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Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Here's where things actually stand
Celebrity biographies

Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Here's where things actually stand

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together. Megan Thee Stallion ended their relationship in April 2026, citing issues of trust, fidelity, and respect. Neither the rapper nor the NBA star has announced a reconciliation.

NBA player Klay Thompson and rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey (L) and Megan Thee Stallion posing in a black latex outfit (R). Photo: @klaythompson, @theestallion on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have not reunited since their April 2026 split.
  • Megan ended the relationship over alleged infidelity and commitment issues.
  • The pair dated for roughly nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026.
  • The rapper issued official statements, whilst the basketballer remained silent.

Profile summary

Real name

Klay Alexander Thompson

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Nicknames

Game 6 Klay, Splash Brother

Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, Meg Thee Stallion

Gender

Male

Female

Date of birth

8 February 1990

15 February 1995

Age

36 years old as of 2026

31 years old as of 2026

Zodiac sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

Place of birth

Los Angeles, California, USA

San Antonio, Texas, USA

Current residence

Dallas, Texas / California, USA

Houston, Texas / Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality

American

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

African-American

Religion

Raised Catholic

Christian

Height in feet

6'6"

5' 10"

Height in centimetres

198

178

Weight in pounds

220

148

Weight in kilograms

100

67

Hair colour

Black

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Dark brown

Mother

Julie Thompson

Holly Thomas

Father

Mychal Thompson

Joseph Pete Jr.

Siblings

2

N/A

Marital status

Single

Single

School

Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Pearland High School

University

Washington State University

Prairie View A&M / Texas Southern University

Profession

Professional basketball player

Rapper, singer-songwriter

Net worth

$180 million

$40 million

Read also

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriends through the years, including Pardi, Klay, and everyone in between

Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together?

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not together. Rumours of a reunion surfaced online, but neither party rekindled the romance.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on 16 July 2025 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The pair broke up in April 2026. Megan publicly accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating. Shortly after her social media posts, Megan confirmed the split to representatives:

I've decided to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

On Klay Thompson's end, there was silence. The shooting guard has not publicly commented on the relationship or its demise.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship timeline

The high-profile relationship between the Grammy-winning artist and four-time NBA champion unfolded rapidly across nine months. Here is the full timeline of their romance:

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July 2025: Megan and Klay spark dating rumours

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA player Klay Thompson
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, wearing a cow-print cowboy hat and prominent sparkling jewellery, walks alongside NBA player Klay Thompson down a hallway. Photo: @complex (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Dating talk began when fans spotted Thompson in Megan's Instagram photos. Days later, the professional basketball player posted a photo kissing Megan.

July 2025: The pair make their red carpet debut

The pair confirmed their romance when they made their red-carpet debut, attending Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. Megan and Klay wore matching black-tie attire and posed together for photos.

Speaking on the red carpet, Megan praised Thompson during an interview with Page Six. Megan praised Thompson's character:

I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.

Late 2025: Megan offers courtside support to Klay and releases a love song

NBA star Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Centre on 27 March 2026 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im
Source: Getty Images

Throughout the 2025–2026 NBA season, Megan became a regular fixture courtside at Dallas Mavericks games, often sitting beside Thompson's family. During the October 2025 game between the Mavericks and Lakers, the award-winning rapper sat next to Thompson's mom, Julie Thompson, as per Revolt.

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The pair were spotted holding hands after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Mavericks in the season opener at the American Airlines Centre.

Megan released music that many listeners believed referenced her romance with the Dallas Mavericks guard. Her love-soaked track, Lover Girl, was released on 24 October 2025, and fans were convinced that Klay Thompson had inspired it.

February 2026: Megan manifests an engagement

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on 2 March 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images

February was a major month of celebration for the high-profile couple as both celebrated their birthdays. Megan booked a surprise performance by iconic hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for Thompson’s 36th birthday on 8 February.

Weeks later, Thompson reciprocated by gifting Megan a powder-blue Bentley for her 31st birthday on 15 February.

During this period, reports indicated that the couple was house-hunting together, and Megan even publicly hinted at a "manifested engagement" while congratulating Olympic athletes Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe on their engagement, sharing:

I love love; that's so sweet. I'm manifesting my engagement too.

April 2026: Megan confirms the breakup

According to Billboard, the relationship ended abruptly on 25 April 2026. Megan shared explosive messages on Instagram exposing Thompson's alleged infidelity:

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Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B***h, I need a REAL break after this one… bye y'all.
American rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 7 June 2026 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images

Megan removed all photos of Thompson from her social media. The singer-songwriter then released an official statement confirming their permanent separation, according to Billboard:

I've decided to end my relationship with Klay2. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

FAQs

  1. Who is Klay Thompson? He is an American professional basketball player and guard for the Dallas Mavericks.
  2. Who is Megan Thee Stallion? She is a Grammy-winning American rapper, singer, and songwriter.
  3. How long have Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion dated? The pair dated for nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026.
  4. Who's richer, Klay or Megan? Klay Thompson is richer, with an estimated net worth of over $180 million. Megan's net worth is approximately $40 million.
  5. What happened with Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson? Megan ended the relationship after accusing Thompson of cheating and avoiding monogamy.
  6. What did Megan Thee Stallion say about Klay Thompson? During their relationship, Megan called him "genuinely a nice person". During their breakup, she criticised his "horrible mood swings" and stated that "trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable".
  7. Are Megan and Klay back together? Megan and Klay are not back together. They ended their relationship in April 2026 and have removed references to each other from their social media.

Read also

Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life and the woman he's with now

Despite online rumours, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together and have moved on. Megan is focusing on her music, while Thompson remains focused on his basketball career.

Legit.ng published an article about Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. The reality stars won Love Island USA Season 6 and took home the $100,000 grand prize together. As the first Black couple to win the show, they captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have now been dating for about two years and continue to grow stronger.

Since leaving the villa, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have celebrated major milestones, including their first anniversary and the holiday season. The couple has also starred together in major brand campaigns, appeared in a popular Summer Walker music video, and been featured on the spin-off show Beyond the Villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.

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