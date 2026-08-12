Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together? Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together. Megan Thee Stallion ended their relationship in April 2026, citing issues of trust, fidelity, and respect. Neither the rapper nor the NBA star has announced a reconciliation.

Klay Thompson wearing a Dallas Mavericks jersey (L) and Megan Thee Stallion posing in a black latex outfit (R). Photo: @klaythompson, @theestallion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have not reunited since their April 2026 split .

. Megan ended the relationship over alleged infidelity and commitment issues.

The pair dated for roughly nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026 .

. The rapper issued official statements, whilst the basketballer remained silent.

Profile summary

Real name Klay Alexander Thompson Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Nicknames Game 6 Klay, Splash Brother Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, Meg Thee Stallion Gender Male Female Date of birth 8 February 1990 15 February 1995 Age 36 years old as of 2026 31 years old as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA San Antonio, Texas, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas / California, USA Houston, Texas / Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed African-American Religion Raised Catholic Christian Height in feet 6'6" 5' 10" Height in centimetres 198 178 Weight in pounds 220 148 Weight in kilograms 100 67 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Mother Julie Thompson Holly Thomas Father Mychal Thompson Joseph Pete Jr. Siblings 2 N/A Marital status Single Single School Santa Margarita Catholic High School Pearland High School University Washington State University Prairie View A&M / Texas Southern University Profession Professional basketball player Rapper, singer-songwriter Net worth $180 million $40 million

Are Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion back together?

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not together. Rumours of a reunion surfaced online, but neither party rekindled the romance.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on 16 July 2025 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The pair broke up in April 2026. Megan publicly accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating. Shortly after her social media posts, Megan confirmed the split to representatives:

I've decided to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

On Klay Thompson's end, there was silence. The shooting guard has not publicly commented on the relationship or its demise.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship timeline

The high-profile relationship between the Grammy-winning artist and four-time NBA champion unfolded rapidly across nine months. Here is the full timeline of their romance:

July 2025: Megan and Klay spark dating rumours

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, wearing a cow-print cowboy hat and prominent sparkling jewellery, walks alongside NBA player Klay Thompson down a hallway. Photo: @complex (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dating talk began when fans spotted Thompson in Megan's Instagram photos. Days later, the professional basketball player posted a photo kissing Megan.

July 2025: The pair make their red carpet debut

The pair confirmed their romance when they made their red-carpet debut, attending Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. Megan and Klay wore matching black-tie attire and posed together for photos.

Speaking on the red carpet, Megan praised Thompson during an interview with Page Six. Megan praised Thompson's character:

I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.

Late 2025: Megan offers courtside support to Klay and releases a love song

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Centre on 27 March 2026 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im

Source: Getty Images

Throughout the 2025–2026 NBA season, Megan became a regular fixture courtside at Dallas Mavericks games, often sitting beside Thompson's family. During the October 2025 game between the Mavericks and Lakers, the award-winning rapper sat next to Thompson's mom, Julie Thompson, as per Revolt.

The pair were spotted holding hands after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Mavericks in the season opener at the American Airlines Centre.

Megan released music that many listeners believed referenced her romance with the Dallas Mavericks guard. Her love-soaked track, Lover Girl, was released on 24 October 2025, and fans were convinced that Klay Thompson had inspired it.

February 2026: Megan manifests an engagement

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on 2 March 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

February was a major month of celebration for the high-profile couple as both celebrated their birthdays. Megan booked a surprise performance by iconic hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for Thompson’s 36th birthday on 8 February.

Weeks later, Thompson reciprocated by gifting Megan a powder-blue Bentley for her 31st birthday on 15 February.

During this period, reports indicated that the couple was house-hunting together, and Megan even publicly hinted at a "manifested engagement" while congratulating Olympic athletes Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe on their engagement, sharing:

I love love; that's so sweet. I'm manifesting my engagement too.

April 2026: Megan confirms the breakup

According to Billboard, the relationship ended abruptly on 25 April 2026. Megan shared explosive messages on Instagram exposing Thompson's alleged infidelity:

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? B***h, I need a REAL break after this one… bye y'all.

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage during the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 7 June 2026 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Megan removed all photos of Thompson from her social media. The singer-songwriter then released an official statement confirming their permanent separation, according to Billboard:

I've decided to end my relationship with Klay2. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

FAQs

Who is Klay Thompson? He is an American professional basketball player and guard for the Dallas Mavericks. Who is Megan Thee Stallion? She is a Grammy-winning American rapper, singer, and songwriter. How long have Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion dated? The pair dated for nine months, from July 2025 to April 2026. Who's richer, Klay or Megan? Klay Thompson is richer, with an estimated net worth of over $180 million. Megan's net worth is approximately $40 million. What happened with Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson? Megan ended the relationship after accusing Thompson of cheating and avoiding monogamy. What did Megan Thee Stallion say about Klay Thompson? During their relationship, Megan called him "genuinely a nice person". During their breakup, she criticised his "horrible mood swings" and stated that "trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable". Are Megan and Klay back together? Megan and Klay are not back together. They ended their relationship in April 2026 and have removed references to each other from their social media.

Despite online rumours, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are not back together and have moved on. Megan is focusing on her music, while Thompson remains focused on his basketball career.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng