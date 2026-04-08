Who has dated Lindsay Lohan? Her complete dating history before Bader Shammas

Who has dated Lindsay Lohan? Before marrying Bader Shammas in 2022, the actress was linked to Egor Tarabasov, Harry Morton, Wilmer Valderrama, and Samantha Ronson. She has had a headline-making dating history filled with high-profile romances and engagements.

Lindsay as a guest during Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (L), and speaks during SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "Freakier Friday" (R). Photo: Lorenzo, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lindsay's teen romance with Aaron Carter from 2002 to 2003 grabbed headlines due to a public love triangle involving Hilary Duff.

from 2002 to 2003 grabbed headlines due to a public love triangle involving Hilary Duff. The actress dated actor Wilmer Valderrama in 2004 , describing the relationship as her first serious romance.

, describing the relationship as her first serious romance. The Mean Girls star dated the late restaurateur and Pink Taco founder Harry Morton in 2006 .

star dated the late restaurateur and Pink Taco founder in . She was in a high-profile relationship with British DJ Samantha Ronson from 2008 to 2009.

Lindsay was engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Lindsay Dee Lohan Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1986 Age 39 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence Dubai Nationality American Ethnicity Irish-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Michael Lohan Mother Dina Lohan Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Bader Shammas Children 1 High School Cold Spring Harbor High School, Sanford H. Calhoun High School, Laurel Springs School Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Instagram @lindsaylohan TikTok @lindsaylohan X @lindsaylohan Facebook @LindsayLohan

Before marrying Bader Shammas in April 2022, the American actress had a series of high-profile relationships that shaped her love life. From early flings to notable romances, here's a look at Lindsay Lohan's ex-boyfriends before her marriage.

Aaron Carter (2002–2003)

Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

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Singer Aaron Carter and Lindsay Lohan's teenage romance was one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of the early 2000s. The two dated briefly from 2002 to 2003 amid a widely publicised teenage love triangle with fellow Disney star Hilary Duff.

In a 2005 interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, Carter explained how their relationship began, as reported by OK! Magazine:

I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.

On 5 November 2022, Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. Following his death, Lohan told Access Hollywood:

So many memories from when I was so young, just that era of my life. And my prayers go out to his family—may he rest in peace and God bless.

Wilmer Valderrama (2004)

Wilmer Valderrama attends the world premiere of Zootopia 2. Photo: Jesse Grant

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Lindsay Lohan and actor Wilmer Valderrama dated for several months before parting ways in November 2004. Lohan was 18 at the time, and Valderrama was 24. Her 2005 single Over is widely believed to have been inspired by their split.

During a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Lohan reflected candidly on the impact Valderrama had on her life, saying:

He's a good guy... He was my first [high-profile boyfriend]. He’s very sweet.

The two remained friends after the split, and in a 2010 Parade interview about Lohan's personal journey, Valderrama expressed his enduring care and support, saying:

I respect Lindsay’s privacy, so I wouldn’t actually comment on anything that has to do with her life. We still have a friendship and that’s what is important. What I can tell you is that I pray that she finds her way and that she comes out on top. I love her to death and I will always love her. I just wish her the best after her moments of darkness. I hope that she finds the light soon.

Valderrama is in a relationship with his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, and they welcomed their daughter, Nakano Oceana, in 2021.

Harry Morton (2006)

Harry Morton and Lindsay Lohan during Beachers Madhouse - Final Show. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American actress briefly dated Harry Morton, the founder of Pink Taco and son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton. The two met during Lohan's 20th birthday in July 2006. Their relationship sparked rumours of an engagement when Morton was reportedly shopping for rings at Cartier.

Harry and Lindsay parted ways in September 2006. A source told People magazine:

Harry broke up with Lindsay yesterday at Chateau Marmont after they had dinner on the courtyard patio. Nothing happened at dinner, but shortly afterward, he broke up with her.

Adding:

Lindsay did cut down on the partying, but with her it's all relative. Harry is sober. It wasn't the partying that broke them up. Harry's more low-key and not into the same stuff she's into.

Despite the breakup, they remained close friends until Morton's death in November 2019. Lohan honoured him on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute that has since been deleted:

Best friends. Best life.

Samantha Ronson (2008–2009)

Samantha Ronson at the A Sense of Home 10th Anniversary Gala. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Samantha Ronson, an English DJ and singer, is one of Lindsay Lohan's ex-girlfriends. The couple began dating in 2008, with Lohan often attending Ronson's DJ sets. Reflecting on their bond in a 2010 interview with The Sun, as reported by Digital Spy, Lohan said:

I never really thought about women before; it kind of just happened with Samantha. It surprised me. We’re still in touch. We live in the same apartment building in LA and see each other often. She has always been one of my best friends.

Their romance faced intense media scrutiny and personal challenges, ultimately ending in a publicised split in 2009. Revisiting their relationship a decade later in a 2019 aforementioned interview with The Howard Stern Show, Lohan said:

We were friends more than anything

Egor Tarabasov (December 2015–August 2016)

Egor Tarabasov during the Chiltern Firehouse. Photo: Mark Robert Milan

Source: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov, a Russian heir to a business, began dating in late 2015. By April 2016, they were engaged, had moved in together, and were planning a wedding in Lake Como.

However, the relationship soon soured, leading to public altercations, including incidents on a beach in Mykonos and at their London home, where police were called. Later that year, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Lohan spoke candidly about the painful reality. She said:

I realize now you can't stay in a relationship just for love. No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn't prepared to say sorry, I genuinely fell in love with him, but he broke my trust and made me feel unsafe.

The couple officially split in July 2016.

FAQs

Who is Lindsay Lohan? She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress best known for her roles in Mean Girls and The Parent Trap. Did Lindsay Lohan date 50 Cent? Although rumours of a romance surfaced in late 2010, Lindsay Lohan and 50 Cent never dated. Who is Egor Tarabasov? He is a Russian entrepreneur and real estate developer born in Moscow. Was Lindsay Lohan engaged to Egor Tarabasov? Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov were engaged for several months in 2016. Who is Lindsay Lohan's ex-girlfriend? Her most well-known ex is DJ Samantha Ronson, whom she dated from 2008 to 2009. Did Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton date? The two dated for several months in 2006 after reportedly meeting at her 20th birthday party. When did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas get married? The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on 3 April 2022.

Lindsay Lohan's dating history is filled with high-profile relationships, including romances with Wilmer Valderrama, Samantha Ronson, Egor Tarabasov, and Harry Morton. Today, she is married to financier Bader Shammas, and together they share a son, Luai.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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