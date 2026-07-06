My heart obviously belongs to my children. They tug at it the most.

This 2023 reflection from Michelle Williams captures the deep love and privacy she has embraced while raising her four children. From daughter Matilda to son Hart and her two youngest children, Michelle Williams' children remain her most cherished and closely protected part of life, away from the spotlight.

Michelle Williams attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards (L) and her daughter, Matilda, in the streets of Brooklyn, New York (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, @elderordonez1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michelle Williams has four children: Matilda, Hart, a third child born in 2022, and a baby girl born via surrogate in 2025.

She became a mother for the first time in 2005 when she welcomed her daughter, Matilda Ledger.

when she welcomed her daughter, Matilda Ledger. Michelle Williams shares her eldest daughter, Matilda, with the late actor Heath Ledger , who tragically passed away in January 2008 .

, who tragically passed away in . The actress is currently married to Tony-winning theatre director Thomas Kail, with whom she shares her three children.

Meet all of Michelle Williams' children

Actress Michelle Williams' family has grown over the years through her relationships with the late Heath Ledger and her husband, Thomas Kail. Although she keeps much of her children's lives private, Michelle Williams has shared limited glimpses of them over the years.

Here is a closer look at her kids, from the eldest to the youngest:

Matilda Ledger

Michelle Williams' daughter, Matilda, riding a bicycle while holding her phone. Photo: @elderordonez1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Matilda Rose Ledger

Matilda Rose Ledger Date of birth: 28 October 2005

28 October 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of June 2026)

20 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Heath Ledger

Matilda Ledger is the eldest daughter of Michelle Williams and the late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger. Her parents separated when she was two, after a three-year relationship. Matilda Ledger was just three years old when her father died in January 2008.

Following Heath's death, Michelle asked for privacy in a heartfelt written statement released to the Associated Press on 1 February 2008, as reported by CBS News:

lease respect our need to grieve privately. My heart is broken. I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father. All that I can cling to is his presence inside her that reveals itself every day.

Michelle added:

His family and I watch Matilda as she whispers to trees, hugs animals, and takes steps two at a time, and we know that he is with us still. She will be brought up in the best memories of him.

Michelle's daughter, Matilda, walking while holding her phone. Photo: @elderordonez1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Matilda inherited her father's entire $16.3 million estate. Her grandfather, Kim Ledger, told People in 2008:

From the moment my boy passed away. There was never any question about the fact that Heath’s estate would go to Matilda. Never a question. We are very close to Michelle and Matilda.

Matilda's resemblance to her late father has often been noted. Her mother reflected on this in a 2009 Vogue profile, as reported by OK! Magazine:

Every time I really miss [Ledger] and wonder where he's gone, I just look at her.

Despite being the daughter of two well-known actors, Williams has largely kept Matilda out of the spotlight to protect her privacy and allow her to grow up in a stable environment. In a July 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, she said:

[I’m] less scheduled, less regulated, less hustle, less go go go. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself.

Hart Kail

Hart Kail's parents, Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams, arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hart Kail

Hart Kail Date of birth: June 2020

June 2020 Age: 6 years old (as of 2026)

6 years old (as of 2026) Father: Thomas Kail

Hart Kail is the eldest child of Michelle Williams and theatre director Thomas Kail, who married in March 2020. He was born later that year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 15 years younger than his sister Matilda, Hart's arrival marked a meaningful new chapter for the family. In a May 2022 interview with Variety, Williams reflected on becoming a mother again during such an uncertain period:

It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.

Michelle also shared how raising Hart reshaped her outlook on the future, adding:

There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act.

Michelle Williams' third child

Michelle Williams pregnant with her third child at the ‘Showing Up’ Cannes Film Festival Screening. Photo: Jacky Godard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: Late 2022

Late 2022 Age: 3 years old (as of June 2026)

3 years old (as of June 2026) Father: Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail welcomed their second child together, and Williams' third child overall, in the latter half of 2022. Keeping with their preference for privacy, the couple has chosen not to publicly reveal the child's name or gender.

Williams confirmed her pregnancy in the same Variety interview, reflecting on the experience of expanding her family in her 40s:

It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.

Youngest daughter

Michelle Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo: Charly Triballeau

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: Early 2025

Early 2025 Age: 1 year old (as of 2026)

1 year old (as of 2026) Father: Thomas Kail

The youngest addition to the family is a baby girl, who arrived in early 2025 via gestational surrogacy. While media outlets initially reported her birth in April 2025, Williams later confirmed the news and shared details about her daughter's arrival during an August 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During the interview, Williams spoke about balancing her career with motherhood and publicly thanked her surrogate, Christine, for helping bring their daughter into the world. She said:

Then I've got to give a big shout-out to Christine, 'cause this last baby did not come through my body. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Williams? She is an American actress known for her acclaimed film roles in Blue Valentine and Brokeback Mountain. How many children does Michelle Williams have? The actress has four children. How old are Michelle Williams' kids? As of June 2026, Matilda Ledger is 20 years old; Hart Kail is 6 years old; her third child is 3 years old; and her youngest daughter is 1 year old. Who are the fathers of Michelle Williams' children? The fathers of Michelle's kids are the late Heath Ledger and her husband, Thomas Kail. How many times has Michelle Williams given birth? She has given birth three times. When was Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's daughter born? Their daughter, Matilda Rose Ledger, was born on 28 October 2005. Did Heath Ledger's daughter inherit his money? Although Heath Ledger's will was written before Matilda's birth and initially left his estate to his family, they later decided to pass his entire estate to her.

Michelle Williams' children remain central to the actress' life and personal journey. She shares her children with the late Heath Ledger and her husband, Thomas Kail. Over the years, she has largely kept them out of the spotlight, allowing them to grow up with privacy and a sense of normalcy.

Legit.ng recently published about Deion Sanders' sons and daughters. The NFL legend is the father of five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. His two eldest children, Deiondra and Deion Jr., were born during his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers.

Deion shares his children with his two former wives and remains actively involved in supporting their personal and professional paths. Shedeur Sanders followed in his father's footsteps and established himself as a highly regarded football quarterback.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng