I love my children, just being with them. It’s not easy. Sometimes it's fun, and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that raising children is no walk in the park while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Robert De Niro's children include Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, Helen Grace, and Gia Virginia. Together, they span an age gap of more than half a century, shared across four different relationships.

Robert De Niro at the "Taxi Driver" at BMCC Theatre (L). The actor poses backstage at the play "Oedipus" on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre (R). Photo: Dominik Bindl, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Robert De Niro is a father of seven , with his children born between 1971 and 2023.

, with his children born between 1971 and 2023. He shares his large family with four women from his past and present relationships: Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith, Grace Hightower, and Tiffany Chen.

and The iconic actor welcomed his youngest daughter, Gia, in April 2023, when he was 79.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1943 Age 82 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American-Italian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Grey (formerly dark brown) Eye colour Dark brown Mother Virginia Admiral Father Robert De Niro Sr. Relationship status Dating Partner Tiffany Chen Children 7 School Little Red School House, High School of Music & Art Profession Actor, film director, producer, entrepreneur

Robert De Niro's children: Meet the actor's next generation beyond the silver screen

The Academy Award winner has built a vast, blended family tree over the decades. While iconic roles define his cinematic legacy, Robert De Niro has often stated that his real legacy lies with his family. Reflecting on his role as a parent, De Niro once told Access Hollywood:

Sometimes, I don't think people really know what it means to be a good father. You know you have a responsibility, but it's a mystery. It's a lot of excitement, but it's scary, and you do your best.

Drena De Niro

Troy Garity (L), Drena De Niro (C), and Raphael De Niro (R) at a Private Screening of "Soldier's Girl" at the Paramount Screening Room in New York City. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Drena De Niro

Drena De Niro Date of birth: 3 September 1971

3 September 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of June 2026)

54 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Drena De Niro is the eldest daughter in the family. Born to actress Diahnne Abbott during a previous relationship, she was formally adopted by Robert De Niro at age five after he married Abbott in 1976.

Before building her career as an actress, filmmaker, and producer, Drena worked successfully as a fashion model and DJ. She even served as a musical supervisor for Giorgio Armani, coordinating runway soundtracks.

Drena eventually transitioned to Hollywood, landing her first notable role in Grace of My Heart after training at The Black Nexxus Acting Studio. Since then, she has appeared in A Star Is Born and shared the screen with her father in Showtime and The Intern.

Tragically, Drena's only son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, passed away on 2 July 2023 from accidental fentanyl poisoning. Drena currently resides in New York City and frequently works on film projects in Italy.

Raphael De Niro

Raphael De Niro at Seasalt and Pepper Restaurant on 22 March 2014, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Pierre Zonzon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raphael De Niro

Raphael De Niro Date of birth: 9 November 1976

9 November 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)

49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Raphael De Niro is the actor's first biological son. He is a renowned American real estate broker and former actor. Raphael briefly pursued acting in his youth, appearing alongside his father in the 1990 classic Awakenings. However, he later pivoted away from the entertainment industry and found massive success in real estate.

Today, Raphael is a prominent luxury real estate broker in New York City. He operates within the prestigious Douglas Elliman network. Raphael De Niro represents high-profile clients, including Jon Bon Jovi, Renée Zellweger, and Kelly Ripa.

Raphael De Niro shares a son, Nicholas De Niro, with his ex-wife, Claudine De Niro. Nicholas was born on 21 May 2009 and is 17 years old as of 2026.

Julian Henry De Niro

Julian Henry De Niro (L) and his father, Robert De Niro (R). Photo: @Loveattitude62666 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Julian Henry De Niro

Julian Henry De Niro Date of birth: 20 October 1995

20 October 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of July 2026)

30 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Julian Henry De Niro is one of the twin boys born to De Niro and model Toukie Smith. The twins were conceived via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and delivered through a gestational surrogate.

Julian famously values his privacy and keeps a notoriously low profile on social media. Academically gifted, he double-majored in computer science and mathematics at NYU's Courant Institute.

However, the creative bug eventually bit as Julian stepped into the acting world in 2022, portraying a young Barack Obama in the historical drama series The First Lady. Julian also starred in the movie In Dubious Battle, directed by James Franco and featuring Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff.

Airyn De Niro (Aaron Kendrick De Niro)

Airyn De Niro in a black off-the-shoulder top in warm sunlight (L) and with pink dreadlocks, wearing a floral print dress (R). Photo: @airyndeniro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Airyn De Niro

Airyn De Niro Date of birth: 20 October 1995

20 October 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of July 2026)

30 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Julian's twin, Aaron Kendrick De Niro, now known as Airyn De Niro, was also delivered via surrogacy in late 1995. She is an aspiring model and voice actor. According to her IMDb profile, she has worked on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) and Ravenwood Rising (2024).

In March 2025, she was spotted in New York, rocking a long pink hairstyle and a pair of heeled combat boots, accompanying his famous father. According to them, Airyn De Niro discussed navigating her transition as a transgender woman in April 2025. Discussing her transition and looking to other trans women, she said:

Trans women being honest and open, especially in public spaces like social media, and getting to see them succeed… I'm like, 'You know what? Maybe it's not too late for me.' Maybe I can start.

Airyn stated that she was anxious about her family's perception after transitioning. She was concerned that her family might still see her as the person she used to be. The voice actor desires to inspire others like her:

I'd want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is trans, who's not a size extra small. I'd want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don't fit the mould of super thin.

De Niro told Variety that he loved and supported his son and would continue to support his now-daughter. He said in a statement:

I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children.

Elliot De Niro

Robert De Niro (L) and his son Elliot De Niro (R). Photo: @mundoazultea (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Elliot De Niro

Elliot De Niro Date of birth: 18 March 1998

18 March 1998 Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)

28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Elliot De Niro is the first child born to De Niro and his second wife, Grace Hightower. Elliot is deeply passionate about sports and is a longtime, active participant in the Special Olympics' tennis programs.

In 2016, the actor publicly shared that Elliot is on the autism spectrum, expressing his advocacy for autism awareness and support systems. He said:

Grace and I have a child with autism, and we believe it is critical that all of the issues surrounding the causes of autism be openly discussed and examined.

Helen Grace De Niro

Tiffany Chen (L), Robert De Niro (C), and Helen Grace De Niro (R) attend the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on 13 May 2025. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Helen Grace De Niro

Helen Grace De Niro Date of birth: 23 December 2011

23 December 2011 Age: 14 years old (as of July 2026)

14 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: United States

Helen Grace Hightower is the second daughter of De Niro and his second wife, Grace Hightower. She was born via a surrogate mother on 23 December 2011. Her parents worked to shield her from media attention during her early years, allowing her to grow up mostly out of the public eye.

According to TMZ, Helen Grace recently made headlines at age 14 for allegedly being cast in an upcoming Hollywood film, the latest sign she's following in her father's cinematic footsteps. Unconfirmed rumours say that the role might be in Robert's upcoming Focker-in-Law film alongside singer-songwriter Ariana Grande.

Gia Virginia Chen De Niro

Robert De Niro and Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro meet Evie Ferris (L) from The Wiggles during The Wiggles Bouncing Balls Tour at Kings Theatre on 28 June 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gia Virginia Chen De Niro

Gia Virginia Chen De Niro Date of birth: 6 April 2023

6 April 2023 Age: 3 years old (as of 2026)

Gia Virginia is the baby of the family, arriving in the spring of 2023. Her birth instantly became global news because De Niro was 79 years old at the time.

The veteran actor delightfully broke the news himself during a promotional interview with ET Canada for his film About My Father. When a journalist asked him about his six children, De Niro gently corrected them:

Seven, actually. I just had a baby.

Robert De Niro has since spoken warmly about how much immense joy and peace the toddler brings to his life.

Meet Robert De Niro's romantic partners

De Niro's long-term relationships and marriages have shaped his beautifully diverse family unit over the last 50 years. Here is a detailed look at each one of them.

Diahnne Abbott

Diahnne Abbott attends the closing night screening of "The King of Comedy" during the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on 27 April 2013 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Diahnne Abbott

Diahnne Abbott Date of birth: 1 May 1945

1 May 1945 Age: 81 years old (as of 2026)

81 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, singer

Diahnne Abbott, an American actress and singer, was De Niro's first wife. The pair met in the mid-1970s and memorably shared the screen in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver (1976).

The couple married on 28 April 1976, during which time De Niro adopted Diahnne's daughter, Drena. They went on to welcome their son, Raphael, before divorcing in 1988 after twelve years of marriage.

Toukie Smith

Toukie Smith and Robert De Niro in New York City in 1990. Photo: Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Toukie Smith

Toukie Smith Date of birth: 25 September 1955

25 September 1955 Age: 70 years old (as of July 2026)

70 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Model, actress

Following his divorce from Abbott, De Niro began a high-profile romance with prominent fashion model and actress Toukie Smith. She is the sister of the legendary late fashion designer Willi Smith, and is best known for her role as Eva Rawley on the NBC sitcom 227.

De Niro and Toukie were together from 1988 until 1996. Though they never legally wed, they welcomed their twin sons, Julian and Aaron, via a gestational carrier before parting ways amicably.

Grace Hightower

Grace Hightower attends Galerie Gmurzynska Celebrates Opening Of Pablo Picasso & Wifredo Lam Exhibition at Galerie Gmurzynska on 22 April 2026 in New York. Photo: Michael Ostuni

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Grace Hightower

Grace Hightower Date of birth: 7 April 1955

7 April 1955 Age: 71 years old (as of 2026)

71 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Philanthropist, actress, singer

De Niro married philanthropist, actress, and singer Grace Hightower in 1997, a decade after they first crossed paths in London. Their high-profile marriage saw plenty of media attention, including a brief early separation followed by a romantic renewal of vows in 2004.

De Niro and Grace share two children, Elliot and Helen Grace. The pair permanently separated in November 2018 and entered a lengthy divorce settlement. However, the former couple remains co-parents.

Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tiffany Chen

Tiffany Chen Year of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Martial arts instructor, athlete

De Niro and martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen first met on the set of the 2015 comedy The Intern, where she actually taught him Tai Chi movements for a scene. The pair began dating around 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Gia, in 2023.

Tiffany is a highly decorated athlete who holds multiple world titles in martial arts and was inducted into Inside Kung Fu magazine's Hall of Fame in 2011. She is the daughter of Kung Fu Grandmaster William C.C. Chen.

FAQs

Who is Robert De Niro? He is an iconic American Oscar-winning actor, director, and producer. How old is Robert De Niro? De Niro is 82 years old as of June 2026. He was born on 17 August 1943. How many biological children does Robert De Niro have? He has six biological children: Raphael, twins Julian and Aaron, Elliot, Helen Grace, and Gia Virginia. The actor also has one adopted daughter, Drena. Who is Robert De Niro's youngest child? The actor's youngest child is Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, born on 6 April 2023. Who is the mother of De Niro's new baby? The mother of his youngest daughter is martial arts champion and instructor Tiffany Chen. What is the age difference between his oldest and youngest child? The age gap between his eldest daughter, Drena (born 1971), and his youngest daughter, Gia (born 2023), is 51 years. Who is Airyn De Niro? Airyn De Niro is Robert De Niro's daughter, formerly known as Aaron Kendrick De Niro.

Robert De Niro's children include seven sons and daughters connected through adoption, marriage, surrogacy, and long-term relationships. Despite his fame, the legendary actor has repeatedly said that being present for his family remains one of his most important responsibilities.

Legit.ng published an article about Cam Newton's children. Former NFL star Cam Newton is a devoted father of nine children. His kids include seven biological kids and two stepchildren from his partners' previous relationships, whom he has embraced as his own.

Cam Newton's blended family includes Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and Caesar Lorenzo. He shares his children with three women: model Kia Proctor, photographer La Reina Shaw, and actress Jasmin Brown.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng