Who is Mark Laita's wife? Here is all you need to know

Mark Laita is a photographer, YouTube star, and author from the United States. He is widely known for conducting interviews on his YouTube channel, Soft White Underbelly, which has significant subscribers. While his professional life is an open book, not much is known about his love life. For instance, who is Mark Laita's wife?

Mark Laita developed a passion for photography at a tender age. He was an advertising photographer for brands such as IBM, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Estee Louder, and Apple Inc. As a family man, Mark was married to Elizabeth Susan for around two and half decades before going their separate ways. Mark Laita's ex-wife is an American singer.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Laita Gender Female Date of birth 1 February 1960 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Midwest City of Detroit, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Walter J Laita Mother Aldona Laita Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Elizabeth Susan Children 2 College Colombia College, University of Illinois Chicago Profession Photographer, YouTuber, author Net worth $1 million—$5 million

Who is Mark Laita's wife?

The YouTuber keeps his love life private. He is presumed to be unmarried and single at the time of writing. However, he was previously married to the American singer Elizabeth Susan. The two reportedly married for around 25 years before Susan filed for divorce on 31 July 2014.

Mark and Elizabeth share two daughters, Olivia and Alexandra. Olivia is a model who has worked with several agencies, such as Margaux the Agency, Hanmaroo Management, and One Management.

Alexandra was born on 19 December 2000. She is a professional volleyball player and plays for Sunshine 17 Westside. Mark Laita's ex-spouse is a singer born in September 1963. She is 60 years old as of February 2024.

What age is Mark Laita?

The American photographer is 64 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 February 1960. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was born in the Midwest City of Detroit, United States and raised in Detroit and Chicago, USA.

He is the son of Walter J Laita and Aldona Laita (model). Sadly, his mother died on 24 January 2020. His dad worked at General Motors. Mark was raised alongside his sister, Laura Laita, who is married to Keith Petranek.

Educational background

After completing his secondary education, Laita joined Colombia College. He later enrolled at the University of Illinois, Chicago, graduating with a bachelor's degree in photography.

Career

Mark is a photographer, author, and YouTube star. He has been a photographer since he was 14. He started as a sports photographer and later began taking photos of homeless people in Chicago as part of a series.

The author revisited the project thirty years later. He named the project Created Equal. It took him a decade to complete it as he visited the lower 48 states of the United States and photographed vulnerable people. He spent over $150,000 on this project.

He also published his first book of non-commercial work, Created Equal. He completed Created Equal throughout eight years of cross-country project featuring 8x10 black and white portraits of Americans, exploring social, economic and gender differences and similarities within the United States. He has also written other books, including Sea and Serpentine.

He spent most of his career working as an advertising photographer. He is known for working with various reputable brands like Apple Inc., where he worked for 12 years. His photographic work has been exhibited in galleries in the United States and Europe, such as Camera Work in Berlin and Three Punts Galleria in Barcelona.

He has two photography studios, one based on the street of Skid Row in Los Angeles and the other in New York City. He also has a website where he showcases his portraits.

He created a YouTube channel, Soft White Underbelly, on 25 April 2016. The Soft White Underbelly, Mark Laita's YouTube channel's name, was inspired by Winston Churchill, who, during World War II, advised the United States on how best to attack Germany. He called Italy the soft underbelly of Europe, which meant that it was the vulnerable spot that Germany had to come in from Italy.

He mainly shares interviews with vulnerable people to create awareness of their challenges and how best other people can evade them. The channel currently has over 5 million subscribers.

What is Mark Laita's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. According to All World Day, he has an alleged net worth of $4 million, while Soul Sanctuary and Net Worths allege it to be $5 million and $1 million, respectively. His career as a photographer and author is believed to be his primary source of income.

FAQs

Who is Mark Laita's wife? He is currently presumed to be single. However, he was previously married to Elizabeth Susan. How old is Mark Laita? He is 64 years old as of 2024. What nationality is Mark Laita? He is an American national. Where is Mark Laita from? He hails from the Midwest City of Detroit, United States. Who is Mark Laita's daughter? The American author has two daughters, Olivia and Alexandra Laita. What is Mark Laita's ex-wife's age? She is 60 years old as of February and was born in September 1963. What is Mark Laita's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Many online conversations are centred on Mark Laita's wife because of his early accomplishments. Mark is a photographer, YouTuber, and author who has gained popularity due to interviews he holds on his YouTube channel, Soft White Underbelly. He is presumed single but was formerly married to singer Elizabeth Susan.

