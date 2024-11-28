Who are Katt Williams’ parents and siblings? Meet the comedian's family

Katt Williams, the energetic and outlandish comedian, actor, and rapper, is best known for his role as Money Mike in Friday After Next and appearances in Wild 'n Out, My Wife and Kids, and Norbit. While his career is widely celebrated, his family background remains a topic of curiosity. This post delves into Katt Williams' parents and siblings, offering a closer look at his personal life.

Katt Williams was born in Cincinnati and raised in Dayton, Ohio, USA. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has appeared on TV shows like Wild' N Out. He went viral in January 2024 after appearing on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, making fans curious about his personal life. Discover lesser-known facts about Katt Williams' family.

Profile summary

Full name Micah Sierra "Katt" Williams Gender Male Date of birth 2 September 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Brenda Louise Father John Cornell Williams Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Quadirah Locus, Eboni Gray Children 10 School Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Colonel High School Profession Stand-up comedian, rapper, actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @kattwilliams

Katt Williams' parents

katt Williams' mother and father are John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise. The American stand-up comedian has not publicly shared much detailed information about his parents, including their names. It is known that he grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a strict household.

According to Brandon's Restaurant, Katt Williams' father was a former member of the Black Panther Party, a revolutionary organisation known for its activism in the 1960s and 1970s. Katt reportedly had a complex relationship with his father.

He had an altercation and several disagreements with him because of their different religious beliefs. As a result, he emancipated himself and started living independently at the age of 13. On 3 January 2024, during a YouTube interview at Club Shay Shay, he said:

If you say that my family is very religious, just say I'm not...so anything I will do will not fall out of the guidelines. We were two men at it...we cannot sleep comfortably around each other...somebody could have not made it and we both understood that was all bad.

Who are Katt Williams' siblings?

The popular entertainer has largely kept details about his siblings private, and little is publicly known about them. However, at Club Shay Shay, he opened up about having two younger siblings and his responsibility as the eldest child in a religious household. He said:

I had two younger brothers, and I'm not a reasonable person. I don't have any mental issues whatsoever, despite what they lead people to believe. You know, I make good, pretty good decisions. I'm saying I'm the oldest. It's an outriding on me. I'm supposed to at least religiously hold down the family's name at this household, you know what I mean.

FAQs

Who is Katt Williams? He is an American actor, stand-up comedian, producer, rapper, philanthropist, and businessman known for portraying Money Mike in Friday After Next. Where is Katt Williams from? He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. What is Katt Williams' age? The stand-up comedian is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 2 September 1971. Who are Katt Williams' parents? His parents are John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise. Who are Katt Williams' brothers? The actor has two younger brothers, but their names remain undisclosed. Who is Katt Williams' wife? The actor is currently divorced. He was previously married to Eboni Gray and Quadirah Locus. How many children does Katt Williams have? The American comedian has ten children, five daughters and five sons. What is Katt Williams' height? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Katt Williams' parents came into the spotlight due to their son's success in the entertainment industry. He has built a significant reputation in stand-up comedy, celebrated for his quick wit and energetic stage persona. The actor also has two younger brothers.

