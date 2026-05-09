Cam Newton’s kids include Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint, and Caesar Lorenzo, among others, in his growing family. The former NFL star shares his children with three women: Kia Proctor, La Reina Shaw, and Jasmin Brown. His blended family reflects both his personal life journey and his role as a devoted father.

Cam Newton shares a moment with some of his children. Photo: @cam on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cam Newton is a father of nine children, including seven biological kids and two stepchildren from his partners’ previous relationships, whom he has embraced as his own.

from his partners’ previous relationships, whom he has embraced as his own. His children are from three women: model Kia Proctor, photographer La Reina Shaw, and actress Jasmin Brown .

. The former NFL player is currently dating Jasmin Brown, and while they share two children, they have not publicly announced any plans to marry.

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Jerrell Newton Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1989 Age 37 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jackie Newton, Cecil Newton, Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Jasmin Brown Children 9 School Westlake High School College Auburn University Profession Former NFL player Instagram @cam Facebook @CamJNewton2 X (Twitter) @CameronNewton TikTok @camnewton YouTube Cam Newton

List of all Cam Newton’s kids

The former American football quarterback Cam Newton is the father of nine children, and his family has grown over the years through relationships with three different partners. While much of his children’s lives remain private, their names and mothers are publicly known.

Not all of the children are biologically his, but he has embraced each of them as his own. In April 2024, when he had eight children, he appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and spoke about fatherhood, saying:

I proudly say I have 8 children. Six biologically through me. And I don’t believe in stepchildren. What my biological kids get, everybody gets. I don’t have no favorites. I’m raising kings and queens.

Below is a closer look at each of them:

Chosen Sebastian Newton

Chosen Sebastian Newton celebrates his ninth and tenth birthdays. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Chosen Sebastian Newton

: Chosen Sebastian Newton Date of birth : 24 December 2015

: 24 December 2015 Age : 10 years old (as of May 2026)

: 10 years old (as of May 2026) Mother: Kia Proctor

Chosen Sebastian Newton is the son of former NFL star Cam Newton and his long-time partner, Kia Proctor. He was born on 24 December 2015 and is 10 years old as of May 2026. Cam Newton announced his son’s birth in December 2015 through a post on X.

In a later interview, Newton explained that he chose the name “Chosen” because he wanted something masculine, meaningful, and unique.

Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton

Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton celebrates a moment at a restaurant. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton

: Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton Date of birth : 3 February 2017

: 3 February 2017 Age : 9 years old (as of 2026)

: 9 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Kia Proctor

Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton is the second child of Cam Newton and his former girlfriend, Kia Proctor. She was born on 3 February 2017 and is 9 years old as of 2026. Her father occasionally shares her photos on social media, once expressing how lucky he feels to have her.

Camidas Swain Newton

Camidas Swain Newton enjoys a moment with his father (L). Cam Newtonplays in a swimming pool (R). Photo: @cam on Instagram (modified by author).

Source: UGC

Full name : Camidas Swain Newton

: Camidas Swain Newton Date of birth : 6 July 2018

: 6 July 2018 Age : 7 years old (as of May 2026)

: 7 years old (as of May 2026) Mother: Kia Proctor

Cam Newton’s second biological son with Kia Proctor, Camidas Swain Newton, was born on 6 July 2018. As of May 2026, the child is 7 years old. The model announced the birth of the kid on Instagram and revealed his full name in a separate post four months later.

Cashmere Saint Newton

Cashmere Saint Newton sits on a staircase. Photo: @kiaproctorofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Cashmere Saint Newton

: Cashmere Saint Newton Date of birth : 30 September 2019

: 30 September 2019 Age : 6 years old (as of May 2026)

: 6 years old (as of May 2026) Mother: Kia Proctor

Kia Proctor and Cam Newton’s last child together is Cashmere Saint Newton. He was born on 30 September 2019, making him 6 years old as of May 2026. Like her other kids, the model revealed her son’s full name through a post on Instagram in December 2019.

Shakira Whitney

Shakira Whitney poses at the entrance of a helicopter. Photo: @_shakirawhitley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Shakira Whitney

: Shakira Whitney Date of birth : 17 February 2007

: 17 February 2007 Age : 19 years old (as of 2026)

: 19 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Kia Proctor

Shakira Whitney is the daughter of Kia Proctor from a previous relationship before she began dating Cam Newton. She was born on 17 February 2007, and the former NFL player embraced her as one of his own children despite not being her biological father. In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Cam Newton shared a heartfelt message about Shakira:

Your mom and I are not married, but no one can tell you that I’m not your father, and they sure can’t tell me that you’re not my daughter.

Caesar Lorenzo Newton

Caesar Lorenzo Newton enjoys a moment with his father (L). Cam Newton's son looks on as he smiles (R). Photo: @cam on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Caesar Lorenzo Newton

: Caesar Lorenzo Newton Date of birth : 4 July 2019

: 4 July 2019 Age : 6 years old (as of May 2026)

: 6 years old (as of May 2026) Mother: La Reina Shaw

While Cam Newton was still in a relationship with Kia Proctor, he welcomed Caesar Lorenzo Newton with photographer and actress La Reina Shaw on 4 July 2019. The circumstances surrounding his birth sparked questions about infidelity, which Newton later addressed on The Pivot Podcast, describing it as a human mistake that hurt Proctor.

In February 2025, Newton reportedly revealed on Special Forces that the incident continues to affect his relationship with his eldest daughter. He added that taking accountability has been an important part of his personal growth.

Jaden Amarrio

Cam Newton and Jaden share a moment together. Photo: @jaden.amarrio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jaden Amarrio

: Jaden Amarrio Date of birth : 19 February 2006

: 19 February 2006 Age : 20 years old (as of 2026)

: 20 years old (as of 2026) Mother: La Reina Shaw

Before welcoming a child with Cam Newton, La Reina Shaw was already a mother to a son named Jaden Amarrio, born on 19 February 2006. Like Kia Proctor’s daughter Shakira, Jaden was embraced by Newton as one of his own children despite not being his biological son.

Two unnamed kids

Cam Newton has two children with his current girlfriend, actress and comedian Jasmin Brown. The couple, who have been together since 2021, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024. They later announced the arrival of their second child, a son, in October 2025, although the children’s names and exact birth dates have not been publicly disclosed.

Meet Cam Newton’s baby mamas

The former NFL player shares nine children with three different women. Cam Newton's kids’ mothers are Kia Proctor, La Reina Shaw, and Jasmin Brown. Each has a unique story and connection to the former NFL star’s journey as a father.

Kia Proctor

Kia Proctor stands next to a Christmas tree (L). The model, in a pink outfit, poses for a photo (R). Photo: @kiaproctorofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Kia Proctor

: Kia Proctor Date of birth : 16 October 1988

: 16 October 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of May 2026)

: 37 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Model, social media influencer

Kia Proctor, an American model and social media influencer, is Cam Newton's first baby mama. The two began a long-term relationship in January 2012, which led to the birth of their four children: Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint.

Newton and Proctor’s relationship ended in 2020 after the former NFL player welcomed a child with photographer La Reina Shaw. In a 2024 Q&A session on YouTube, Proctor shared that she believed their relationship was progressing toward marriage before the infidelity that led to their breakup.

La Reina Shaw

La Reina Shaw poses for a solo photo (L). The photographer shares a moment with her son, Jaden (R). Photo: @lareinasworld on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : La Reina Shaw

: La Reina Shaw Date of birth : 30 September 1986

: 30 September 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of May 2026)

: 39 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Photographer, actress

While Cam Newton was in a relationship with Kia Proctor, he had an affair with model and photographer La Reina Shaw. They were romantically linked between 2019 and 2020, during which they welcomed their son Caesar Lorenzo. During the period, the photographer allegedly lived in an apartment above Newton’s restaurant, Fellaship.

Shaw, whose father is reportedly a famous artist and mother a retired paediatrician, already had a son born in 2006 from a previous relationship.

Jasmin Brown

Jasmin Brown enjoys a drink at a restaurant. Photo: @watchjazzy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jasmin Brown

: Jasmin Brown Date of birth : 15 May 1989

: 15 May 1989 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, comedian, social media influencer

Jasmin Brown is an American actress, comedian, and social media influencer who started dating Cam Newton in 2021. The couple has welcomed two children whose details they have kept away from the public.

Despite being together for about five years and having two kids, Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown seem not to prioritise marriage. They prefer a relationship built on mutual understanding and choice, but not legal commitment.

FAQs

Who is Cam Newton’s first child? His first biological child is Chosen Sebastian Newton, born in December 2015 to Kia Proctor. He has also helped raise Shakira, Proctor’s daughter from a previous relationship. How many biological children does Cam Newton have? He has seven biological children, although he is known to embrace and raise two additional children from his partners’ previous relationships as his own. What are Cam Newton's kids' ages? His children’s ages range from about 19 years old (his partner’s son from a previous relationship) to infants born in 2024 and 2025. How many moms do Cam Newton’s kids have? The nine children have three mothers: Kia Proctor (five kids), La Reina Shaw (two kids), and Jasmin Brown (two kids). What happened to Cam Newton and Kia Proctor? They had a long-term relationship that began in 2012 and ended in 2020 when she learnt that he had fathered a baby with La Reina Shaw. Are Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown married? They are not married despite being in a relationship since 2021 and having two kids.

Cam Newton’s kids and baby mamas reflect a complex but committed family dynamic built over the years. With partners including Kia Proctor, La Reina Shaw, and Jasmin Brown, he has embraced fatherhood across different relationships. Despite public scrutiny, his focus remains on being present and accountable to his children.

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Snoop Dogg has been married to Shante Taylor since 1997, and together they have three children: Cordell Broadus, Cori Broadus, and Corde Broadus. He also has a son, Julian Corrie Broadus, from a previous relationship with Laurie Helmond. Read on to learn more about the rapper’s family and what they are up to.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng