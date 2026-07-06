Andy Voyen is a Minnesota-based realtor, former college football champion, and an alum of Love Island USA Season 4. On the show, he became the first of the five original male islanders to be eliminated. Before stepping into the world of reality TV, Andy Voyen had built a successful career in real estate, a field in which he has continued to thrive since leaving the show.

Andy Voyen pictured during a promotional shoot for the Storm Creek clothing brand. Photo: @andyvoyen (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Andy Voyen entered Love Island USA Season 4 on Day 1 and was eliminated on Day 11.

Season 4 on and was eliminated on Day 11. While at the villa, he connected with Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight, and Mady McLanahan.

He triggered a dramatic love triangle in the villa when he kissed Sydney Paight while she was in a relationship with Isaiah Campbell.

while she was in a relationship with Isaiah Campbell. Andy Voyen also connected with Mady McLanahan before his elimination.

before his elimination. In 2025, Andy Voyen got married to Ally Cranfield.

Andy Voyen's profile summary

Full name Andrew Voyen Smith Common name Andy Voyen Gender Male Date of birth 7 May 1999 Age 27 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Stillwater, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Residence Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 190 Height in feet 6'3" Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Tom Voyen Mother Jamie Downs Voyen Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Ally Cranfield Voyen High school Mahtomedi High School Higher education North Dakota State University Profession Real estate agent Social media Instagram, Threads

Inside the life of Love Island USA Season 4 alum, Andy Voyen

Andrew Voyen was born on 7 May 1999 in Stillwater, Minnesota, United States, to Jamie and Tom Voyen. He has two siblings, Briana and Abby Voyen.

Andy Voyen's mother, Jamie, is a realtor at Edina Realty, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, United States. The mother-son duo runs The Voyen Team, serving the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin by buying and selling luxury real estate.

Top five facts about Love Island USA Season 4 star, Andy Voyen. Photo: @andyvoyen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A close look at Andy Voyen's age and background

Born on 7 May 1999, Andy is 27 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Taurus. The original islander, known for his appearances alongside Jeff Christian, entered the villa at age 23.

He attended Mahtomedi Senior High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he graduated in 2017. While at the school, he played varsity football and basketball.

At Mahtomedi High School, he made 46 receptions for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior year and finished with 1,100 receiving yards in his career. His performance on the Mahtomedi Zephyrs led to a 10-1 record, a district championship, and a Class 5A state quarterfinal appearance in 2016.

Andy Voyen (in white) pictured in action during a high school football match. Photo: @andyvoyen

Source: Instagram

Andy was a three-year letterman for his varsity basketball team, averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds per game.

After graduating, Andy Voyen enrolled at North Dakota State University, where he completed his Bachelor's degree in marketing. While at the university, Andy was a wide receiver for the Bisons and became a three-time football national champion.

He received the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Honour Roll and the 2018 MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award.

Andy Voyen (C) pictured during a college football match. Photo: @andyvoyen

Source: Instagram

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Voyen worked as a lawn technician at TruGreen in Fargo, North Dakota, from May 2018 to August 2019. In 2020, he started working as an educator at Lululemon.

Since February 2021, he has worked as a real estate agent at Edina Realty through their brokered firm, The Voyen Team.

Andy Voyen's journey through Love Island

Andy Voyen entered the Love Island USA Season 4 villa on 19 July 2022, alongside Felipe Gomes, Isaiah Campbell, Jesse Bray, and Timmy Pandolfi as the original male islanders. Follow the realtor's journey through the island.

Courtney Boerner and the mama's boy moment

Andy Voyen and Courtney Boerner pictured modelling in fashion shoots. Photo: @andyvoyen, @courtnneylynn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On Day 1, Andy and Courtney Boerner made a connection. Their connection quickly lost momentum when Courtney found Andy's close bond with his mother to be a dealbreaker. In a September 2022 Instagram post announcing that he had bought a home, he acknowledged their bond. The post read,

I don’t even know where to begin besides (saying) thank you from the bottom of my heart! I could not have done this without you guys. LOVE ISLAND'S MAMA’S BOY, but more importantly, just love my family.

Soon after leaving the villa, he shed light on the situation that led to the 'mama's boy' label during an appearance on the Well Said with Syd podcast. In the interview, he revealed that he did not realise the impact of his confession.

The thing is, I didn't know I was pegged as a mama's boy until somebody reached out to me a couple of days afterward... I remember the conversation with Courtney. She brought it up, 'Are you a mama's boy?' and I gave a quick little, I mean, 'yeah.' I love my mom; like, I am family-oriented. I care a lot about her, and I didn't think twice about it, and it was a quick little comment.

The Isaiah Campbell, Sydney Paight, and Andy Voyen love triangle

Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell pictured during the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion in September 2022. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Andy made waves in the villa early on when he coupled up with Sydney Paight, with whom Isaiah was developing a connection. While Andy and Sydney ended up realising they were not a good fit for one another, his decision caused tension between him and Isaiah.

Viewers saw the tension come to a head when Isaiah confronted Andy for kissing Sydney. Speaking to Today after his elimination, Andy said of the confrontation:

I pulled him aside and knew that I wanted to clear the air and give him a sincere, genuine apology, knowing that Sydney and I were not going to pursue anything (and) that I wanted to pursue with Mady again. Just kind of clear the air of, “Hey, Sydney’s yours. I want you to fully explore that. And when the recoupling happens, she’s all yours.”

Mady and Andy: Where they are now after Love Island

Mady McLanahan and Andy Voyen pictured during the filming of Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Twitter

After Andy was dumped on Day 11, Mady McLanahan chose to leave the villa voluntarily to pursue her feelings for Andy on Day 15. In her Page Six exit interview, she said,

That week after Andy left, it just really became a struggle. I was really trying to stay positive and put myself out there. Just because I knew I owed it to myself, I needed to see if there was another connection … I was really trying.

Both Mady McLanahan and Andy Voyen appeared at the Love Island USA Season 4 reunion. However, their interview was not included in the special. However, in September 2022, the pair put out a now-deleted joint Instagram post, announcing their breakup.

Andy and Ally Voyen pictured during their wedding on 4 November 2025 in Mexico. Photo: @andyvoyen

Source: Instagram

In 2025, Andy Voyen got married to Ally Cranfield Voyen at Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Ally is a fitness coach and a sales representative for Schwan's Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

FAQs

Which Love Island contestant is from Minnesota? Andy Voyen is a former islander and a realtor based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What is Andy Voyen's height? The real estate agent stands at approximately 6 feet 3 (190). Where did Andy Voyen go to college? Andy Voyen attended North Dakota State University. Are Mady and Andy still together? The Love Island USA couple broke up but remain friends. Why did Andy leave Love Island? Andy was voted out after he and Mady were ranked as the least favourite couple. What season was Andy Voyen on Love Island? Andy Voyen was an islander on Season 4 of Love Island USA. Why did Mady leave Love Island USA Season 4? After Andy was dumped, Mady chose to self-eliminate, walking out voluntarily to pursue a relationship with Andy outside the show. What are Andy Voyen's interests and hobbies outside of Love Island? Andy loves fishing, tubing, and skiing.

Andy Voyen spent ten days in the Love Island USA villa before his elimination on Day 11. After his exit, he attempted to make things work with Mady McLanahan, his most enduring connection on the show. The real estate agent is now married to Ally Voyen and continues running The Voyen Team at Edina Realty.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Olandria Carthen. Olandria Leshae Carthen is an American reality TV star, model, and brand influencer, best known for appearing and finishing second on Love Island USA Season 7 alongside her partner, Nicolas Vansteenberghe.

In June 2025, Olandria Carthen entered the Love Island USA villa as an original cast member. Today, she has transitioned into a full-time career as a model and a fashion and beauty influencer, with millions of followers across social media platforms. Read on for full details of the model's background and professional growth since exiting the villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng