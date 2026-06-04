Who is Robert De Niro’s wife? De Niro is currently unmarried, but is in a relationship with Tiffany Chen. The actor has previously been married twice and has had several high-profile relationships. Some of the women he previously dated include Toukie Smith and Naomi Campbell.

US actor Robert De Niro promotes an upcoming film at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Valerie Macon (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Robert De Niro has been married twice, first to Diahnne Abbott and later to Grace Hightower .

and later to . The actor is currently in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, with whom he shares a child.

Robert De Niro has seven children from his relationships with four different women.

De Niro's dating history includes several famous women, including Toukie Smith, Naomi Campbell, and Tiffany Chen.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1943 Age 82 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Dark brown Mother Virginia Admiral Father Robert De Niro Sr. Relationship status Dating Partner Tiffany Chen Children 7 School Little Red School House; High School of Music & Art; Stella Adler Conservatory Profession Actor, producer, director, businessman

Who is Robert De Niro's wife?

Robert De Niro has been in two marriages that lasted several years. Although he is currently unmarried, his former wives played significant roles in his personal life and family journey. Both relationships attracted public attention because of his fame and long-standing Hollywood status.

Diahnne Abbott (1976 – 1988)

Diahnne Abbott (L), Drena De Niro, and Robert De Niro attend the premiere of "New York, New York," at Lincoln Center and continuing with an afterparty. Photo: Lynn Karlin

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Robert De Niro’s first wife was Diahnne Abbott. The pair married in 1976 during the early years of De Niro’s rise to international fame. Abbott is an actress and singer best known for appearing in films such as Taxi Driver, New York, New York, and JoJo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.

Their relationship quickly became serious, and De Niro adopted Abbott’s daughter, Drena De Niro, from a previous relationship. Together, they also welcomed a son, Raphael De Niro, who later became a successful real estate broker. During their marriage, Abbott occasionally appeared in films connected to De Niro’s projects.

The couple’s marriage lasted for more than a decade before ending in divorce in 1988. Reports suggested that De Niro’s demanding acting career and personal differences contributed to the separation. Despite their divorce, both remained connected through their children. Diahnne Abbott largely stayed away from the public spotlight after the split.

Grace Hightower (1997 – 2018)

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower attend the premiere of "The Fourth Estate" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

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Grace Hightower became Robert De Niro’s second wife when the pair married in 1997. Hightower is an actress, philanthropist, and socialite who first met De Niro in the late 1980s at a London restaurant where she worked.

Together, they welcomed a son, Elliot De Niro, in 1998. Their marriage faced challenges early on, and De Niro filed for divorce in 1999, although the process was never fully completed.

Despite their difficulties, the couple reconciled and renewed their vows in 2004 in a ceremony attended by several Hollywood stars. During their reconciliation period, they appeared together at many public events and charity functions. In 2011, they welcomed a daughter, Helen Grace De Niro, through surrogacy.

Grace Hightower also built a career outside of entertainment. She became known for her philanthropic work as well as her coffee business, Grace Hightower & Coffees. However, after more than two decades together, reports emerged in 2018 that the pair had separated again.

Their separation generated headlines because of disputes surrounding finances and custody arrangements. Although they officially went their separate ways, both continued to co-parent their children.

Over the years, Robert De Niro has been linked to several high-profile women both before and after his marriages. They include:

Helena Springs (late 1970s – early 1980s)

Helena Springs reportedly dated Robert De Niro in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Springs is a singer who became known for working as a backing vocalist for Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Bette Midler during tours.

For a while, their relationship remained relatively private compared to some of De Niro’s later romances. However, Helena Springs drew public attention after she claimed that Robert De Niro got her pregnant and asked her to terminate the pregnancy. She declined his request, eventually resulting in the birth of her daughter, Nina, in July 1982.

For several years, the Hollywood actor paid child support but was rarely in the child's life. When their relationship broke down, Helena Springs filed a lawsuit against De Niro seeking paternity and child support, but when the actor denied the child's paternity, the court ordered a mandatory DNA test which revealed that he was not the child's father. As a result, the court ruled that he was not obliged to pay any further child support.

Despite the controversy, the relationship became part of the actor’s widely discussed dating history, as it allegedly contributed to the end of his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott. Springs largely stayed out of Hollywood gossip circles after their split.

Toukie Smith (late 1980s – early 1990s)

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith in New York City. Photo: Robin Platzer

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Toukie Smith, the sister of the late fashion designer Willi Smith, was one of Robert De Niro’s most famous girlfriends during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Smith is a model and actress best known for her role on the sitcom 227. They were together for several years but their relationship never culminated in marriage.

The relationship attracted attention as the pair frequently appeared together at public events. They briefly parted ways in 1994 and reconciled. In 1995, they welcomed twin sons, Julian Henry De Niro and Aaron Kendrick De Niro, through surrogacy.

Although De Niro and Smith eventually separated, they remained connected through their children. Their relationship marked one of the actor’s longest partnerships outside marriage.

Naomi Campbell (1990s)

Naomi Campbell arrives for the Bambi Award 2025 at Bavaria Studios in Munich, Germany. Photo: Franziska Krug

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Robert De Niro was romantically linked to iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell in the 1990s. Campbell is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential models in fashion history. Their rumoured relationship attracted intense media attention due to their high-profile celebrity status and occasional appearances at social events and private gatherings.

The relationship was believed to be relatively brief. Even though they never officially confirmed their relationship, the model revealed that she learned a few lessons from the actor. During an interview with WSJ Magazine, she said:

For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that. But I have ways. I was taught that by Robert De Niro. Being alone doesn’t mean you are lonely. I don’t have time to be bored, and I don’t have time to be lonely.

Tiffany Chen (2021 - present)

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

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Tiffany Chen is Robert De Niro’s current girlfriend. Chen is a martial arts instructor and actress who met the Hollywood star while working on the 2015 film The Intern.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s relationship became public in 2021, after they were spotted together during vacations and public outings. In 2023, De Niro confirmed that he had welcomed his seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with Tiffany Chen. The relationship drew major attention because of the actor’s age at the time he became a father again.

Tiffany Chen has maintained a relatively low public profile despite dating one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. However, she has occasionally appeared alongside De Niro at major events and interviews. Their relationship appears stable, and the pair continues raising their daughter together.

FAQs

Who was De Niro's first wife? The actor’s first wife was Diahnne Abbott. The pair married in 1976 and divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together. What happened to Robert De Niro's black wife? Grace Hightower, his second wife, who is African American, parted ways with him after years of an on-and-off marriage, with reports of financial and personal disagreements contributing to the split. What was Robert De Niro's longest marriage? His longest marriage was with Grace Hightower, lasting approximately two decades since they married in 1997. Who is the mother of De Niro's new baby? The mother of Robert De Niro’s youngest child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, is Tiffany Chen. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2023. How old is Tiffany Chen? She was born in 1984, making her around 42 years old in 2026. She is a martial arts instructor, actress, and the current partner of Robert De Niro. What is the age gap between Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro? Robert De Niro was born in 1943, while Tiffany Chen was born in 1984. Their age gap is approximately 41 years. What is Tiffany Chen's ethnicity? The martial arts instructor is an American national of Chinese descent. Was Robert De Niro in love with Whitney Houston? There is no confirmed evidence that the two had a romantic relationship.

Robert De Niro’s love life has remained a major topic throughout his Hollywood career. From two marriages to several famous relationships, he has built a large and blended family. Despite being in his eighties, he continues enjoying fatherhood and life with Tiffany Chen.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng