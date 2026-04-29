Madison said yes and she meant it — a look at the man who proposed—Tyler White

Tyler White has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide as a standout personality on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. An American singer-songwriter, emcee, DJ, and podcaster, Tyler has used his platform to share his authentic journey as an autistic man navigating life and love. His engagement to fellow reality star Madison Marilla has become one of the series' most​ ce​le​brate‍d chapters.

Tyler White, wearing a cowboy hat in a studio setting (L), and the singer with his fiancée, Madison, enjoying shaved ice. Photo: @tyler_white_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tyler White was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, he has been a vocal advocate for neurodivergent awareness.

he has been a vocal advocate for neurodivergent awareness. White and his partner, Madison Marilla, got engaged on 15 July 2025 .

. As a country music singer-songwriter, he is set to release his debut single, Oh Yeah Baby, on 15 May 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler White Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Shirley, Arkansas, United States Current residence Plant City, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Engaged Partner Madison Marilla Profession Reality TV personality, singer-songwriter, emcee, DJ, podcaster Instagram @tyler_white_official

Who is Tyler White?

Tyler White was born in 1988 in Shirley, Arkansas, United States. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Tyler White is 28 years old as of 2026.

Tyler White grew up with a deep passion for music, fishing, and NASCAR. He developed an early ear for rhythm, teaching himself to play the drums during his youth.

Top five facts about Tyler White. Photo: @tyler_white_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Which disability is Tyler suffering from on Love on the Spectrum? The reality television star is on the autism spectrum. While he prefers to keep his family life pri​vate, Tyler‍ has been remarkably candid about his upbringing and his diagnosis wit‍h a​uti​sm at the age of three.

What does Tyler White do for a living?

Tyler wears many hats professionally as a TV personality, country music singer, songwriter, emcee, podcaster, and DJ. He first gained attention during Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum and returned for Season 4 in April 2026 alongside his fiancée, Madison. He has also appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb.

Tyler White wearing a cowboy hat and casual blue shirt at a Speedway Classic event (L) and in a formal black suit while holding hands with Madison. Photo: @tyler_white_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tyler's roots in music began in the church, where he honed his vocal skills. He now records in Nashville and is officially releasing his debut country single, Oh Yeah Baby, on 15 May 2026.​ In a recent interview with Page Six, Tyler shared that he wrote the song specifically for‌ his wedding. The singer said:

I just wrote a song and I think I’m probably going to sing it for our first dance. I’ll sing it while I’m dancing with her.

Tyler is currently collaborating with industry heavyweights, including‌ Grammy-winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere and Thomas Edwards, known for writing Georgia Ways. Aaron recently won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) for You Look Like You Love You, sung by Ella Langley.

Tyler is a man of many talents. In 2017, he launched DJ TyW7, his exclusive wedding DJ service. He has hosted major events, i‍ncluding the Grand Ole Opry Centennial Celebration.

Tyler co-hosts Timeout With Leaders alongside Kevyn Rustici. He actively partners with recognisable brands such as Publix, Coca-Cola, and Cracker Barrel.

Tyler and Madison: A love story leading to engagement

Madison and Tyler White holding each other outdoor: @tyler_white_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

T‍yler's relationship with Ma‌dison Marilla has been a highlight for Love on the Spectrum fans.‌ Their‌ connection grew fr‍om a bl‌ind dat‌e into a deep,‍ meaningful commitment. Tyler​ proposed‍ to Madison on 15 July 2‌0‍25, at the Sunken Gardens in F‌lo‍rida, th‌e s​ite of​ their first date after​ a year of dating‍.

Both being on the autism spectrum, they emphasise how they support one another through life's unique challenges. In an interview published on 1 April by Netflix's Tudum, Tyler said:

The thing I love about us being an autistic couple is we help each other overcome our struggles. I’m looking forward to spending the rest of my life with Madison by my side.

Madison appeared on The Squeeze podcast with her father, Brennan, on 22 April 2026. She recalled the proposal:

I had no idea our families were hiding in the bushes this whole time.

Tyler White and Madison are embracing each other. Photo: @tyler_white_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Her father, Brennan, added:

We heard it happen. I didn't see it happen until yesterday when I watched the show. It was beautiful. I mean, it was very emotional to watch. So proud of them. We kind of popped out of the bushes afterward and gave them a big hug. We were so proud of them.

Speaking exclusively to People, Tyler said they were waiting until they were ready to get married. He revealed:

We're definitely waiting on timing and [to] get through the speed bumps and all that good stuff and get to a point where I can provide for her. And also, we've had to keep it secret because of television, and it kinda makes it hard when you have to keep it a secret.

Tyler and Madison continue to navigate their future together, demonstrating that their bond remains strong. The two are on Love on the Spectrum Season 4.

FAQs

Who is Tyler White? He is a reality TV personality known for appearing on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. Where is Tyler White from Love on the Spectrum from? Tyler was born in Shirley, Arkansas, United States, but currently resides in Plant City, Florida, United States. What is the Tyler White Love on the Spectrum age? As of 2026, Tyler White is 28 years old. He was born in 1998. What is Tyler from Love on the Spectrum's job? Beyond television, Tyler is a country music singer-songwriter, emcee, podcaster, and wedding DJ. What other interests does Tyler White have besides music? The reality star is interested in sports, fishing, and NASCAR. What is Tyler White's diagnosis? Tyler White is autistic. He has shared his experiences with neurodivergent people on the show to help raise awareness. Are Madison and Tyler still together from Love on the Spectrum? Madison and Tyler are still together. They are engaged and continue to share their lives on Love on the Spectrum Season 4.

Tyler White has emerged as one of the most notable contestants on Love on the Spectrum for his honesty, emotional articulation, and desire for love. Whether explaining his experiences with autism or asking Madison to marry him, Tyler White portrays a growing personality with a drive to build relationships.

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