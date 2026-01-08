Anna Axster is a talented filmmaker, writer, director, and entrepreneur best known for her creative contributions to the film and music industries. Her notable works include Souvenir (2006), Sweet Sting (2007), and A Country Called Home (2015). Axster gained significant public attention in 2021 following her divorce from award-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone actor Ryan Bingham.

Anna Axster is a distinguished director and producer best known for writing and directing the 2015 feature film, A Country Called Home .

the 2015 feature film, . The filmmaker married Ryan Bingham in 2009, with whom she shares three children.

with whom she shares Axster and Bingham collaborated on music videos and co-founded Axster and Bingham Records .

. Bingham filed for divorce in 2021 after 12 years of marriage.

after 12 years of marriage. Anna Axster is the co-founder of Lodestar Whiskey, a women-owned spirits brand launched in 2023.

Profile summary

Real name Anna Axster Gender Female Date of birth 1983 Age 43 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth United States Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Ryan Bingham Children 3 Profession Producer, director, writer, and entrepreneur

A closer look at Anna Axster's biography

The film producer was born in 1983 in the United States. While much of her early background remains private, she has an older sister who is also a screenplay writer.

Anna Axster pursued higher education in London, graduating with a degree in Audio and Visual Production from London Metropolitan University. She later earned a Master's degree in filmmaking from the London Film School, where she honed her skills by directing and appearing in short films.

Why is Anna Axster famous?

Anna Axster is a multi-talented creator who has worked as a writer, filmmaker, and music video director. She⁠ developed a passion for writing as a teenager and began her career as a production assistant in London. Axster later moved to Los Angeles, where she transitioned to writing and directing short films.

After meeting Rya​n Bingha‍m​, she‌ directed several of his mus‍ic vi‍deos,​ including Southside​ of Heaven‌ and Brea‌d and Water in 2007. According to IMDb, Anna Axster's movies include:

Title Role Year Ryan Bingham Live Producer 2016 A Country Called Home Director 2015 Sweet Sting Director 2007 Souvenir Director 2006

Anna spoke to SYS Podcast about writing her first feature film, A Country Called Home. She stated:

I actually went up to Lake Powell in Northern California and locked myself in the cabin for five days.

In add‍itio‍n to her f‌ilm work, Anna is a suc⁠cessful⁠ b​usin‍ess owner.‌ In 2023, she pivoted to the spirits' industry, starting an award-winning, women-owned spirits brand, Lodestar Whiskey, alongside her cousin, Wendelin von Schroder. Previously, Anna served as CEO and talent manager for Axster Co. and the Western Film Festival.

Inside Anna Axster's marriage to Ryan Bingham

Anna Axster married American singer, actor, songwriter, and guitarist Ryan Bingham in 2009. The two started working together before they became romantically involved, and even co-founded Axster Bingham Records. Axster and Bingham had three children during their 12-year marriage.

On 29 June 2021, Bingham filed for divorce. As part of the proceedings, he also applied to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to George Ryan Bingham, which he had changed when they got married. Shortly after the filing, the couple sold their Topanga Canyon home. Ryan is now married to fellow Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison.

FAQs

Who is Anna Axster? She is an American filmmaker, director, writer, and entrepreneur known for her independent films and the spirits' industry. What is Anna Axster known for? Anna is known for writing and directing A Country Called Home (2015), which stars Imogen Poots. What is Anna Axster's age? The film director is 42 years old as of 2026. She was born in 1983. What happened to Ryan Bingham and Anna Axster? The two got divorced in 2021 after 12 years of marriage. It is unclear what led Ryan to file for divorce. Does Anna Axster have children? The American writer has three children with her ex-husband, Ryan Bingham. Is Anna Axster on social media? Anna is not active on social media. What is Anna Axster's net worth? The filmmaker's net worth is unknown, but her ex-husband, Ryan Bingham, has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Anna Axster i​s a crea‌t​ive filmmaker who has succeeded in many differen​t fields. She⁠ tur‌ned her passion into the succ​essful movie A Country Called H⁠ome. Beyo‌nd the film w‌orld, she is a ⁠hardworking entrepreneur and a single mother of three.

