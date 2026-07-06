Phoebe Siegel — What to know about Love Island USA's chaos agent of her season

Phoebe Siegel is a reality television personality, event designer, producer, and model best known for appearing as a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island USA Season 4 in 2022. Since appearing on the show, she has continued her modelling career.

Phoebe Siegel pictured modelling during fashion shoots. Photo: @phoebesiegel (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Phoebe Siegel entered Casa Amor on Day 16 of Love Island USA Season 4 and was dumped from the island on Day 30.

of Season 4 and was dumped from the island on Day 30. She entered with her sights set on Isaiah Campbell , who was already in a strong coupling with Sydney Paight, kissed him in Casa Amor, and was chosen by him at the recoupling ceremony.

, who was already in a strong coupling with Sydney Paight, kissed him in Casa Amor, and was chosen by him at the recoupling ceremony. After leaving the villa, Phoebe revealed that she had received over 900 death threats when she opened her phone for the first time after the show.

Profile summary

Full name Phoebe Raye Siegel Nickname Roxy Gender Female Date of birth 9 February 2001 Age 25 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Bedford Hills, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet 5'9" Body measurements 33"24"34" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Mother Randi Susan Kramer Siegel Father Andrew Warren Siegel Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Model, reality star High school Fox Lane High School Higher education University of Michigan Social media Instagram, Threads

Meet Love Island USA Season 4 star, Phoebe Siegel

Phoebe Raye Siegel was born on 9 February 2001 in Bedford Hills, New York, United States, to Randi Susan (née Kramer) and Andrew Warren Siegel. She has two brothers, Blake and Cooper Siegel.

Randi and Andrew Siegel are attorneys, and both received their law degrees from Brooklyn Law School. According to the New York Times, Randi attended the University of Michigan, while Andrew graduated from Tulane University.

Born on 9 February 2001, Phoebe Siegel is 25 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She was 21 years old when she appeared on Love Island USA.

Top five facts about Phoebe Siegel from season 4 of Love Island USA. Photo: @loveislandusa on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

She attended Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York, where she graduated in 2019. Upon graduation, she enrolled at the University of Michigan's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, where she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sociology.

After college, she pursued a career in the entertainment and event industries, working as a creative associate at Eventique. Before joining the Love Island USA cast, Phoebe previously worked as a fashion model at EMG Models.

According to The Org, Phoebe has also worked as a summer marketing intern, a justice initiatives intern, a retail sales associate, and a summer intern at a law firm. She headed the Mental Health Matters club at the University of Michigan.

Phoebe Siegel pictured standing. Photo: @phoebesiegel

Source: Facebook

What happened to Phoebe from Love Island USA?

Phoebe Siegel entered Casa Amor as a bombshell on Day 16 of Love Island USA Season 4. Her stay in the villa was memorable for fans because of her bold approach to relationships. Follow her journey through the villa.

The Isaiah-Chazz-Joel love connection

As soon as she entered Casa Amor, Phoebe Siegel set her sights on Isaiah Campbell, who was partnered with Sydney Paight. In one of her early interactions with Campbell recorded by Page Six, she said,

I just, like, want a chance with you. Like, at the end of the day, I like you a lot.

After returning to the villa, Isaiah Campbell decided to reunite with Sydney Paight, leaving Phoebe single.

Phoebe Siegel with Isaiah Campbell during the fourth season of Love Island USA. Photo: @jaki.windover

Source: Facebook

Without a partner, Phoebe tried to explore a connection with Chazz Bryant and later with newcomer Joel Bierwert. The series of connections with Isaiah Campbell, Chazz Bryant, and Joel Bierwert fuelled a negative online perception that she was moving too fast from one man to another, a characterisation she consistently pushed back against. Phoebe Siegel later partnered with Chad Robinson.

Phoebe Siegel's elimination

Chad and Phoebe were automatically coupled up on Day 28, although they appeared to get along well and even made the final five. The couple was voted out before the finale when the other islanders determined them the least compatible couple. Their elimination was eventful as Jeff Christian lost his temper over their elimination.

Phoebe's candid interview with ScreenRant revealed that her actions in the villa were driven by a genuine desire to find a real romantic connection.

My moves in the villa were not to stay in the game; my moves in the villa were to eventually find Chad, to eventually find someone with whom I genuinely connected. That's what the whole show is about.

After leaving the villa, Phoebe returned to the University of Michigan and graduated with a sociology degree in 2023. She continued her modelling work. She also promoted Savage X Fenty as an ambassador.

As per her Instagram bio, Phoebe Siegel is a creative director and also works as an event designer, producer, and hospitality creative consultant.

After leaving the villa in September 2022, Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson broke up. Siegel announced their breakup in an Instagram Story.

We decided to just be friends, but he's still going to come for a Michigan game!

Since then, she has not shared much about her romantic journey on social media.

FAQs

Who is Phoebe Siegel? Phoebe Siegel became famous after appearing as a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island USA Season 4 in 2022. What is Phoebe Siegel's age? She is 25 years old as of 2026, having been born on 9 February 2001. What is Phoebe Siegel's height? Phoebe Siegel is 5 feet 9 (175 cm). Are Chad and Phoebe from Love Island still together? The Love Island USA couple broke up in September 2022. Is Phoebe Siegel on Instagram? Phoebe Siegel is active on Instagram at @phoebesiegel, where she has 53,000 followers as of 2026 What season of Love Island was Phoebe on? Siegel was a bombshell Islander on Season 4 of Love Island USA. In what episode does Phoebe leave Love Island USA? She left Love Island USA on Day 30 in episode 33. Where did Phoebe Siegel go to college? Siegel attended the University of Michigan, where she studied Sociology.

Phoebe Siegel arrived in Casa Amor with her eyes set on Isaiah Campbell. She later coupled with Isaiah Campbell, Chazz Bryant, Joel Bierwert, and Chad Robinson. Phoebe and Robinson were eliminated on Day 30 of the villa.

Legit.ng published an article about Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo. The couple met as contestants on Love Island USA Season 5 and finished the season as finalists in fourth position.

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo dated for ten months and twenty-one days after the show's finale on 27 August 2023. Dig in for a full timeline of the couple's relationship and the events that led up to their July 2024 split.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng