He became a dad again at 79 — the full Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen relationship timeline
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's relationship timeline began quietly after they reportedly met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern. After keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight, the couple welcomed a daughter in April 2023, making De Niro a father again at age 79.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- The full Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen relationship timeline
- 2015: Robert and Tiffany meet on a movie set
- August 2021: The pair spark romance rumours in France
- April 2023: Niro and Chen welcome their first child together
- May 2023: Robert surprises fans with a baby announcement
- May 2023: The couple make their red carpet debut at Cannes
- June 2023: Robert and Tiffany attend the Tribeca Festival
- July 2023: Tiffany opens up about a severe postpartum health battle
- March 2024: Robert and Tiffany attend a pre-Oscar celebration
- April 2024: The couple attend a White House State dinner
- May 2025: Robert De Niro and Tiffany at Cannes once more
- June 2025: They step out for the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner
- April 2026: Robert and Tiffany enjoy a rare public outing in New York City
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen reportedly met while working on the 2015 comedy The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and De Niro.
- They were first linked romantically in August 2021 after being photographed holding hands on a yacht in the South of France.
- De Niro and Chen welcomed their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, on 6 April 2023.
Profile summary
Full name
Tiffany Chen
Robert Anthony De Niro
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
1978
17 August 1943
Age
48 years old (as of 2026)
82 years old (as of June 2026)
Zodiac sign
-
Leo
Place of birth
United States
Manhattan, New York City, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Chinese-American
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'8"
5'10"
Height centimetres
173
178
Weight in pounds
135
165
Weight in kilograms
61
75
Hair colour
Black
Gray
Eye colour
Brown
Dark Brown
Father
Grandmaster William C.C. Chen
Robert De Niro Sr.
Mother
Priscilla Chen
Virginia Admiral
Siblings
1
-
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Robert De Niro
Tiffany Chen
Children
1
7
School
-
Little Red School House, High School of Music & Art, Stella Adler Conservatory
Profession
Martial arts instructor
Actor, director, film producer, restaurateur
The full Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen relationship timeline
The relationship between Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen has captivated fans with its mix of quiet romance and unexpected late-in-life parenthood. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.
2015: Robert and Tiffany meet on a movie set
Robert De Niro and martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen first crossed paths on the set of the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern. Chen was brought in to teach De Niro's character Tai Chi and even made a brief on-screen appearance performing the role herself.
Recalling their first professional meeting during a 2023 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Chen said with a laugh:
I’ve had better students, but he was okay. He had a lot of other stuff to do in the movie.
August 2021: The pair spark romance rumours in France
De Niro and Chen went public with their relationship in August 2021. They were photographed holding hands, kissing, and boarding a yacht in Antibes, France. The sighting came amid De Niro's highly publicised divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, actress Grace Hightower.
Reflecting on how their relationship evolved from professional to romantic, Chen shared during that same 2023 CBS Mornings interview. She said:
When we were working, it was just work. And then a couple of years later, we got back in touch, and I said, 'Oh, I guess we get along, and I guess we really get along.
April 2023: Niro and Chen welcome their first child together
On 6 April 2023, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. They kept the news private at first, in line with their preference for a low-profile life.
May 2023: Robert surprises fans with a baby announcement
While promoting his film About My Father, De Niro revealed that he had welcomed another child. During an interview with ET Canada's Brittnee Blair, he was told he had six children and quickly corrected her, saying, as reported by The Independent:
Seven, actually. I just had a baby.
Later that same day, on the red carpet at the film's New York premiere, Access Hollywood asked him about the news and what it takes to be a good father. De Niro responded:
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Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is. Well, they do. You know you have your responsibility. Look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement. But it’s scary and you do your best.
May 2023: The couple make their red carpet debut at Cannes
Later in May, the American actor Robert and Tiffany made their first major public appearance at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. They were photographed arriving together at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, before attending the Vanity Fair x Prada party and the Air Mail party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
June 2023: Robert and Tiffany attend the Tribeca Festival
On 7 June 2023, the pair attended the opening night of the Tribeca Festival in New York City, which De Niro co-founded in 2002. They walked the red carpet at the OKX Theatre at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Centre for the festival's opening night premiere of the documentary Kiss the Future.
July 2023: Tiffany opens up about a severe postpartum health battle
In an aforementioned interview with CBS Mornings, Chen opened up about being diagnosed with Bell's palsy just a week after giving birth to Gia, which caused facial paralysis. She also addressed online scrutiny over her facial expressions at public events, saying:
People were saying all sorts of nasty things about, you know, my appearance and me being angry. And I'm just kind of like, 'This is, like, the happiest time in my life.' ... Mind your own business a bit. And if you want to say something, don't always attach what you think in your mind as the story. You don't know us.
Chen went on to praise De Niro for his support during her recovery:
He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change. He was like, 'No. You look fine.' He's like, 'Maybe you look a little stern.' And I'm like, 'Really? My whole face has melted on itself.' But he was very strong, very supportive.
March 2024: Robert and Tiffany attend a pre-Oscar celebration
On 9 March 2024, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attended the star-studded Chanel and Charles Finch 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner. The event was held at The Polo Lounge inside The Beverly Hills Hotel.
April 2024: The couple attend a White House State dinner
On 10 April 2024, the duo made a high-profile appearance in Washington, D.C., attending the White House State dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honour of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. They were photographed arriving at the White House before taking their seats in the historic East Room.
May 2025: Robert De Niro and Tiffany at Cannes once more
The film producer Robert De Niro and Tiffany travelled to France for the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. They attended the star-studded opening ceremony, which featured the world premiere of the French musical comedy-drama Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day). The couple later walked the red carpet together with De Niro's daughter, Helen Grace, in attendance.
June 2025: They step out for the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner
On 4 June 2025, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attended the opening night of the 24th Tribeca Festival. The event featured the world premiere of the HBO original documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes at the Beacon Theatre.
April 2026: Robert and Tiffany enjoy a rare public outing in New York City
On 12 April 2026, Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen, and their daughter Gia were seen enjoying a family outing at a playground in Central Park, New York City. Dressed in comfortable athletic wear and jackets for the spring breeze, De Niro and Chen spent the afternoon together, with De Niro seen pushing Gia on the swings.
FAQs
- Who is Robert De Niro's current partner, Tiffany Chen? Tiffany is a world-champion martial arts instructor who occasionally works as a film consultant.
- How did Robert De Niro meet Tiffany Chen? Robert and Chen first met in 2015 while working on the Warner Bros. comedy film The Intern.
- Is Robert De Niro married to Tiffany Chen? As of June 2026, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are not married.
- What is the age gap between Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro? The couple has a 35-year age gap, as De Niro was born in August 1943 and Chen in 1978.
- How old is Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's daughter? As of June 2026, their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, is 3 years old. She was born on 6 April 2023.
- How many children does Robert De Niro have? The American actor has seven children: Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron (Airyn) De Niro, Elliot, Helen Grace, and his youngest daughter, Gia Virginia.
- Is Tiffany Chen Black? She is not Black; she is of Chinese heritage.
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen continue to lead a grounded life away from the spotlight. The couple remains focused on their private family life in New York City with their youngest daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.