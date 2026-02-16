Adam Duritz's girlfriends through the years, from Courtney Cox, to quiet retreats
Adam Duritz's girlfriends have included celebrities like Winona Ryder, Mary‑Louise Parker, and Monica Potter. From his 90s flings to high-profile romances, the Counting Crows lead singer's love life has been poetic and unpredictable as his lyrics. As the years rolled on, the spotlight dimmed, and he now lives quetly lives in New York with his long-term partner Zoe Mintz.
Profile summary
Real name
Adam Fredric Duritz
Gender
Male
Date of birth
1 August 1964
Age
61 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Jewish
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'
Height in centimetres
183
Weight in pounds
180
Weight in kilograms
82
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Linda Dee
Father
Gilbert Duritz
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Zoe Mintz
School
Head-Royce School
University
University of California, Davis, University of California, Berkeley
Profession
Singer, songwriter, record producer
Net worth
$60 million
Adam Duritz's girlfriends: From 90s icons to a quiet life in New York
Adam Duritz, the soulful, brooding voice behind Counting Crows, has a dating history that once fueled tabloid speculation. While the singer-songwriter is now settled in long-term relationship with filmmaker Zoe Mintz, his past includes some Hollywood icons. Here is a complete timeline of Adam Duritz's rumoured and confirmed relationships throughout the years.
Zoe Mintz (2017–present)
Adam Duritz is dating filmmaker Zoe Mintz. The two met via Tinder in 2017 and have been inseparable since then. Zoe has been with him through his mental health struggles, which he has been open about. In a May 2025 interview with The Independent, Duritz expressed his contentment:
I’m as happy as I can imagine being. I am always actively concerned about someone else, and that’s a really good feeling.
In an article published by Us Weekly on 18 December 2025, Zoe opened up about what attracted her to Duritz. She said:
He was charming and just completely sweet. We had dinner, and we’ve been together ever since... I just love his face. He’s got beautiful eyes and my favourite smile in the world.
Whitney Casey (2008–2009)
The Counting Crows frontman had a brief relationship with former CNN news anchor Whitney Casey between 2008 and 2009. The duo met through mutual friends.
Whitney had been linked to other famous men, including Lance Armstrong and Danny Kewell. The TV personality and Counting Crows lead singer's romance was short-lived, and they ended things amicably.
Emmy Rossum (2009–2010)
Emmy Rossum and Adam Duritz were briefly romantically linked from 2009 to 2010. Their connection began on X (Twitter) when Duritz's band praised her as "the coolest chick ever." Emmy Rossum is a singer and actress known for her roles in The Phantom of the Opera and Shameless.
Despite their 23-year age gap, Adam Duritz and Emmy Rossum went public at the American Ballet Theatre gala on 2 October 2009. The romance ended amicably in October 2010, but they stayed close friends.
Samantha Mathis (2004–2005)
Samantha Mathis started dating the Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz in 2004. The two met at a movie premiere and hit it off instantly.
Samantha Mathis is an American actress known for her standout roles in 90s classics like Pump Up the Volume and Little Women. She later stepped into a major leadership role as the Vice President of SAG-AFTRA. Mathis and Duritz's relationship lasted about a year before going their separate ways.
Christina Applegate (2001)
Back in 2001, Christina Applegate and Adam Duritz were rumoured to have dated briefly. The two were spotted out and about together. The Counting Crows rock band frontman, however, denied ever dating Applegate. He told The Telegraph that she was her landlady in Los Angeles.
We never dated — she was my landlady when I was living in LA!
Monica Potter (1999)
Adam Duritz and Monica Potter shared a brief but poetic romance in 1999, blending Hollywood glamour with Counting Crows artistry. The Counting Crows lead man wrote Mrs. Potter's Lullaby from the album This Desert Life after seeing Potter in films like Con Air and Patch Adams.
In 2024, she posted a cute birthday message to Duritz, noting she was still honoured by the track:
Awww… it’s my friend Adam Duritz’s birthday today, and I just wanted to wish him a very happy day full of blessings. I’m still so honoured by @countingcrows song Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby and remains such a special time in my life.
Adam Duritz and Monica Potter only dated for a few months before parting ways. Potter married Chris Allison in 2005 and later divorced in 2018.
Mary‑Louise Parker (1997–1998)
Adam Duritz and Mary-Louise Parker shared a brief romance in the late 1990s, specifically from 1997 to 1998. The duo met at a Los Angeles party, where instant chemistry led to a whirlwind connection.
Parker, an American actress known for roles in Fried Green Tomatoes and Grand Canyon, and Duritz, fresh off Recovering the Satellites, bonded over shared artistic worlds. The relationship ended after about a year, but the two remained close friends, attending events like the 2008 Tony Awards together.
Courteney Cox (1996)
Adam Duritz and the Friends actress Courteney Cox dated in 1995. The two met during filming of the Counting Crows video for A Long December, in which she appeared. Their romance was on and off and lasted until 1998 with a brief reunion in 2001. According to Us Weekly, Adam stated that his relationship with Cox was the longest:
Courteney was probably my longest relationship, but I don’t know whether we were really together for a lot of it. We were very, very different people.
Duritz's bandmate, American bassist Matt Malley, claimed that Cox inspired the band’s second album, Recovering the Satellites.
Jennifer Aniston (1995)
Duritz reportedly dated Friends alum Jennifer Aniston around 1995. The duo met at Johnny Depp's nightclub, the Viper Room, in Los Angeles. In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Adam revealed that their friends "pranked" them into thinking the other had a crush. He shared:
A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her.
Though Adam Duritz and Jennifer Aniston never officially confirmed, tabloids buzzed with sightings of the duo at industry parties. The romance fizzled quickly, with Adam later describing Jennifer as a really nice, funny, and pretty person.
Winona Ryder ( 1994–1995)
Winona Ryder is one of the Hollywood celebrities Adam Duritz is alleged to have dated. The two were rumoured to have had a whirlwind romance between 1994 and 1995. Duritz later clarified that while they were close, Winona was dating his friend Ryan Adams, according to Today.
Adam Duritz's girlfriend history mirrors his discography: intense, introspective, and ever-changing. From Courteney Cox to Jennifer Aniston, the Counting Crows frontman found connection amid fame's chaos. Adam has been in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Zoe Mintz since 2017.
