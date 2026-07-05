Bob-Manuel Udokwu has shared his opinion on the movie industry amid the controversy surrounding his late colleague, Mr Ibu's family

Many fans had criticized the late actor and questioned how he managed his finances after his family appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance

Some agreed with his views, others questioned the late actor's financial decisions, and accused him of being part of his problem

Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the late actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, a few years after his passing.

The late actor's finances recently became a topic of discussion after his wife appealed to Nigerians for financial support, revealing that their children were out of school.

Reactions as Bob Manuel defends late colleague amid backlash. Photo credit@mribu/@bobmanuel

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview, Bob-Manuel shared his views on the movie industry and the challenges actors face. According to him, life is generally easier for women than it is for men.

He argued that actors often face greater financial pressure than actresses because they typically have more responsibilities to shoulder.

Bob Manuel speaks on how actor struggle financially, defends Mr Ibu. Photo credit@bobmanuel

Source: Instagram

Bob-Manuel also said he was saddened by the way some Nigerians questioned what John Okafor did with the money he earned from acting after his family sought financial assistance.

“Life is generally easier for women than it is for men. It’s not that Nollywood doesn’t pay, but actors have a lot of bills to settle.

“It pained me when John Okafor fell ill before he eventually passed away. While we were trying to raise funds for his treatment, some people on social media kept asking, ‘Where is all the money he made from acting?’

“They didn’t understand the realities of the profession. He also had bills to pay.”

Watch the X video of Bob-Manuel Udokwu speaking about the movie industry below:

Reactions of fans to Bob Manuel's interview

Here are comments below:

@Ijeo oven shared:

"Let them use their money to chase different women instead of building a strong family. No matter ther amount of money you have, there are women ready to finish it for you."

@Mimjosep reacted:

"Code for “Nollywomen do “other things” that give them money and an easier life."

Ifedayomi21 wrote:

"This take is just funny to me. There are still today jobs that pay men more than women for same job. If you walk into an interview or want a promotion or anything tgat have you competing with a man, as a woman, the first thing that disqualifies you is your gender."

@Okoyeamakaz commented:

"They said he had 3 children in Ghana. Multiple in Nigeria. His money went to his lifestyle. Life is no easier for women. Women manage their finances better and no unnecessary expenses."

@topcruiz stated:

"Mr Ibu was part of the problems that Mr Ibu had. Knowing that you have bills, responsibilities, etc..wetin concern u with more than 1 wife? Sometimes it’s not even about “life is generally easier for female than male”..it’s knowing how/when to apply wisdom in your dealings."

Bob Manuel laments about social media abuse

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu shared thought-provoking remarks about social media.

This came weeks after his sudden silence across his social media platforms, as he highlighted his reasons for staying away from the networking app.

According to him, social media has little room for meaningful discussions, which prompted mixed reactions from his fans.

Source: Legit.ng