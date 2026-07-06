Is Reese Witherspoon married? — from Ryan Phillippe to her post-divorce glow-up

Reese Witherspoon is not married. Following her highly publicised separation and subsequent divorce from talent agent Jim Toth in 2023, the actress has not remarried. She has, however, been romantically linked to German financier Oliver Haarmann since 2024.

Reese Witherspoon at the Directors Guild of America theatre, on 7 June 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stewart Cook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Reese Witherspoon is currently dating German private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann.

She was previously married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008 and Jim Toth from 2011 to 2023.

from 1999 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2023. Reese has also dated several Hollywood stars, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris O'Donnell, Jeremy Sisto, and Stephen Dorff.

Profile summary

Full name Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 1976 Age 50 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Aries Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father John Draper Witherspoon Mother Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Witherspoon Siblings John D. Witherspoon Jr. Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann Children Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee James Toth Education Stanford University Profession Actress, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $440 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Is Reese Witherspoon married?

Reese Witherspoon is not currently married. She finalised her divorce from Jim Toth in 2023 and has not remarried since. The famous actress is currently in a relationship with German financier Oliver Haarmann, whom she has been dating since 2024.

A source recently shared with Us Weekly that Reese is reportedly enjoying the relationship and feels no pressure to remarry after her previous divorces. The insider told the outlet:

It’s going well, but she is super private about it, as she has always been. She wants a partner but isn’t really looking for marriage again.

Reese Witherspoon at The West Hollywood EDITION on 12 February 2026 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

According to The News International, another source told the Star:

Reese is very happy with Oliver, but she’s not interested in rushing into another marriage. The younger version of Reese would likely have felt differently, but at this stage of her life, her priority is feeling content and fulfilled in the relationship. She doesn't need a piece of paper,

Inside Reese Witherspoon’s dating history

Reese Witherspoon’s love life has often made headlines alongside her Hollywood career. The actress has had high-profile relationships, including two marriages and prominent romances with A-list actors. Below is a closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s relationship history.

Jeremy Sisto (1992)

Jeremy Sisto at the "Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration on 6 January 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeremy Merton Sisto

: Jeremy Merton Sisto Date of birth : 6 October 1974

: 6 October 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Grass Valley, California, United States

: Grass Valley, California, United States Profession: Actor

Jeremy Sisto and Reese Witherspoon had a brief teenage romance in 1992 after meeting on the set of the television movie Desperate Choices: To Save My Child. At the time, Reese was about 16 years old, and Jeremy was 17.

The relationship ended due to miscommunication when Reese went to film A Far Off Place in Africa in 1993, and they lost regular contact. Jeremy assumed the relationship was over and moved on, but later realised it was a misunderstanding when she returned.

In a Reddit AMA in 2015, the actor explained how the relationship started and why it ended unexpectedly:

She was my first actress girlfriend. We had a long-distance relationship for a long time. I was so into her. Then she went to Africa to do a movie, and I guess I thought she had broken up with me because she didn't call that much, so I moved on and met my ex-wife, Marisa. When she returned, I found out that wasn't her intention, but I had already gotten involved. Felt badly. She's a great person.

Chris O'Donnell (1993)

Chris O'Donnell and Reese Witherspoon at American Museum of the Moving Image Tribute to Al Pacino. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Eugene O'Donnell

: Christopher Eugene O'Donnell Date of birth : 26 June 1970

: 26 June 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Winnetka, Illinois, United States

: Winnetka, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor

According to Rolling Stone, Chris O’Donnell and Reese Witherspoon dated briefly in 1992. They were first seen together in early 1993 after appearing together at a tribute party for his Scent of a Woman costar Al Pacino in February 1993. At the time, Reese was a 16-year-old rising actress, while Chris was 22 and gaining attention in Hollywood.

Reese reportedly travelled from Nashville to New York City to attend the event, where she appeared as Chris’s date. However, neither Reese nor Chris ever confirmed a relationship.

Ryan Phillippe (1997 – 2007)

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at Tribeca Grand Hotel - Grand Screening Room in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Matthew Ryan Phillippe

: Matthew Ryan Phillippe Date of birth : 10 September 1974

: 10 September 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New Castle, Delaware, United States

: New Castle, Delaware, United States Profession: Actor

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were in a relationship from 1997 to 2007. The two met in March 1997 at Reese's 21st birthday party. According to Us Weekly, Witherspoon admitted to Jane magazine in 1998 that she told Phillippe:

I don't know what came over me — maybe the seven Midori sours — but I told [Ryan], 'I think you're my birthday present.' He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it … how embarrassing!

The pair began dating soon afterwards and reunited on screen in the 1999 teen drama Cruel Intentions. During filming, they became engaged and married on 5 June 1999, in South Carolina. The couple welcomed two children, Ava in 1999 and Deacon in 2003.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at the 20th Century Fox's "Walk the Line" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Over time, however, the pressures of fame and personal challenges strained the marriage. They announced their separation in October 2006, and their divorce was finalised in June 2008. Reese and Ryan later reflected that marrying at a young age contributed to their split. During an interview on the ITV show Lorraine, Witherspoon said:

I got married when I was 23, and I had two kids by the time I was 27. So, I think, I don't know. Sometimes it's good to know yourself. I would never change anything. I said to my daughter, 25 you start to know yourself a little bit better.

Despite the end of their marriage, Reese and Ryan have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2007 – 2009)

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal at the photocall for "Rendition" during the 2nd Rome Film Festival on 21 October 2007 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal

: Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal Date of birth : 19 December 1980

: 19 December 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for about two years, from 2007 to 2009. According to People magazine, they first met while filming the 2007 political thriller Rendition, though their romance did not begin immediately. After reconnecting during reshoots in Los Angeles, they started dating in early 2007.

Despite being major Hollywood stars, the couple kept their relationship relatively private and enjoyed a low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. However, the relationship ended in November 2009 as the two found themselves at different stages in life.

Jake was ready for marriage, while Reese was still healing from her painful public divorce from Ryan Phillippe. The two have remained on excellent terms since their breakup. They were spotted sharing a friendly hug at the Golden Globe Awards a few years later.

Jim Toth (2010–2023)

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 16 November 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jim Toth

: Jim Toth Date of birth : 27 July 1970

: 27 July 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, United States

: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Talent agent and actor

Actress Reese and Jim Toth were married for 12 years before announcing their amicable split in 2023. As reported by Elle magazine, the couple met at a friend's house party in early 2010, where Jim, a Hollywood talent agent, made a strong first impression by stepping in to help Reese during an uncomfortable situation.

They soon began dating and became engaged later that year. Reese and Toth tied the knot on 26 March 2011, at Reese's ranch in Ojai, California. Jim became a stepfather to Reese's children, Ava and Deacon, and the couple welcomed their son, Tennessee James Toth, in September 2012.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 26 February 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

During their marriage, Jim supported Reese's career growth, and together they helped build the media company Hello Sunshine. In March 2023, they announced their divorce, saying they had grown apart over time. The divorce was finalised in August 2023, and they continue to co-parent their son.

Oliver Haarmann (2024 – present)

Oliver Haarmann during the Allen & Co. LLC Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on 18 July 2016. Photo: David Paul Morris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carl Ludwig Oliver Haarmann

: Carl Ludwig Oliver Haarmann Date of birth : September 1967

: September 1967 Age : 58 years old (as of 2026)

: 58 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Germany

: Germany Profession: Private equity financier

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann have been in a low-key romantic relationship since mid-2024. Oliver is a German private equity financier and co-founder of Searchlight Capital Partners. He is also a part-owner of the New York Islanders hockey team.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and were first spotted dining together at L'Artusi in New York City in July 2024. In September 2024, sources confirmed to People magazine that the two were officially dating, with Reese splitting her time between Nashville and New York to see him. In 2024, a source told People:

Reese is doing great and enjoys dating. She often flies between Nashville and New York City to see him. He's spending time with her kids, too. Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood.

Reese and Oliver have since kept the relationship private, but have been spotted enjoying major getaways, such as a romantic yacht vacation in Saint-Tropez, France.

FAQs

Who is Reese Witherspoon? Reese Witherspoon is an American actress, producer, and entrepreneur best known for her roles in iconic movies like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama. What is Reese Witherspoon's age? The famous actress is 50 years old as of 2026. She was born on 22 March 1976. Is Reese Witherspoon married? Reese Witherspoon is not currently married. Who is Reese Witherspoon dating? Reese is currently in a relationship with German private equity financier Oliver Haarmann. Who has Reese Witherspoon dated? Over the years, Reese Witherspoon has dated actors Jeremy Sisto and Jake Gyllenhaal, and she was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth. Why did Reece and Ryan split up? Reese and Ryan Phillippe split up because they married at a very young age and struggled under the intense pressure of Hollywood fame. Did Reese Witherspoon date Mark Wahlberg? Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg never dated in real life, though they starred together in the 1996 movie Fear. Who are Reese Witherspoon’s kids? The film producer has three children: Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee.

Reese Witherspoon’s relationship history includes two major marriages, first to Ryan Phillippe and later to Jim Toth, but she is not currently married. She has been dating financier Oliver Haarmann since 2024, though she keeps their relationship private.

Legit.ng also published an article about Stevie Nicks’ dating history. Stevie Nicks is an American singer, songwriter, and member of Fleetwood Mac, known for her unique voice and poetic songwriting. Over the years, she has had several high-profile relationships, mostly within the music industry.

Her most significant relationship was with Lindsey Buckingham (1971–1976), her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, whose breakup helped shape the Rumours album. She later dated Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, Jimmy Iovine, and Joe Walsh, among others, and briefly married Kim Anderson in 1983.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng