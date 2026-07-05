An elderly woman has finally met a helper after years of struggling to earn a decent living

In a video that has gone viral online, she showed where she lives and the path leading to her apartment

Many people who saw her crying at the beginning of the video became emotional and reacted in the comments

An elderly woman who hawks groundnuts and sugar to earn a living burst into tears in a video as she lamented her situation while also showing where she lives.

At the beginning of the video, the elderly woman was hawking on the street when she was stopped by a woman who gave her a piece of paper. When she opened the paper, she saw the amount written on it that she had been gifted.

Emotional video shows elderly groundnut hawker crying after receiving cash gift from stranger. Photo Source: TikTok/joycarl

Source: TikTok

Woman selling groundnuts goes viral

Immediately, the elderly woman saw it, she brought down her goods from her head and began to weep while also telling the lady that she was experiencing difficulty.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I am suffering."

As the video played, the lady assured the woman that her suffering had come to an end.

Elderly woman who hawks groundnuts and sugar breaks down in tears after stranger blesses her with money. Photo Source: TikTok/joycarl

Source: TikTok

Another video posted on TikTok by @joycarl_ showed the moment the elderly woman took the lady to the place where she lives.

The road leading to her home was heavily flooded, as shown in the viral clip, which touched the hearts of many people on social media.

Watch the video showing the moment the lady stopped the woman who hawks groundnuts and sugar.

Reactions as woman shows her house

Hélène added:

"Mummy is not going homeooo she will finish selling first."

Alice Beauty noted:

"I know am poor but that world I have been suffering breaks my heart,pls I have 10naira for her."

Bigdijah shared:

"See me crying 🥺may our mothers never suffer at old age."

Gifty Shine added:

"Hawking at this age..... chai! Lord bless me please, so I can be a blessing to others."

Baby said:

"Her eyes look so tired already."

EZICHI COOKS noted:

"I always get overwhelmed on how unfair this life is in general … why can’t everyone just be equal and happy?"

ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 stressed:

"Our parents also tried their best to escape this poverty😭God please I don’t want to be poor."

Oleander stressed:

"She might not even be up to 50 but suffering made her look older God 🥺🥺🥺🥺 my heart ached after she said she’s been suffering."

zubbyblissexoticcars noted:

"Omo and some people dy buy car worth 800m."

Faith Olivia added:

"I have been suffering that word break me."

Gelas Vogue wrote:

"One day I will help people too."

Sha Saoke said:

"I think we should help people instead of giving huge amount as tithes."

Hates 🤍5918 said:

"ONDEKU JOY 😭😭😭u always touch my hrt I plead on behalf of those needy u help let God bless you on their behalf 🙏🙏 u will always succeed in everything in Jesus name."

Watch the video showing the moment the lady stopped the woman who hawks groundnuts and sugar.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who relocated to Europe went viral after she was spotted hawking bottled water on the streets.

The hardworking woman balanced the bottles in a bowl on her head while selling to passers-by, earning praise from many social media users who admired her determination.

Lady with two degrees hawks okpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate with two certificates, an NCE and a B.Ed degree, went viral after proudly showing how she earns a living by selling okpa with a wheelbarrow.

She explained that she ventured into the business after discovering that her N20,000 monthly teaching salary at a private school could not meet her needs, and advised graduates to put pride aside and embrace honest work.

Source: Legit.ng