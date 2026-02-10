How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have? A look at Kailyn Lowry's kids and their dads
It has been so important to me to give each of my kids individual time. So if at any point anything I'm doing career-wise impacts my ability to have individual time and family time, I have to scale it back.
This 2024 quote from the Teen Mom alum reflects how she makes time for each child, even with a busy schedule. Kailyn Lowry's kids, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, and twins Verse and Valley, share four fathers but remain the heart of her life. Motherhood and co-parenting continue to define her public image and podcast career.
- Kailyn shares her seven children with four different fathers: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott.
- She became a teenage mother in January 2010, welcoming her first child, Isaac Elliott Rivera, with Jo Rivera.
- Kailyn highlights the challenges of motherhood, from carrying and raising children to managing work and personal time, while often facing mom shaming.
Profile summary
Full name
Kailyn Rae Lowry
Gender
Female
Date of birth
14 March 1992
Age
33 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Nazareth, Pennsylvania, United States
Current residence
Delaware, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Atheist
Sexuality
Bisexual
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
161
Weight in kilograms
73
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Raymond Lowry
Mother
Suzi Irwin
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Isaac Knighton
Children
7
College
Northampton Community College, Delaware State University
Profession
TV personality, podcast host, entrepreneur, author
X
TikTok
YouTube
All about Kailyn Lowry's kids
The American podcaster is the mother of 7 children: 6 sons and a daughter, all by 4 different fathers. Here is everything known about Kailyn Lowry's kids.
Isaac Elliott Rivera
- Full name: Isaac Elliott Rivera
- Date of birth: 18 January 2010
- Age: 16 years old (as of 2026)
- Father: Jo Rivera
Isaac Elliott Rivera is Kailyn Lowry's eldest child with Jo Rivera. She was a teenager when she gave birth to him on 18 January 2010 with her high school boyfriend. Elliott’s parents parted ways in 2011, but they continue co-parenting. In 2018, Isaac and his mom attended his father’s wedding to Vee Torres.
Isaac changed his name to Elliott. In June 2025, during Pride Month, on her mom's Barely Famous podcast, he said he preferred using his middle name because his birth name no longer felt like an accurate reflection of himself. Isaac mentioned:
I started going by Elliott because, at some point, I wasn't happy with my first name. … It just doesn't feel like me in some way.
During the same episode, Kailyn's son disclosed being gay. While he acknowledged that coming out isn't necessary, Elliott stressed that it was a meaningful and important part of his own journey. He stated:
I'm doing it for me so you can do what you want. If you think it's necessary to come out, do it. But if you don't, then just be yourself. You don't have to prove anything to anyone. Just be who you are.
In February 2026, Kailyn celebrated Elliott’s 16th birthday in a special way. She surprised him with a new car and shared the moment on TikTok.
Lincoln Marshall Marroquin
- Full name: Lincoln Marshall Marroquin
- Date of birth: 16 November 2013
- Age: 12 years old (as of February 2026)
- Father: Javi Marroquin
Lincoln is the second son of Kailyn Lowry with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. He was born on 16 November 2013. Lincoln's parents married in 2012 and divorced in 2016.
In 2022, Kailyn posted a heartfelt Instagram birthday wish for him on his ninth birthday:
To know Lincoln is to love him. Dedicated, smart, handsome, and the best brother out there. I absolutely love being your mom and watching you grow. I cannot wait to watch you shine in this new chapter. I love you! Happy birthday, baby boy!
Lincoln has shown a love for sports from an early age. For his 10th birthday in 2023, he celebrated with an NBA-themed party, paying tribute to his favourite NBA player, Allen Iverson.
Lux Russell Lowry
- Full name: Lux Russell Lowry
- Date of birth: 5 August 2017
- Age: 8 years old (as of February 2026)
- Father: Chris Lopez
Lux Russell is the third child of Kailyn Lowry and her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez. His parents had an on-and-off relationship until 2020, when they finally parted ways. He was born on 5 August 2017. Lux's mom officially disclosed his name on Instagram in October 2017. She wrote:
Lux Russell, 08/05/17, 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4" born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce.
From a young age, Lux has been active and curious, showing a wide range of interests, from football and wrestling to Rubik's Cubes and Michael Jackson. For his 6th birthday in 2023, he celebrated with a WWE-themed party that reflected his lively personality. Lux's mother posted on Instagram:
Lux came into this world at lightning speed & has kept us on our toes every single day since. I love this little leo baby so much! happy birthday.
Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez
- Full name: Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez
- Date of birth: 30 July 2020
- Age: 5 years old (as of February 2026)
- Father: Chris Lopez
Creed is one of Kailyn Lowry’s kids, the second son she shares with Chris Lopez. He was born on 30 July 2020. After his birth, Kailyn admitted that she had struggled with the decision to continue the pregnancy. During an August 2020 interview with E! News, she said:
I hid the pregnancy for so long just because I didn't know what I was going to do—if I was going to keep the baby or not. That was really heavy for me and I really, really was struggling during that time and I'm curious to see how it plays out.
On his third birthday in 2023, Creed celebrated alongside his brother Lux. Kailyn shared the moment on Instagram with the caption:
CREED. Romello. Mello. Romey. Rome. Biggie. Bigs. No words could accurately describe my love for this little firecracker so I'll save the sap for real life! this is 3!
Rio
- Full name: Rio
- Date of birth: November 2022
- Age: 3 years old (as of February 2026)
- Father: Elijah Scott
Rio is Kailyn Lowry’s fifth son, born to her ex-fiancé, Elijah Scott. The couple began dating in 2022, got engaged in 2024, but parted ways in 2025, a year after the engagement.
Kailyn kept Rio’s birth private for nearly a year. She confirmed it during an October 2023 episode of her podcast, saying:
I had baby Rio last year, as has been circulating through the media. And I just wasn't ready to talk about it. I didn't want to announce it. I kind of wanted to have some private time in my life.
In 2025, his mother shared an update on his health during her Coffee Convos podcast. Doctors had initially misdiagnosed a growth on his stomach as a hernia, and he eventually had to undergo surgery. She explained, as reported by People:
He developed what I thought was like a little hernia above his belly button. And I thought it was from the ISR swim lessons because he has to roll over and float on his back. And so I thought the stress of that created this little lump that looked like a hernia.
Verse and Valley
- Full name: Verse and Valley
- Date of birth: 29 October 2023
- Age: 2 years old (as of February 2026)
- Father: Elijah Scott
Verse and Valley are Kailyn Lowry’s youngest children, born on 29 October 2023. Their father is Elijah Scott. In a February 2024 TikTok video, their mother shared the inspiration behind their names. She explained:
Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended. Obviously, it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan.
As for her daughter’s name, Valley, the American author said:
The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it's a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley. I feel like it's not super different. It's still a name you can grow with. It's not too weird.
The twins celebrated their second birthday in October 2025 with a circus-themed party. Their mother shared a video clip from the celebration and reflected on the joys of motherhood. Here’s a portion of what she wrote:
Being a mother is the biggest blessing of my life. Not the loudest. Not the easiest, but the kind that wraps itself around your heart and never lets go. I blinked, and the newborn I rocked to sleep turned into a toddler with scraped knees and wild opinions.
FAQs
- Who is Kailyn Lowry? She is an American reality TV star, author, and podcast host, widely known for her appearances on MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.
- How old is Kailyn Lowry? Kailyn is 33 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 14 March 1992.
- How many children does Kailyn Lowry have? The Teen Mom 2 star has seven kids, six sons, and a daughter.
- Who are Kailyn Lowry's 7 children? Kailyn's children are Isaac Elliott Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Lux Russell Lowry, Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, Rio Scott, Verse Scott, and Valley Scott.
- How many baby daddies does Kailyn Lowry have? She has four baby daddies.
- Who are Kailyn Lowry's baby daddies? They are Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott.
- Why did Kailyn's son change his name to Elliot? Her eldest son changed his name to Elliott because he wanted a name that better reflected his true self.
Kailyn Lowry is a mother of seven kids. Kailyn Lowry's kids are Isaac Elliott Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Lux Russell Lowry, Creed Romello Lowry‑Lopez, Rio Scott, Verse Scott, and Valley Scott. She has children with four different fathers and stays committed to supporting each of them.
Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. David Gilmour has eight children in total: four from his first marriage and four with his wife, author Polly Samson, including one adopted son.
David Gilmour's children have increasingly embraced his creative legacy, with several taking part in his recent musical projects, including Luck and Strange. David has spoken warmly about his relationship with his children, describing it as close and loving.
