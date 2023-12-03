Kenneth Petty’s age, height, nationality, children, occupation

Kenneth Petty (also known as Zoo Bang) is the husband of the Trinidadian-born rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj. Petty has garnered media attention, and his fans want to know more about him. For instance, what is Kenneth Petty’s age?

American rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. Photo: @kenneth_zoo_petty on Instagram (modified by author)

Kenneth Petty has largely remained tight-lipped regarding his personal life and upbringing. What is Kenneth Petty’s nationality? He is an American national of African-American descent. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Profile summary

Full name Kenneth Petty Nickname Zoo Bang Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1978 Age 45 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Nicki Minaj Children 6 School LaGuardia High School Net worth $500,000

What is Kenneth Petty’s age?

The American celebrity spouse is 45 years old as of 2023. When is Kenneth Petty’s birthday? He was born on 7 April 1978. His zodiac sign is Aries. Petty hails from Queens, New York, United States. He attended LaGuardia High School in New York City, United States.

Kenneth Petty’s history

Not much is known about Kenneth Petty’s background. However, he is widely recognised for facing several legal issues. In 1994, the internet personality was charged with first-degree attempted sexual abuse. Petty reportedly used a cutting object as a threat for sexual intercourse with a sixteen-year-old girl. He served about four and a half years in prison for that crime.

According to People, he pleaded guilty to killing a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. During a 2006 trial, Kenneth was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released after serving seven in 2013.

The American celebrity also found himself on the wrong side of the law in September 2018 and was charged with operating an unlicensed vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was also arrested on 4 March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he had relocated to. The celebrity spouse pleaded not guilty and was also ordered to pay a fine of $55,000.

What does Kenneth Petty do for a living?

Information regarding Kenneth Petty’s job is not known in the public domain. However, he is known for being in the music industry and has appeared in two of Nicki Minaj's music videos - Megatron and Hot Girl Summer.

What is Kenneth Petty famous for?

Kenneth is widely recognised for being in a relationship with Nicki Minaj. How old was Nicki Minaj when she met Kenneth Petty? The duo met when Nicki was 17 years old. They attended LaGuardia High School when they were teenagers.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

In January 2019, Nicki opened up about their teen relationship on X (Twitter), saying,

Facts but we were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything.

The duo lost touch for years before reconnecting in 2018. Petty’s criminal record has sparked varied reactions among Minaj's fans, with some expressing concerns about Nicki interacting with someone with a troubled history. However, Petty seems to have turned a new leaf and is now a family man. The couple tied the knot in October 2019.

How many kids does Kenneth Petty have?

The Trinidadian-born singer-songwriter and Kenneth share a son named Jacob (nicknamed Papa Bear). He is also rumoured to have five children from his past relationships.

What is Kenneth Petty’s height?

The celebrity spouse stands 5 feet 11 inches (181 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 171 pounds (78 kilograms).

FAQs

Kenneth Petty’s age is 45 years as of 2023, as he was born on 7 April 1978. He is an American celerity spouse widely known for being Nicki Minaj's husband.

