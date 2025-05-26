The rise of Maureen Esisi from fashion designer to social media influencer

Maureen Esisi is a Nigerian social media influencer famous for promoting brands and creating content on social media. The internet sensation has risen from being a fashion designer to one of the well-known brand influencers in Nigeria. She is also widely known as the ex-wife of Blossom Chukwujekwu, a Nigerian actor.

Maureen Esisi is known for sharing content and promoting brands on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

The Nigerian social media influencer was married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu from December 2015 to 2019.

from December 2015 to 2019. Though she and Blossom are divorced, they are technically married because the two did not sign any legal documents after the separation in 2019.

Full name Maureen Esisi Nickname Red Vigor Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1987 Age 37 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Separated Ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu Children 1 Profession Fashion designer, brand influencer, social media personality Instagram @redvigor

Maureen Esisi’s biography

The social media influencer was born on 11 December 1987 in Lagos, Nigeria. How old is Maureen Esisi? She is 37 years old as of 2025. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Her parents raised her in Lagos. The internet sensation’s father is deceased. He passed away in 2022. According to The Cable Lifestyle, Maureen said that the death of her father shattered her. She did not accept that her father was gone, and when she finally accepted it, it shattered her.

Something hit me not so recently, and it shattered me to bit. In as much as I was so sure that I had it under control, I didn’t have this under control. I lost my father last year, and I have tried to be strong, and everybody assumed or thought that I should be. At first, I was in denial, but eventually it hit me and shut me down so badly that I wasn’t functioning anymore.

Maureen’s rise as a fashion and beauty influencer

She is a fashion designer and social media influencer. She started her career as a fashion designer, having a great passion for fashion. Maureen is now famous across various social media platforms for promoting brands of weight loss and skincare products.

Some of the brands she has worked with include Slim with Shantel and Dorinda Skin Naturals. She has gained fame on Instagram, where she has amassed over 338 thousand followers.

Her fame has extended to TikTok. She uses her TikTok to create content such as challenges, lip-syncing, and dance videos. She also promotes beauty products. Her TikTok account has reached over 33 thousand followers.

Who is Maureen Esisi’s husband?

The Nigerian social media influencer is not married as of writing. She was previously married to Blossom Chukwujekwu, a famous Nigerian actor known for movies such as The Trade, Who’s The Boss, and The Millions. The two got married on 19 December 2015 and share one daughter.

What happened to Blossom and Maureen?

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi ended their marriage in 2019. Maureen said in a 9 June 2024 interview with The House Chronicles that she requested a divorce and even talked to Blossom’s mother about it, but she opposed it because of religious beliefs.

Maureen listened to Blossom's mother and continued with the marriage. However, one day, Blossom decided to end their marriage, and his parents were okay with it.

I called his mom, and she would give me reasons why we cannot divorce, why it is not of the Lord, don’t worry, he would get better, and then magically, he said he was done, and they were okay with it. . I was shocked, like ‘ the same you guys that were telling me every year to stay, how come your son comes up to you and tells you he is done and surprisingly you threw away God out of the window and what God wants?’

In the interview, she revealed that her marriage to Blossom was full of red flags, but she ignored them. She said she knew the marriage was not going to work from the beginning because it was full of deceit.

It just didn’t work out. It was a marriage built on deceit, so there was no way it was going to work out. It was never going to work out from day one. It was going to fizzle out at some point. … The typical Nigerian woman would ignore the red flags because they saw you want to get married…they want to get married. In their heads, he will change… I will change him. I saw them; it was there; it was clear.

Maureen Esisi also revealed that she has deep regret about her marriage to Blossom because she wasted five years. She feels like she wasted those years, and if she had married a different man, she would have had two kids instead of one.

It was wasted years. Of course, I regret the marriage. Five years of my life, that is a lot of time… I would have married someone else and probably had two kids by now.

Is she legally divorced from Blossom Chukwujekwu?

The two are technically married. According to the aforementioned interview with The House Chronicles, the internet sensation said that they did not sign any divorce papers despite their divorce. Below was her response when asked if she is divorced;

By the books, no, technically. When you say you are divorced, it means you signed papers, right? I haven’t signed any papers. I don’t even know how divorce papers look like… If divorce is by signing papers, then I’m not divorced.

The Nigerian actor is, however, married to winifred Ehinome despite his divorce from Maureen not being finalised. He married Winifred on 20 May 2022.

Who is Blossom's ex-wife? Maureen Esisi is a fashion designer and social media influencer known for her content on social media and promoting brands. Where is Maureen Esisi from? She hails from Lagos, Nigeria. What is Maureen Esisi’s age? The social media influencer is 37 years old as of May 2025. Is Maureen Esisi on Instagram? She has an Instagram account where she promotes brands and shares her content. How long was Maureen Esisi married to Blossom Chukwujekwu? She was married for five years. The two tied the knot in December 2015 and got separated in 2019. Does Maureen Esisi have children? She has one daughter with her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Maureen Esisi is a popular Nigerian fashion designer and social media influencer. She is popularly known for sharing content on TikTok and Instagram and promoting various brands. The fashion influencer was previously married to Blossom Chukwujekwu, and their marriage ended in 2019.

