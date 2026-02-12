Percy Hynes White's parents are Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, both prominent figures in the Canadian entertainment industry. His father is a novelist, screenwriter, and actor, and his mother is a screenwriter, director, and producer who has created and written for acclaimed Canadian series and films. They are based in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.

A closer look at Percy Hynes White's parents

Percy Hynes White, best known for playing Xavier Thorpe in Netflix’s Wednesday, was born on 8 October 2001 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. He is the only child of Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, both of whom are well-known figures in the Canadian entertainment industry.

Sherry White and Joel Thomas Hynes reportedly separated in 2008. Since then, they have maintained a successful co-parenting and professional partnership. Percy Hynes White has frequently credited them for his early entry into acting.

In a 2023 CBC interview, Percy spoke about how his parents' professional background influenced his career, stating,

I feel like I picked up everything from them. They really got me into this world, and they just let me do my thing. They never pushed me extra hard or tried to guide my career in any sort of way. They just let me be me, and that was probably the most important thing that they could have done, because it really reaffirmed that this is what I wanted to do.

He told Kidzworld in 2017:

Actually, both of my parents work in the industry…..and they have taught me everything I know about being an actor and storytelling in general. I couldn’t narrow it down to one piece of advice.

Explore more details about Percy Hynes White's parents below:

Joel Thomas Hynes

Full name: Joel Thomas Hynes

Joel Thomas Hynes Year of birth : 29 September 1976

: 29 September 1976 Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)

50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Calvert, Canada

: Calvert, Canada Occupation: Writer, actor, director

Percy Hynes White's father, Joel Thomas Hynes, was born on 29 September 1976 and raised in Calvert, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, making him 49 years old as of 2026. He is a graduate of the Canadian Film Centre's Screenwriters' Lab and holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Creative Nonfiction from the University of King’s College in Halifax.

Joel Thomas Hynes is a writer, actor, musician and director. He is widely known for creating and starring in the CBC comedy series Little Dog. His extensive acting credits include recurring roles in Orphan Black, Frontier, Republic of Doyle, and Sullivan's Crossing (2024).

Joel is also an award-winning author of novels such as We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night. Also a singer-songwriter, he released the full-length studio album Dead Man's Melody in 2018.

Sherry White

Full name: Sherry White

Sherry White Place of birth : Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

: Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Occupation: Screenwriter, television producer, director, and actress

White grew up in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador. She studied theatre at Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Grenfell College campus in Corner Brook. She recently returned to academia, earning an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from the University of King’s College in 2023.

White began her career as an actress before transitioning into writing and directing. She wrote and directed the 2009 feature film Crackie, which earned her a Genie Award nomination. More recently, she won Best Atlantic Director at the 2025 Atlantic International Film Festival for her film Blueberry Grunt, which stars Joel Thomas Hynes.

As a screenwriter, White is best known for the award-winning biographical film Maudie (2016). She also co-created and executive-produced the female-led buddy cop TV show Pretty Hard Cases (2021–2023) and served as showrunner and director on the dark comedy Little Dog. Her TV writing credits include:

Rookie Blue

Orphan Black

Saving Hope

Frontier

The Catch

Percy Hynes White's parents, Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, are long-time veterans of the Canadian film and television industry. His father is a respected writer and performer, and his mother is an accomplished screenwriter and director. Percy has credited them with providing a supportive atmosphere that encouraged his early acting career.

