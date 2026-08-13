Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott's relationship has attracted attention because the two actors have largely kept their romance private. Their connection began with professional collaborations before reportedly developing into a relationship. The couple is currently expecting their first child together.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott first worked together professionally in the film Black Bear and later reunited for the stage play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea .

in the film and later reunited for the stage play . Rumours about their relationship emerged in 2025, although neither actor publicly confirmed their romance at the time.

In April 2026, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, effectively confirming their relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Aubrey Christina Plaza Christopher Jacob Abbott Gender Female Male Date of birth 26 June 1984 1 February 1986 Age (as of 2026) 42 years old 40 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Aquarius Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, USA Greenwich, Connecticut, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 6' Height in centimetres 168 183 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Bernadette Plaza Anna Abbott Father David Plaza Orville Abbott Jr. Siblings 2 2 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Christopher Abbott Aubrey Plaza School Ursuline Academy Norwalk High School College New York University, Tisch School of the Arts Fordham University Profession Actress, comedian, producer Actor Instagram @plazadeaubrey

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott's relationship timeline

The romance between Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott has unfolded quietly over several years. They first connected through their work before reportedly becoming romantically involved. Here is a timeline of the key moments in their relationship.

2019 – 2020: Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott meet through Black Bear

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza attend a private dinner during Sundance for Black Bear hosted by RAND Luxury at The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Photo: Owen Hoffmann

Source: Getty Images

Plaza and Abbott's relationship timeline dates back to their professional collaboration on Black Bear. The two actors starred alongside each other in the film, which was released in 2020. Their work on the project marked the beginning of a professional connection that would later continue on stage.

At the time, there was no public indication that they were romantically involved. Instead, the pair were known primarily as co-stars who had worked together on the film.

2023 – January 2024: They reunite for Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Plaza and Abbott reunited in a stage play several years later when they were cast opposite each other in an off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. The production began performances in October 2023 and ran into January 2024.

The play gave the actors another opportunity to work closely together. Their characters had a romantic connection in the story, but there was no public confirmation at the time that the co-stars were dating in real life.

2024: Their personal lives remain private

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend "Danny And The Deep Blue Sea" Opening Night at Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Throughout 2024, Plaza and Abbott continued to keep their personal lives largely out of the spotlight. Their previous collaborations had established a professional relationship, but neither actor publicly identified the other as a romantic partner.

The Hollywood actress was also navigating changes in her personal life. She and filmmaker Jeff Baena, whom she had married in 2021, had reportedly separated in 2024. The former couple had been together for many years before their separation.

2025: Romance rumours begin

Speculation about Plaza and Abbott's relationship began to gain attention in 2025. The pair were reportedly spotted together in upstate New York, at The Chatham Berry Farm, prompting interest in whether their long-standing professional friendship had developed into a romance. However, the two actors did not publicly confirm that they were a couple.

January 2025: Plaza experiences a personal loss

Aubrey Plaza during the "Honey Don't!" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Plaza's relationship with Abbott developed against the backdrop of a difficult period in her personal life. Her estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, died in January 2025. Plaza later spoke publicly about the grief she experienced following his death.

The circumstances surrounding Plaza's personal life have made her relationship with Abbott a particularly discreet one. The couple did not publicly discuss their romance during this period.

April 2026: Plaza and Abbott confirm they are expecting their first child

The couple's relationship became public in April 2026 when People reported that Plaza was expecting her first child with Abbott. A representative for Plaza confirmed the news, while a source described the pregnancy as a beautiful surprise following an emotional year.

The announcement effectively confirmed that Plaza and Abbott were in a relationship. During an episode of the SmartLess podcast, Aubrey Plaza spoke about her pregnancy for the first time, confirming that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Christopher Abbott, and was looking forward to becoming a first-time mother. She said:

Well, there's a baby inside of me. No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.

May 2026: Abbott speaks publicly about the pregnancy

Aubrey Plaza attends the NYC premiere of Prime Video's "Kevin" from creators Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert at The Metrograph in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

In May 2026, the Wolf Man actor addressed the pregnancy publicly for the first time during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. While discussing the news, the actor acknowledged that he and Plaza were expecting a baby together.

His comments marked another step toward the couple becoming more open about their relationship, although they continued to maintain a relatively private public profile.

June 2026: Plaza and Abbott appear together at the Tony Awards

In June 2026, Plaza and Abbott made a high-profile appearance together at the Tony Awards. Plaza attended the event while supporting Abbott, who was nominated for his performance in Death of a Salesman. The appearance also gave fans a glimpse of the couple together as they prepared to welcome their first child.

The event was one of their most visible public appearances as a couple following the confirmation of their relationship and pregnancy.

FAQs

When did Aubrey Plaza date Chris Abbott? Rumours about their relationship came up in 2025 after they were spotted in New York, although the exact date they started their relationship has not been publicly confirmed. What is Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott's age difference? Aubrey Plaza, born in June 1984, is older than Christopher Abbott, born in February 1986, by approximately two years. How long has Aubrey Plaza been with Christopher Abbott? The exact length of their relationship is unclear because the couple has kept their romance low key. Do Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott have a child? They do not have a child together, but as of writing, they are expecting their first child together. Were Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott married? The two remain romantic partners and have not revealed any information about whether they had officially exchanged marriage vows. What movies or shows have Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott appeared in together? They appeared together in the 2020 film Black Bear and also starred opposite each other in the off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Who was Aubrey Plaza's former husband? Her former husband was American filmmaker Jeff Baena, whom she married in 2021 after being together for several years. Baena passed away in January 2025.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott's relationship has largely remained under wraps despite their public careers. Their journey from co-stars to a couple has attracted significant attention from fans and the media. It remains unknown whether or not the couple is officially married, but they are expecting their first child together.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng