Director
2006
Anna spoke to SYS Podcast about writing her first feature film, A Country Called Home. She stated:
I actually went up to Lake Powell in Northern California and locked myself in the cabin for five days.
In addition to her film work, Anna is a successful business owner. In 2023, she pivoted to the spirits' industry, starting an award-winning, women-owned spirits brand, Lodestar Whiskey, alongside her cousin, Wendelin von Schroder. Previously, Anna served as CEO and talent manager for Axster Co. and the Western Film Festival.
Inside Anna Axster's marriage to Ryan Bingham
Anna Axster married American singer, actor, songwriter, and guitarist Ryan Bingham in 2009. The two started working together before they became romantically involved, and even co-founded Axster Bingham Records. Axster and Bingham had three children during their 12-year marriage.
On 29 June 2021, Bingham filed for divorce. As part of the proceedings, he also applied to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to George Ryan Bingham, which he had changed when they got married. Shortly after the filing, the couple sold their Topanga Canyon home. Ryan is now married to fellow Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison.
Anna Axster is a creative filmmaker who has succeeded in many different fields. She turned her passion into the successful movie A Country Called Home. Beyond the film world, she is a hardworking entrepreneur and a single mother of three.
