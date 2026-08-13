Uche Ogbodo Flaunts New Look After Facial Cosmetic Procedure Amid Marriage Crash

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo shared a video on Instagram showing her transformation after a facial cosmetic procedure

The actress underwent threads, fillers, and PDO treatment weeks after confirming her split from husband Bobby Maris

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions ranging from support to concern over the timing of the procedure

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stepped out with a brand new face, debuting a cosmetic transformation on Instagram just weeks after publicly announcing the end of her marriage to Bobby Maris.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, Uche Ogbodo posted a video on her Instagram page documenting the full process of her facial rejuvenation.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo displays her new look in a social media video. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

According to her, the treatment included threads, fillers, and PDO procedures aimed at lifting the face, restoring volume and smoothing out lines without going under the knife.

In her caption, the actress made clear that the decision was entirely intentional and self-motivated:

"I GOT ME A NEW FACE! 😏💋 BECAUSE I CAN! Listen, I'm a woman who believes in one thing: IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT, CHANGE IT! 😂🔥 I'm not about to sit down and complain about something I have the power to improve. I love my face, I love myself, but babes… we can always upgrade!"

Uche Ogbodo also used the moment to promote her consultancy platform, which she said she created to help women navigate plastic surgery and aesthetic journeys safely and with the right professionals.

Uche Ogbodo shows off her new facial look weeks after her separation from her husband. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris' separation

The procedure came shortly after Uche Ogbodo confirmed her split from her husband, Bobby Maris.

In her public announcement, she revealed she had given eight years to the relationship and pointedly described him as the "Princess" in the marriage rather than the man she had needed.

She also questioned whether things would only change if she died.

Earlier warning signs had emerged when the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Bobby Maris had posted a cryptic remark suggesting that the title of wife did not suit every woman, to which Uche Ogbodo responded with a post about surviving a narcissist.

After the separation became official, she posted a defiant photo of herself declaring she was wearing her "main chick crown."

Her sister also publicly weighed in, describing Bobby as a man who contributes nothing meaningful to his family's welfare.

Check out Uche Ogbodo's new look in the video below:

Fans react to Uche Ogbodo's new look

The video drew a wave of comments from followers, with opinions sharply divided:

@rejoice.johnson.12 wrote:

"Guys relax she's on her healing process when she's done healing her face will pop out well."

@oma_omma said:

"Omo I tear laugh at the end of this video oo😂😂.. Abeg no vex my doll😂😂.. but u for clip off the end of that video, cos is kinda of funny with the loook😂😂😂😂."

@lady_margaret_of_wessex commented:

"Do what makes you happy uchenna. This life na just once Abeg."

@jenchy33 wrote:

"Uche U see like this U won't stop until U disfigure urself."

@asa_tochi shared:

"May our before never be better than our NOW!!!"

@prince_israel_chiedozie added:

"Whatever your not comfortable with on your body, If you have money to fix it go ahead. Do what makes you happy, Uwa bu ofu mbia. The new face is pretty, after healing it's goona be Wow 🔥"

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Uche Ogodo's marriage crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing reacted to Uche Ogbodo’s marital crisis with Bobby Maris.

In a pointed Instagram post, Nkechi cautioned women against marrying men who rely financially on them, stressing that such unions rarely endure.

Her remarks appeared to be a direct reaction to Uche Ogbodo’s public fallout with her husband, amplifying the ongoing conversation around financial responsibility in marriages.

Source: Legit.ng