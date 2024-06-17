Reggie Jackson's net worth (2024): what is he doing now?

Reggie Jackson is an American former professional baseball right fielder, coach and actor. He is best known for playing for five Major League Baseball (MLB) teams for 21 seasons. Due to his popularity as a baseball player, most fans are curious about his wealth and personal life. What is Reggie Jackson's net worth, and where is he now?

Reggie Jackson attends the 18th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala (L) and during the Old Timers Day ceremony (R). Photo: Michael Tullberg, Paul Bereswill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reggie Jackson is a car enthusiast. His love for automobiles started when he was a boy. He also developed a passion for sports at a young age. Later, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993. Reggie Jackson's net worth is still impressive, even after retiring from the MLB.

Profile summary

Full name Reginald Martinez Jackson Nickname Mr. October Gender Male Date of birth 18 May 1946 Age 78 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wyncote, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Martinez Jackson Mother Clara Jackson Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jennie Campos Children 1 High School Cheltenham High School College Arizona State University Tempe Campus Profession Baseball player, coach, actor Net worth $20 million Instagram @reggiejackson44 Facebook

What is Reggie Jackson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, the former professional baseball player's alleged net worth is $20 million. He has amassed his wealth mainly as a professional baseball player and actor.

Reggie Jackson's cars

The American coach has a classic, muscle, and exotic car collection with around 100 vehicles from the 1930s through the 1970s and 80s. He bought his first car, a 1940 Chevrolet, for $300. His car models include Fords, Mustangs, Corvettes, Camaros, Chevelles, Impalas, Ferraris, and Novas.

In 1988, he had around 97 cars, but 35 were destroyed by fire. He later managed to replace most of them. In 2018, he auctioned 18 vehicles from his collection as he needed space in his garage. Reggie disclosed this during an interview.

I probably have a good half dozen I wouldn't part ways with. I have a Ferrari that's worth probably $15 million, and I'm going to sell that in a couple years. I've got some cars I love and like having around, but you know, they all come to a point where it's time to let them go, and I think its time for me to pare my collection down.

According to MotorCities National Heritage Area and Sportskeeda, his automotive collection is alleged to be $8 million. In addition, Jackson owns several properties on the West Coast, including homes in Newport Beach and Carmel, California.

Reggie Jackson's family and educational background

The former professional baseball player is 78 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 May 1946, making him a Taurus.

He hails from Wyncote, Pennsylvania, United States. The actor is an American citizen of mixed descent. His father is of Puerto Rican descent, while his mom is of African-American heritage.

Reggie's parents, Martinez and Clara Jackson, divorced when he was six, and his father raised him alongside his brother. His mother left with three of his sisters. The baseball coach attended Cheltenham High and later joined Arizona State University on a college football scholarship but later switched to baseball.

Career

Top-5 facts about Reggie Jackson. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reggie's Major League Baseball career began when he joined the Kansas City Athletics in 1967. He then moved to Oakland, California, and became part of the Oakland Athletics (A's). He played nine seasons with the A's, winning the American League MVP award in 1973 and the World Series MVP award the same year. He left in 1975.

The signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 1976 for just one season. He then joined the New York Yankees, playing for five seasons. He won the World Series MVP award in 1977 and the Babe Ruth Award the same year. He earned the nickname Mr. October for hitting three home runs in game six of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reggie was signed to a five-year contract by the owner of the California Angels, Gene Autry, from 1982 to 1986 and returned to his first team, the Oakland Athletics, for a single year ( 1987). His final game was on 4 October 1987. He retired at 41 after playing for 21 seasons and hit 563 home runs.

Jackson is also an actor. He has appeared in films and TV shows such as BASEketball, Richie Rich, Summer of Sam, The Benchwarmers, and Malcolm in the Middle.

In 2010, he co-authored a book called Sixty Feet Six Inches with Bob Gibson and Lonnie Wheeler. Reggie endorsed the Sega Master System baseball video game Reggie Jackson Baseball. He also owns Reggie Bars, a combination of chocolates, peanuts, and caramel. He has a foundation called the Mr. October Foundation.

What is Reggie Jackson doing now?

He left the New York Yankees and is now a familiar face around Minute Maid Park, where he works as an advisor to Astros owner Jim Crane.

Who is Reggie Jackson's wife?

The American actor is unmarried. However, he was once married to Jennie Campos, whom he met in his first year at Arizona State. The couple divorced in 1973. He is also known to have dated several women. In an interview with Howard Stern in March 2023, Reggie disclosed how he cheated on women. He stated:

It wasn't hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal. As a man, I cheated a lot. I won't blame it on any excuse. I just cheated. I saw a pretty girl, and I tried to sleep with her. I had access, and I took advantage of it, and I missed a couple of wonderful ladies in my life, and it was my fault. I didn't get it.

He also revealed that he is in a romantic relationship with a lady he has known for over 30 years but didn't disclose her name. In the same interview, he revealed that he has a daughter named Kimberly Jackson, and through her, he has two grandsons. He said:

I have a wonderful daughter. I wasn't married when I had her, but what an unbelievable experience, and she's given me two grandchildren—two boys, and one of the kids, the poor son of a gun, he looks just like me.

FAQs

Why is Reggie Jackson so famous? He is widely recognised as an American League All-Star for 14 seasons and for hitting 563 home runs. How old is Reggie Jackson? The retired baseball player is 78 years old as of 2024. Who is Reggie Jackson married to now? He is unmarried but was previously married to Jennie Campos and is currently dating, but the lady's name remains a mystery. Does Reggie Jackson own a baseball team? Although he dreamed of owning one, he failed after trying to buy the Oakland A's and the Los Angeles Dodgers, citing racism as the cause. Who is Reggie Jackson's daughter? His daughter is Kimberly Jackson. She does not have any other biological children. What is Reggie Jackson's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $20 million. Is Reggie Jackson a Hall of Famer? He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Reggie Jackson's net worth reflects his dedication to his work as a professional baseball player. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993. The retired baseball player has one daughter and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Legit.ng recently published Katherine Berkery's biography. She is a former model and real estate agent widely recognised as Tom Jones' baby mama. Tom is a Welsh singer known for his hit tracks Delilah, It's Not Usual, and You Can Leave Your Hat On.

Katherine was born in Korea and was adopted by a wealthy couple from New York, New Jersey, at the age of 8. She grew up in the United States, where she currently resides. Learn more about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng