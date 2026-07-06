A Nigerian student took to social media to share why she changed her course from medicine and surgery

She shared her experience as a student of the University of Ibadan and the course she chose after seeing her UTME score

Her story caught people’s attention on social media, as she opened up about some other factors that affected her choice

A University of Ibadan student, Oni Okiki, shared her academic journey and what made her change her dream course.

She shared the factors that affected her choice of course and how it had been for her.

A UI student who wanted medicine changes course after seeing UTME score. Photo: LinkedIn/Oni Okiki

Source: UGC

UI student abandons medicine for biochemistry

On her LinkedIn page, Oni Okiki said she had always wanted to study medicine since she was younger.

She had always wanted to be in the healthcare sector and would always want to become a doctor.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

“My Journey to Biochemistry. I never planned to study Biochemistry. Growing up,I always wanted a career in healthcare.whenever anyone asked what I wanted to become,my answer was always the same: A doctor.”

However, her plans changed after she saw her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score.

She then narrated that her love for chemistry and a scholarship she got affected her immediate change of course.

Her words:

“After seeing my UTME score,I knew the best option was to apply for change of course because I desperately wanted to study at the university of Ibadan and I didn't want to lose my scholarship opportunity also.I spent hours searching the Internet for healthcare-related courses that marched my UTME score.

“At that time,I was worried about gaining admission into the University of Ibadan and was also uncertain about my chances in the Post UTME screening process.

“After several days of prayer and reflection, I felt led to choose a course that aligned with my interests and strength. Since I had always enjoyed chemistry practicals during my secondary school years,I decided to study Biochemistry believing it was mainly a practical-based course.”

Sharing how the course had been so far for her, the 200-level student said:

“As I progressed,I discovered that biochemistry is much more than laboratory practicals.it is a fascinating field that explores the chemical processes within living organisms and provides a deeper understanding of life at molecular level.this realization has made my academic journey both challenging and rewarding.

“I am currently a 200 level student of biochemistry at University of Ibadan and every lectures, practical session and learning experience continues to deepen my passion for metabolism and improving lives through evidence based knowledge.”

A UI student who had always wanted to study medicine shared how she changed her course. Photo: LinkedIn/Oni Okiki

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng