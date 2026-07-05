Chief Modestus Umenzekwe praises Tinubu's gifts to the South East, urging re-election in 2027

Umenzekwe highlights the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission and other benefits for Ndigbo under Tinubu

He asserts Igbo citizens retain the right to contest the presidency despite government achievements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - A prominent Igbo leader, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, listed the two greatest gifts President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration gave to the South East.

Umenzekwe urged the people to re-elect President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated this during an interview with The Nation.

The unrepentant supporter of Tinubu’s government said Ndigbo are one of the greatest beneficiaries of the APC administration.

“In the spirit of rehabilitation, reconstruction and reconciliation, and not only that, Ndigbo are one of the greatest beneficiaries of the present APC administration by being at the helm of one of the most powerful ministries in the country (Ministry of Works) headed by Senator Dave Umahi. Besides, the APC administration has graciously, as it did in other zones, established the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC); Ndigbo have an Aviation School too, among others, and not to talk about infrastructural developments.”

He mentioned that Tinubu deserved to be re-elected because states are well funded as a result of fuel subsidy removal, local government autonomy, students' loan, infrastructural development, the Electricity Act Bill of 2023, etc

The Anambra state-born, however, said these achievements do not stop any Igbo from contesting for the 2027 presidency.

He said it is their right to contest for any elective position as citizens of the country.

Tinubu Identifies Only Solution to Insecurity in Nigeria

Recall that President Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to prioritising interfaith dialogue and promoting peace and tolerance among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Tinubu received in audience the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, at his residence in Abuja.

Tinubu spoke on interfaith dialogue being 'the only path to addressing the country’s security challenges'

Insecurity: RCCG defends Adeboye’s comments on Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that RCCG continental overseer Pastor Johnson Odesola reacted to criticism against the church's general overseer, Enoch Adeboye, over comments about Tinubu.

Recall that the popular Nigerian cleric in a viral video argued that the president has taken necessary steps amid insecurity in the country.

Defending Adeboye, the RCCG continental overseer argued that the cleric's comment was misinterpreted, sparking another round of reactions online. In a chat with Legit.ng, a youth pastor also reacted to criticism against Pastor Adeboye.

Source: Legit.ng