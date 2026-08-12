Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Here's where things actually stand
Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together. Megan Thee Stallion ended their relationship in April 2026, citing issues of trust, fidelity, and respect. Neither the rapper nor the NBA star has announced a reconciliation.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together?
- Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have not reunited since their April 2026 split.
- Megan ended the relationship over alleged infidelity and commitment issues.
- The pair dated for roughly nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026.
- The rapper issued official statements, whilst the basketballer remained silent.
Profile summary
Real name
Klay Alexander Thompson
Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
Nicknames
Game 6 Klay, Splash Brother
Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, Meg Thee Stallion
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
8 February 1990
15 February 1995
Age
36 years old as of 2026
31 years old as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Aquarius
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, USA
San Antonio, Texas, USA
Current residence
Dallas, Texas / California, USA
Houston, Texas / Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
African-American
Religion
Raised Catholic
Christian
Height in feet
6'6"
5' 10"
Height in centimetres
198
178
Weight in pounds
220
148
Weight in kilograms
100
67
Hair colour
Black
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Dark brown
Mother
Julie Thompson
Holly Thomas
Father
Mychal Thompson
Joseph Pete Jr.
Siblings
2
N/A
Marital status
Single
Single
School
Santa Margarita Catholic High School
Pearland High School
University
Washington State University
Prairie View A&M / Texas Southern University
Profession
Professional basketball player
Rapper, singer-songwriter
Net worth
$180 million
$40 million
Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together?
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not together. Rumours of a reunion surfaced online, but neither party rekindled the romance.
The pair broke up in April 2026. Megan publicly accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating. Shortly after her social media posts, Megan confirmed the split to representatives:
I've decided to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.
On Klay Thompson's end, there was silence. The shooting guard has not publicly commented on the relationship or its demise.
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship timeline
The high-profile relationship between the Grammy-winning artist and four-time NBA champion unfolded rapidly across nine months. Here is the full timeline of their romance:
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July 2025: Megan and Klay spark dating rumours
Dating talk began when fans spotted Thompson in Megan's Instagram photos. Days later, the professional basketball player posted a photo kissing Megan.
July 2025: The pair make their red carpet debut
The pair confirmed their romance when they made their red-carpet debut, attending Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. Megan and Klay wore matching black-tie attire and posed together for photos.
Speaking on the red carpet, Megan praised Thompson during an interview with Page Six. Megan praised Thompson's character:
I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.
Late 2025: Megan offers courtside support to Klay and releases a love song
Throughout the 2025–2026 NBA season, Megan became a regular fixture courtside at Dallas Mavericks games, often sitting beside Thompson's family. During the October 2025 game between the Mavericks and Lakers, the award-winning rapper sat next to Thompson's mom, Julie Thompson, as per Revolt.
The pair were spotted holding hands after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Mavericks in the season opener at the American Airlines Centre.
Megan released music that many listeners believed referenced her romance with the Dallas Mavericks guard. Her love-soaked track, Lover Girl, was released on 24 October 2025, and fans were convinced that Klay Thompson had inspired it.
February 2026: Megan manifests an engagement
February was a major month of celebration for the high-profile couple as both celebrated their birthdays. Megan booked a surprise performance by iconic hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for Thompson’s 36th birthday on 8 February.
Weeks later, Thompson reciprocated by gifting Megan a powder-blue Bentley for her 31st birthday on 15 February.
During this period, reports indicated that the couple was house-hunting together, and Megan even publicly hinted at a "manifested engagement" while congratulating Olympic athletes Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe on their engagement, sharing:
I love love; that's so sweet. I'm manifesting my engagement too.
April 2026: Megan confirms the breakup
According to Billboard, the relationship ended abruptly on 25 April 2026. Megan shared explosive messages on Instagram exposing Thompson's alleged infidelity:
Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B***h, I need a REAL break after this one… bye y'all.
Megan removed all photos of Thompson from her social media. The singer-songwriter then released an official statement confirming their permanent separation, according to Billboard:
I've decided to end my relationship with Klay2. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.
FAQs
- Who is Klay Thompson? He is an American professional basketball player and guard for the Dallas Mavericks.
- Who is Megan Thee Stallion? She is a Grammy-winning American rapper, singer, and songwriter.
- How long have Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion dated? The pair dated for nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026.
- Who's richer, Klay or Megan? Klay Thompson is richer, with an estimated net worth of over $180 million. Megan's net worth is approximately $40 million.
- What happened with Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson? Megan ended the relationship after accusing Thompson of cheating and avoiding monogamy.
- What did Megan Thee Stallion say about Klay Thompson? During their relationship, Megan called him "genuinely a nice person". During their breakup, she criticised his "horrible mood swings" and stated that "trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable".
- Are Megan and Klay back together? Megan and Klay are not back together. They ended their relationship in April 2026 and have removed references to each other from their social media.
Despite online rumours, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together and have moved on. Megan is focusing on her music, while Thompson remains focused on his basketball career.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.