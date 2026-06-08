Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's relationship timeline began quietly after they reportedly met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern. After keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight, the couple welcomed a daughter in April 2023, making De Niro a father again at age 79.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen reportedly met while working on the 2015 comedy The Intern , starring Anne Hathaway and De Niro.

, starring Anne Hathaway and De Niro. They were first linked romantically in August 2021 after being photographed holding hands on a yacht in the South of France.

after being photographed holding hands on a yacht in the South of France. De Niro and Chen welcomed their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, on 6 April 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Tiffany Chen Robert Anthony De Niro Gender Female Male Date of birth 1978 17 August 1943 Age 48 years old (as of 2026) 82 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign - Leo Place of birth United States Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Chinese-American White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'8" 5'10" Height centimetres 173 178 Weight in pounds 135 165 Weight in kilograms 61 75 Hair colour Black Gray Eye colour Brown Dark Brown Father Grandmaster William C.C. Chen Robert De Niro Sr. Mother Priscilla Chen Virginia Admiral Siblings 1 - Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Robert De Niro Tiffany Chen Children 1 7 School - Little Red School House, High School of Music & Art, Stella Adler Conservatory Profession Martial arts instructor Actor, director, film producer, restaurateur

The full Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen relationship timeline

The relationship between Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen has captivated fans with its mix of quiet romance and unexpected late-in-life parenthood. Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline.

2015: Robert and Tiffany meet on a movie set

Robert De Niro and martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen first crossed paths on the set of the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern. Chen was brought in to teach De Niro's character Tai Chi and even made a brief on-screen appearance performing the role herself.

Recalling their first professional meeting during a 2023 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Chen said with a laugh:

I’ve had better students, but he was okay. He had a lot of other stuff to do in the movie.

Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro attend the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" screening. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

August 2021: The pair spark romance rumours in France

De Niro and Chen went public with their relationship in August 2021. They were photographed holding hands, kissing, and boarding a yacht in Antibes, France. The sighting came amid De Niro's highly publicised divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, actress Grace Hightower.

Reflecting on how their relationship evolved from professional to romantic, Chen shared during that same 2023 CBS Mornings interview. She said:

When we were working, it was just work. And then a couple of years later, we got back in touch, and I said, 'Oh, I guess we get along, and I guess we really get along.

April 2023: Niro and Chen welcome their first child together

On 6 April 2023, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. They kept the news private at first, in line with their preference for a low-profile life.

May 2023: Robert surprises fans with a baby announcement

While promoting his film About My Father, De Niro revealed that he had welcomed another child. During an interview with ET Canada's Brittnee Blair, he was told he had six children and quickly corrected her, saying, as reported by The Independent:

Seven, actually. I just had a baby.

Later that same day, on the red carpet at the film's New York premiere, Access Hollywood asked him about the news and what it takes to be a good father. De Niro responded:

Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is. Well, they do. You know you have your responsibility. Look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement. But it’s scary and you do your best.

May 2023: The couple make their red carpet debut at Cannes

Later in May, the American actor Robert and Tiffany made their first major public appearance at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. They were photographed arriving together at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon, before attending the Vanity Fair x Prada party and the Air Mail party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

June 2023: Robert and Tiffany attend the Tribeca Festival

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen pose during a photocall for his Honorary Palme d'Or. Photo: Sameer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 7 June 2023, the pair attended the opening night of the Tribeca Festival in New York City, which De Niro co-founded in 2002. They walked the red carpet at the OKX Theatre at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Centre for the festival's opening night premiere of the documentary Kiss the Future.

July 2023: Tiffany opens up about a severe postpartum health battle

In an aforementioned interview with CBS Mornings, Chen opened up about being diagnosed with Bell's palsy just a week after giving birth to Gia, which caused facial paralysis. She also addressed online scrutiny over her facial expressions at public events, saying:

People were saying all sorts of nasty things about, you know, my appearance and me being angry. And I'm just kind of like, 'This is, like, the happiest time in my life.' ... Mind your own business a bit. And if you want to say something, don't always attach what you think in your mind as the story. You don't know us.

Chen went on to praise De Niro for his support during her recovery:

He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change. He was like, 'No. You look fine.' He's like, 'Maybe you look a little stern.' And I'm like, 'Really? My whole face has melted on itself.' But he was very strong, very supportive.

March 2024: Robert and Tiffany attend a pre-Oscar celebration

Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro attend the New York premiere of " The Alto Knights. "Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

On 9 March 2024, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attended the star-studded Chanel and Charles Finch 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner. The event was held at The Polo Lounge inside The Beverly Hills Hotel.

April 2024: The couple attend a White House State dinner

On 10 April 2024, the duo made a high-profile appearance in Washington, D.C., attending the White House State dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honour of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. They were photographed arriving at the White House before taking their seats in the historic East Room.

May 2025: Robert De Niro and Tiffany at Cannes once more

The film producer Robert De Niro and Tiffany travelled to France for the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. They attended the star-studded opening ceremony, which featured the world premiere of the French musical comedy-drama Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day). The couple later walked the red carpet together with De Niro's daughter, Helen Grace, in attendance.

June 2025: They step out for the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the world premiere of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes,". Photo: Charly Triballeau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 4 June 2025, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attended the opening night of the 24th Tribeca Festival. The event featured the world premiere of the HBO original documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes at the Beacon Theatre.

April 2026: Robert and Tiffany enjoy a rare public outing in New York City

On 12 April 2026, Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen, and their daughter Gia were seen enjoying a family outing at a playground in Central Park, New York City. Dressed in comfortable athletic wear and jackets for the spring breeze, De Niro and Chen spent the afternoon together, with De Niro seen pushing Gia on the swings.

FAQs

Who is Robert De Niro's current partner, Tiffany Chen? Tiffany is a world-champion martial arts instructor who occasionally works as a film consultant. How did Robert De Niro meet Tiffany Chen? Robert and Chen first met in 2015 while working on the Warner Bros. comedy film The Intern. Is Robert De Niro married to Tiffany Chen? As of June 2026, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen are not married. What is the age gap between Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro? The couple has a 35-year age gap, as De Niro was born in August 1943 and Chen in 1978. How old is Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's daughter? As of June 2026, their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, is 3 years old. She was born on 6 April 2023. How many children does Robert De Niro have? The American actor has seven children: Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron (Airyn) De Niro, Elliot, Helen Grace, and his youngest daughter, Gia Virginia. Is Tiffany Chen Black? She is not Black; she is of Chinese heritage.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen continue to lead a grounded life away from the spotlight. The couple remains focused on their private family life in New York City with their youngest daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng