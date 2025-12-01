Africa Digital Media Awards

Meet Joe Rogan's kids, whom he keeps out of the spotlight

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read
I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters because you have a different perspective hanging - like, if I had a son, I'd be like, 'Oh, I got to keep this savage out of jail' because I'm passing my genes.

This heartfelt remark reveals a softer side of the podcast host Joe Rogan and his approach to fatherhood. Yet despite his widespread fame, Joe Rogan's kids, Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy, remain largely out of the public eye, shielded by his intentional effort to keep their lives private.

Joe Rogan at Sphere and his daughter Kayja Rose, on a sunny day outdoors
Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event (L) and Kayja Rose taking a selfie in an outdoor setting (R). Photo: Jeff Bottari, @KayjaRose on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Joe Rogan has three daughters: two biological, Lola and Rosy, and one adopted, Kayja Rose.
  • Kayja Rose became Joe Rogan's adopted daughter after he married her mother, Jessica Ditzel.
  • As of 2025, the comedian's daughters Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy are 29, 17, and 15 years old.

Profile summary

Full name

Joseph James Rogan

Gender

Male

Date of birth

11 August 1967

Age

58 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Newark, New Jersey, United States

Current residence

Austin, Texas, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'8"

Height in centimetres

173

Weight in pounds

190

Weight in kilograms

86

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Joseph Rogan Sr.

Mother

Susan Rogan

Siblings

2

Marital status

Married

Wife

Jessica Ditzel

Children

3

High School

Newton South High School

Profession

Podcaster, comedian, actor, TV host, UFC commentator

Instagram

@joerogan

Facebook

@JOEROGAN

X

@joerogan

YouTube

PowerfulJRE

Joe Rogan’s kids: Inside his private family world

Joe Rogan has three daughters: Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy. Lola and Rosy are his biological daughters with his wife, Jessica Ditzel, while Kayja Rose is his adopted daughter from Ditzel’s previous relationship.

The American podcaster shares a close bond with his daughters. In episode #1277 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe said

My girls know they can always talk to me. I allow them to be vulnerable around me.

Here's what is known about Joe Rogan's children.

Kayja Rose

Kayja Rose in an outdoor setting on a bright, sunny day
Kayja Rose in a beautiful, distant landscape with greenery and small hills. Photo: @KayjaRose (modified by author)
  • Birthplace: 23 August 1996
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Kayja Rose is the oldest of Joe Rogan’s children. She was born on 23 August 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Jessica Ditzel and Kevin Conner, the lead singer of the R&B group H-Town. Her father tragically passed away on 28 January 2003 following a car accident.

Rose’s parents parted ways in 2000, and her mother married Joe Rogan in 2009, who then adopted her. She shares a close bond with her dad. In a January 2012 appearance on The Rosie Show, Rogan said:

Rose is not just my child; she is my friend. I have worked really hard to make sure we are able to openly speak about anything, including boys. This makes her feel she is not out of the loop.
Kayja taking a drink
Kayja relaxing on a couch at a cosy, elegant living space. Photo: @KayjaRose (modified by author)
Kayja has followed in her biological father’s footsteps as a musician and songwriter. She rose to stardom with the release of her debut five-track R&B EP, Tipsy. Since then, Kayja Rose has released several songs, including Selfish, All That Jazz, I Miss You, Bad Behavior, and Breathless Over You.

Lola Grace Rogan

  • Birthplace: May 2008
  • Age: 17 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Lola Rogan is the first daughter Joe had with his wife, Jessica Ditzel. She was born in May 2008 in Los Angeles, California, making her 17 years old as of 2025.

Lola is a talented athlete. In 2024, during episode #2232 of The Joe Rogan Experience, her dad said:

My youngest is an artist. My other one is a phenomenal athlete.

Rosy Rogan

  • Birthplace: October 2010
  • Age: 15 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Rosy Rogan is the youngest of Joe Rogan’s children. She was born in October 2010 in Los Angeles, California, making her 15 years old as of 2025. In the episode mentioned above of The Joe Rogan Experience, her dad mentioned that she is an artist.

FAQs

  1. Who is Joe Rogan? He is an American podcast host, comedian, TV host, actor, and UFC commentator.
  2. How many kids does Joe Rogan have? The comedian has three daughters, two biological and one adopted.
  3. Who is Joe Rogan's oldest daughter? His oldest daughter is Kayja Rose.
  4. Did Joe Rogan adopt Kayja Rose? He legally adopted her after marrying her mother, Jessica Ditzel, in 2009.
  5. What are Joe Rogan's daughters' names? Their names are Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy Rogan.
  6. What are Joe Rogan's kids' ages? As of 2025, Kayja Rose is 29, Lola is 17, and Rosy is 15.
  7. Who is the mother of Joe Rogan's children? She is Jessica Ditzel, a former model and waitress.

Joe Rogan’s kids largely stay out of the limelight. While being a public figure draws curiosity about his family, the podcaster keeps details about Kayja Rose, Lola, and Rosy private, limiting what reaches the media and the internet.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Laura Ingraham's kids. Laura Ingraham is a mother to three adopted children: Nikolai, Maria, and Dmitri Ingraham. The television host chooses to keep his kids' lives private.

Laura adopted her children between 2008 and 2011. Her youngest, Nikolai Peter Ingraham, was born in Russia, as was Dmitri, while Maria was born in Guatemala. Read on to discover more about Laura Ingraham’s family.

