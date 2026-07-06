The Nigerian Army has reported significant progress in ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted Oyo pupils and teachers

The Army Chief expressed confidence as security forces continue operations without revealing key rescue details

Military authorities also provided updates on nationwide security operations while addressing concerns over the Oyo abduction

The Nigerian Army says it has made major progress in efforts to rescue the 46 pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo state more than a month ago.

The update came on Saturday, July 4, from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, during an interactive session with media executives held as part of activities for the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Army Chief shares latest information on Oyo school abduction rescue effort. Photo: NArmy

Source: Twitter

The victims were kidnapped on May 15 when gunmen attacked three schools in the Orire Local Government Area of Oyo. They include 39 pupils and seven teachers.

Army says rescue mission is ongoing

Shaibu said troops are still carrying out operations to secure the release of the victims.

"Operations are currently ongoing to rescue those children abducted in Oyo State, and we are making tremendous progress," Shaibu was quoted as saying by The Punch.

The Army Chief expressed confidence that the operation would end with the safe rescue of everyone abducted.

However, he did not reveal where the victims are being held, whether anyone has been rescued so far, who carried out the attack, or when the operation is expected to end.

Army gives update on security operations nationwide

Shaibu said the military remains active across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones in the fight against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities.

He said troops under Operation Hadin Kai have continued to record victories in the North-East.

According to him, a joint operation involving Nigerian troops and United States partners killed a senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

The Army Chief also said security forces have neutralised more than 1,872 insurgents, while many other suspected fighters have surrendered.

He said improved security in parts of the North-East has allowed thousands of internally displaced people to return home. As an example, he pointed to the recent closure of the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Bama, Borno state.

Oyo abduction: Army says operations continue to bring pupils home safely. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Army speaks on security in South-West

Shaibu also spoke about security in other parts of the country.

He said operations such as Fansan Yamma in the North-West, Enduring Peace, Whirl Stroke, and Savannah Shield in the North-Central have strengthened security in several states.

According to him, the security situation has improved in the South-East, while military operations against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism have helped increase oil production in the South-South.

On the South-West, the Army Chief said the region remains one of the country's most peaceful areas.

He said the mass abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State was an isolated incident but assured Nigerians that the military is treating the case with full attention.

Oyo police rescue abducted children, arrest suspects

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo State Police Command rescued two abducted children and arrested four suspected kidnappers after a coordinated security operation in the Ibarapa East area of the state.

Police said intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies led operatives to the kidnappers' forest hideout. One suspect was arrested after a gun battle, while three others were later apprehended during follow-up operations.

Source: Legit.ng