Michelle from The Valley is a luxury real estate agent and TV personality. She gained fame after appearing on the Bravo reality TV series The Valley. Meet Michelle Saniei and discover the untold story of her remarkable rise to fame.

Michelle The Valley attend Watch What Happens Live in Manhattan, New York (L). The real estate agent poses for Bravo TV (R). Photo: @michelle.saniei on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michelle is famous for appearing on Bravo's reality TV show The Valley .

. Michelle works as a luxury real estate agent at The Beverly Hills Estates .

luxury real estate agent at . The TV personality filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jesse Lally, in October 2023 .

from her estranged husband, Jesse Lally, in . She is a mother of one daughter named Isabella Bunny Lally.

Profile summary

Real name Michelle Saniei Gender Female Date of birth 2 November 1988 Age 36 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Simi Valley, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Baha'i Faith Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Aaron Nosler Children Isabella Bunny Lally University California State University, San Marcos Profession Luxury real estate agent, TV personality, podcaster Instagram @michelle.saniei

Michelle from The Valley's biography

The TV personality was born Michelle Saniei in Simi Valley, California, United States. Michelle Lally's age is 36 years old as of June 2025, as she was born on 2 November 1988, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She is an American national who subscribes to the Baha’i Faith. Saniei posted on Instagram:

I was born and raised in the Baha’i Faith. I grew up very involved and strong in the faith.

Top five facts about Michelle from The Valley. Photo: @michelle.saniei on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Michelle is of mixed ethnicity, with her mother being an immigrant from Culiacán, Mexico, and her father from Tehran, Iran. They both decided to move to Los Angeles in the mid-80s. On 15 November 2024, Michelle’s mother passed away. She shared her grief in a heartfelt social media post:

Rest in Peace, my beautiful mother.

Saniei has two half-siblings: one brother and one sister from her mother's previous marriage. She attended California State University, San Marcos, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance.

Michelle Lally's career highlights

Michelle Saniei is seen while filming "The Valley" on January 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Simon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michelle is a luxury real estate agent, TV personality, and podcast host. She started her career as an assistant for a successful mortgage lender, which deepened her passion for real estate.

Michelle Saniei was named Rookie of the Year in her first year with a brokerage firm in San Diego after closing 19 transactions. After achieving great success in San Diego, she relocated to Los Angeles to immerse herself in luxury real estate.

Saniei works with The Beverly Hills Estates. Most of her clients are celebrities, listing properties worth millions throughout the years.

Michelle Saniei is also a TV personality. She started filming the Bravo TV reality show The Valley in July 2023 alongside her ex-husband. Michelle also appeared in the Vanderpump Rules spin-off that premiered in spring 2024.

Besides TV and real estate, Michelle is also a podcast host. She launched her podcast Pursuit of Sassiness in March 2025.

What happened to Jesse and Michelle from The Valley?

Jesse Lally (L) and Michelle Lally (R) during filming of The Valley Season 1. Photo: Felix Kunze (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei filed for divorce after five years of marriage in October 2023. Their relationship was the central storyline on Bravo's reality TV show The Valley.

In 2016, Jesse and Michelle began dating and started appearing on each other's social media. According to Jesse, they first met at an office meeting.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018 at Beaulieu Garden in California. Their daughter, Isabella Bunny Lally, was born in April 2020.

Michelle informed Jesse, she wanted to file for divorce, just two days after their fifth wedding anniversary. News of their separation broke out in March 2024, a few days before The Valley Season 1 premiered.

Michelle The Valley, and her daughter Isabella Bunny Lally, posing with Easter Bunny. Photo: @michelle.saniei on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to People, in November 2024, when Michelle's mother was battling cancer, she tried to have Isabella spend time with her grandmother, but Jesse allegedly refused. Jesse attended Watch What Happens Live in May 2025, revealing that he and Michelle are close to finalising their divorce.

Jesse and Michelle from The Valley's divorce is ongoing, and both are openly in new relationships. Their co-parenting challenges and their new partners are now a central theme on The Valley.

Meet Michelle from the Valley's boyfriend

The podcast host is dating Aaron Nosler. The couple went public in April 2024 on the red carpet. Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally met on hikes and coffee shop encounters and started dating a few months after she separated from Jesse.

In April 2025, when Season 2 of The Valley premiered, Jesse confronted Aaron about the timeline of his relationship with his ex-wife. He accused them of infidelity.

Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally are seen walking their dog on 12 June 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

In May 2025, Michelle spoke to Us Weekly, stating that she hopes to get married one day. She also said her boyfriend, Aaron, wants kids, and she is open to having more kids.

I go back and forth about having a kid because I'm really happy with one, but I would love to. You know, my partner, Aaron, wants kids, so of course, I would be open to the idea of having kids.

FAQs

Who is Michelle from The Valley? She is an American luxury real estate agent, TV personality, and podcast host. When is Michelle Lally's birthday? The reality TV star celebrates her birthday on 2 November every year. She was born in 1988. What is Michelle Lally's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity with Iranian and Mexican roots. What does Michelle from The Valley do for work? Michelle works as a real estate agent and is also a reality TV star. Are Michelle and Jesse still together in The Valley? Michelle and Jesse both appear on The Valley, but they are separated as a couple. Who is Michelle Lally dating? She is dating Aaron Nosler. Does Michelle from The Valley have kids? Michelle has one daughter with her ex-husband Jesse, named Isabella Bunny Lally.

Michelle from The Valley is a luxury real estate agent with The Beverly Hills Estates. She rose to fame after starring in the Bravo's reality show. Michelle is dating Aaron Nosler after initiating the divorce process with Jesse Lally, with whom she shares a daughter.

Legit.ng published an article about Natalie Buffett. Natalie Buffett is an American social media influencer and model. She studied Engineering and works as the Director of Content Creation and Strategy at OxeFit.

Natalie Buffett shot into the spotlight because of her public relationships with Craig Conover, Dak Prescott, and Jack Flaherty. Find out more about Natalie's career and personal journey here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng