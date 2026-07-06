Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris fueled fresh marriage speculation after fans noticed a surprising change on Instagram

The development quickly sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning what may be happening behind the scenes

Bobby Maris further intensified the buzz after sharing a cryptic message that has left social media users reading between the lines

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris have sparked fresh speculation about their marriage after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Screenshots of their Instagram pages quickly went viral on blogs, showing that the two stars no longer follow one another.

Uche Ogbodo’s husband leaves many talking after unsettling social media post. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

This unexpected move has fueled online chatter, with many asking: “What is happening?”

Adding to the speculation, Bobby Maris shared a cryptic post that read:

“The crown wife is not fit for every woman's head.” The statement has raised eyebrows and stirred conversations online, with many interpreting it as a subtle dig amid the unfolding drama.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Ogbodo was excited to have undergone a BBL, as seen in one of her recent videos on Instagram.

The movie star, who lost properties to daredevils a few months ago, has been vocal on social media about working on her body.

Uche Ogbodo has been sharing her journey with her fans online, including visits to the hospital and her doctor to prepare for the surgery.

In a new video, she appreciated God that the first stage was done and dusted.

Uche was seen wearing her body shaper after the first phase of her surgery.

The way she walked suggested she was in pain, though she appeared to be concealing it from her fans.

Her tummy appeared noticeably flat, as though she had also undergone a tummy tuck, while her backside looked larger and slightly curvier.

The actress, who had clashed with May Edochie and her fans online a few months earlier, was seen instructing the person filming to focus on her tummy.

She also asked them to capture her backside and later requested a cut, almost as if she were directing a film.

Uche Ogbodo’s husband stirs reactions with mysterious post amid relationship rumours. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bobby Maris' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyinyechukwu______ said:

"After all, the body is yea. You comot crown from her head."

lucy_ng2 said:

"Na why I still like Facebook people, dey will talk straight and even tag you, all these Instagram people will be using quotes to announce break up 😂."

amakabenz_

"Bbl cannot keep a man …. Where can I find true love in Lagos 😢😢."

damilolaaaaaaaaa said:

"Omo! IG people Dey see future o. Kilode."

oreoluuwa_ said:

"Tbh I’m sick of couples bringing everything on Social Media. Unless it’s Domestic Violence, Rap*, Assault of a sexual nature or a pedophilic situation? Please keep it to yourself 🤦🏾‍♀️. We really don’t need the gritty details."

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"Relationships now last more than marriages.. God abeg 🤲🏾."

Uche Ogbodo calls May Edochie's fans witches

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Ogbodo ranted about the actions of May Edochie’s fans towards her online.

She made a series of posts about May and her supporters, accusing them of persistently taunting her. Uche referred to them as witches, stating that they could not lure her into their covens.

However, many disagreed with her remarks and went on to share their own perspectives on her posts.

Source: Legit.ng