Rubi Rose's mom, Nardos Ghebrelul, has been central to her artistic growth and success. Her mother is credited with keeping her grounded and focused, while her father, John Benton, has also been a steady influence. The rapper was raised alongside her two sisters, Scarlette and Coral.

Rubi Rose enjoying a drink (L). Rubi Rose's mum, Nardos holding a lump sum of money (R). Photo: @rubirose on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rubi's mom, Nardos, is a dentist , while her father, John Benton, is a professional lawyer .

, while her father, . Her mother, originally from Eritrea, spent much of her early years in Ethiopia.

Rubi's father is of African-American and Japanese heritage .

. Rubi has a younger sister, Coral, and an older sister, Scarlette, a professional lawyer.

Full name Rubi Rose Benton Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father John Benton Mother Nardos Ghebrelul Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Brookwood High School University Georgia State University Profession Rapper, songwriter, Instagram model, internet personality Instagram @rubirose TikTok @rubirose X @RubiRose

Rubi Rose's Mom and dad: The foundation of her success

The American rapper was born in Lexington, Kentucky, United States, to John Benton and Nardos Ghebrelul. Here’s a closer look at her parents and the influence they’ve had on her life and career.

John Benton

Rose's dad is a lawyer by profession. He is of African-American and Japanese heritage. John was reportedly adopted by a Japanese mother.

The rapper shares a close bond with her father and often expresses her appreciation for him on social media, particularly on Father’s Day. In 2018, Rubi shared a photo with her dad, captioned:

Happy Father's Day, you've put me on to so much game in life. By far the most intelligent, charismatic, interesting, animated person I've encountered in this life, STILL... i hope I make half the lawyer and person that u are papa.

Nardos Ghebrelul

Rubi Rose's mom preparing a drink. Photo: @rubirose (modified by author)

Rubi Rose's mother, Nardos, is a dentist and an Eritrean immigrant who was born and raised in Ethiopia. Rubi has often expressed appreciation for her mother’s support, crediting her strict yet loving nature for shaping her character. In an interview with Flaunt, she said:

She's just very strict. Loving but like all foreigners — not even African. You know how they are. But it's good, it built us to be great strong women. I'm super independent. My mom taught me a lot of things as a woman, I appreciate her.

Rubi often celebrates her mother on her birthday. When Nardos turned 50, Rubi marked the milestone by gifting her 50 bands. In an interview with Uproxx, when asked how it felt to give her mother that amount, she said:

Good. Very fulfilling, as a daughter, making my mom proud. And just taking stress off of her because I know, who wouldn't take the money?

Meet Rubi Rose's lesser-known siblings

Scarlette, Rubirose and Coral during winter season. Photo: @rubi_x_coral_x_scarlette (modified by author)

The social media influencer has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral Benton. In the same interview with Flaunt, Rubi was asked how her sisters feel about her music. She responded:

I have two sisters, an older and a younger. They like it. My little sister loves it because she's young and people at her high school know me. My older sister's indifferent, she's in law school and lives in a completely different world.

Here is a look at Rubi Rose's siblings, from the eldest to the youngest.

Scarlett Benton

Rubi Rose's older sister, Scarlett posing for a photo holding a rose flower. Photo: @missscarlette (modified by author)

Scarlette Benton is Rubi Rose’s oldest sister. She is a practicing lawyer and a graduate of Georgia State University College of Law. Scarlette celebrates her birthday on 12 October.

Coral Kathlxxn

Coral is Rubi's younger sister. She was born on 27 January 2005, making her 20 years old as of 2025. Coral is a TikTok star who began posting content in December 2020 and is best known for her lip-sync videos.

Rubi Rose's younger sister, posing for a photo in warm lighting. Photo: @rubi_x_coral_x_scarlette (modified by author)

FAQs

Who is Rubi Rose? She is an American rapper, Instagram model, songwriter, and internet personality. How old is Rubi Rose? Rubi is 28 years old as of 2025. She was born on 2 October 1997. Who are Rubi Rose's parents? The rapper's parents are John Benton and Nardos Ghebrelul. What does Rubi Rose's dad do? She is a professional lawyer. What is Rubi Rose's ethnicity? She is of mixed heritage. Her mother is Eritrean, while her dad is of African-American and Japanese descent. Are Rubi Rose's parents rich? While her mom is a dentist and her father is a lawyer, they appear to have a stable and comfortable lifestyle, though their wealth hasn’t been publicly verified. Who are Rubi Rose's siblings? The songwriter has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral.

Rubi Rose's mom has played a key role in shaping her personal and artistic journey. Her mother, Nardos Ghebrelul, works as a dentist, while her father, John Benton, is a lawyer. Rubi shares a strong bond with her two sisters, Scarlette and Coral Benton.

