The Oyo police command commenced an investigation after a 24-year-old man allegedly died following an attack by a masquerade and his followers in Ibadan

Police confirmed the arrest of the masquerade identified as Asoleke, while four other suspects allegedly involved in the attack remained at large

The commissioner of police directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department as efforts continued to apprehend suspects

The Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of a 24-year-old man, Sefiu Kehinde, who was allegedly attacked by a masquerade and his followers during a procession in the Labiran area of Ibadan.

Police said the incident was reported at the Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters on Sunday by a woman identified as Mrs. Aderemi.

Oyo Police launched an investigation into the alleged masquerade-related killing in Ibadan. Photo NPF, Getty

Source: Twitter

According to the report shared by Oyo police in a post on social media, she received a distress call from her elder sister informing her that Kehinde had been attacked at about 4 p.m. by a masquerade identified as Asoleke and members of his group, who allegedly used axes and cutlasses during the assault.

How did Ibadan masquerade killing happen?

Police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer at Mapo Division responded to the report and rushed the victim to hospital for treatment. However, medical personnel confirmed that he had died on arrival.

The command said officers processed the scene and documented evidence, including photographs. At the request of the deceased's family, the body was released for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed that the masquerade identified as Asoleke has been arrested, while four other suspects linked to the attack remain on the run.

What action have police taken?

Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a detailed investigation.

The command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and appealed to residents to support the investigation by providing useful information that could lead to their arrest.

Police also reassured members of the public of their commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

Sunday Igboho threatens to expose those backing Oyo kidnappers

In another report, Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that certain politicians are linked to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and warned that he may publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the remarks while receiving newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in Ibadan, Punch reports.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night, January 6, after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Source: Legit.ng