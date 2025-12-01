Meet Joe Rogan's kids, whom he keeps out of the spotlight

I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters because you have a different perspective hanging - like, if I had a son, I'd be like, 'Oh, I got to keep this savage out of jail' because I'm passing my genes.

This heartfelt remark reveals a softer side of the podcast host Joe Rogan and his approach to fatherhood. Yet despite his widespread fame, Joe Rogan's kids, Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy, remain largely out of the public eye, shielded by his intentional effort to keep their lives private.

Key takeaways

Joe Rogan has three daughters: two biological , Lola and Rosy, and one adopted , Kayja Rose.

, Lola and Rosy, and , Kayja Rose. Kayja Rose became Joe Rogan's adopted daughter after he married her mother, Jessica Ditzel .

. As of 2025, the comedian's daughters Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy are 29, 17, and 15 years old.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph James Rogan Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1967 Age 58 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Joseph Rogan Sr. Mother Susan Rogan Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Jessica Ditzel Children 3 High School Newton South High School Profession Podcaster, comedian, actor, TV host, UFC commentator Instagram @joerogan Facebook @JOEROGAN X @joerogan YouTube PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan’s kids: Inside his private family world

Joe Rogan has three daughters: Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy. Lola and Rosy are his biological daughters with his wife, Jessica Ditzel, while Kayja Rose is his adopted daughter from Ditzel’s previous relationship.

The American podcaster shares a close bond with his daughters. In episode #1277 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe said

My girls know they can always talk to me. I allow them to be vulnerable around me.

Here's what is known about Joe Rogan's children.

Kayja Rose

Birthplace: 23 August 1996

23 August 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)

29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Kayja Rose is the oldest of Joe Rogan’s children. She was born on 23 August 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Jessica Ditzel and Kevin Conner, the lead singer of the R&B group H-Town. Her father tragically passed away on 28 January 2003 following a car accident.

Rose’s parents parted ways in 2000, and her mother married Joe Rogan in 2009, who then adopted her. She shares a close bond with her dad. In a January 2012 appearance on The Rosie Show, Rogan said:

Rose is not just my child; she is my friend. I have worked really hard to make sure we are able to openly speak about anything, including boys. This makes her feel she is not out of the loop.

Kayja has followed in her biological father’s footsteps as a musician and songwriter. She rose to stardom with the release of her debut five-track R&B EP, Tipsy. Since then, Kayja Rose has released several songs, including Selfish, All That Jazz, I Miss You, Bad Behavior, and Breathless Over You.

Lola Grace Rogan

Birthplace: May 2008

May 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)

17 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Lola Rogan is the first daughter Joe had with his wife, Jessica Ditzel. She was born in May 2008 in Los Angeles, California, making her 17 years old as of 2025.

Lola is a talented athlete. In 2024, during episode #2232 of The Joe Rogan Experience, her dad said:

My youngest is an artist. My other one is a phenomenal athlete.

Rosy Rogan

Birthplace: October 2010

October 2010 Age: 15 years old (as of 2025)

15 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Rosy Rogan is the youngest of Joe Rogan’s children. She was born in October 2010 in Los Angeles, California, making her 15 years old as of 2025. In the episode mentioned above of The Joe Rogan Experience, her dad mentioned that she is an artist.

FAQs

Who is Joe Rogan? He is an American podcast host, comedian, TV host, actor, and UFC commentator. How many kids does Joe Rogan have? The comedian has three daughters, two biological and one adopted. Who is Joe Rogan's oldest daughter? His oldest daughter is Kayja Rose. Did Joe Rogan adopt Kayja Rose? He legally adopted her after marrying her mother, Jessica Ditzel, in 2009. What are Joe Rogan's daughters' names? Their names are Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy Rogan. What are Joe Rogan's kids' ages? As of 2025, Kayja Rose is 29, Lola is 17, and Rosy is 15. Who is the mother of Joe Rogan's children? She is Jessica Ditzel, a former model and waitress.

Joe Rogan’s kids largely stay out of the limelight. While being a public figure draws curiosity about his family, the podcaster keeps details about Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy private, limiting what reaches the media and the internet.

