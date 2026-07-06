Steven Tyler's wives are Cyrinda Foxe (1978–1987) and Teresa Barrick (1988–2006). In addition to the two marriages, the Aerosmith frontman has had a handful of long- and short-term romantic partners, including Carol Miller, Julia Holcomb, Bebe Buell, Aimee Preston, Erin Brady, and Michele Overman.

Steven Tyler pictured with the Nashville Symphony's 2017 Harmony Award. The singer at the 2015 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena. Photo: @steventyler (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Steven Tyler has been married twice , to Cyrinda Foxe and Teresa Barrick.

, to Cyrinda Foxe and Teresa Barrick. One of Steven Tyler's most prominent relationships was with Bebe Buell , the mother of Liv Tyler.

, the mother of Liv Tyler. Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston , his current girlfriend, have been together for more than a decade.

, his current girlfriend, have been together for more than a decade. Steven Tyler has four children, born between 1977 and 1991: Taj Tallarico, Liv, Mia, and Chelsea Tyler.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Victor Tallarico Nickname The Demon of Screamin Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1948 Age 78 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Height in centimetres 177 Height in feet 5'7" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Victor Alphonse Tallarico, Susan Blancha Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Aimee Preston Children 4 Education Roosevelt High School, Quintano's School for Young Professionals Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Meet Steven Tyler's ex-wives

Beyond his musical career, Steven Tyler is famously known for his highly publicised marriages and romances. Here is everything you need to know about Steven Tyler's relationships with his wives and girlfriends over the years.

Cyrinda Foxe (1978–1987)

Steven Tyler walking with his first wife, Cyrinda Foxe, at the California Jam 2 festival in 1978. Photo: @raggddoll

Source: Twitter

Full name : Kathleen Victoria Hetzekian

: Kathleen Victoria Hetzekian Date of birth : 22 February 1952

: 22 February 1952 Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, USA

: Santa Monica, California, USA Date of death : 7 September 2002

: 7 September 2002 Age at the time of death : 50 years

: 50 years Place of death: New York, USA

American actress and model Cyrinda Foxe was Steven Tyler's first wife; the couple married on 1 September 1978 in California. On 22 December 1978, the rock n' roll legend welcomed their eldest daughter, Mia Abagale Tyler.

The couple was married for nine years until 1987. However, the New York Magazine reports that the pair were only married for five years, splitting up in 1983. Their contentious divorce was accompanied by her tell-all memoir, Dream On: Livin' on the Edge with Steven Tyler and Aerosmith.

Cyrinda Foxe was diagnosed with brain cancer in the early 2000s. She underwent radiation and chemotherapy at the Beth Israel Medical Centre. She passed away on 7 September 2002 at age 50 in New York and was cremated.

Steven Tyler and Cyrinda Foxe pictured during their wedding ceremony in California on 1 September 1978. Photo: @MadMusicAsylum

Source: Facebook

In a 2020 conversation on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast, Steven Tyler acknowledged that he abandoned his first wife and daughter and spoke of his journey to forgiveness (as recorded on HappyScribe).

I wanted the dream. I knew I could get anything as long as I could imagine it. And I saw a picket fence and a lake, a lake, the lake, just all of it. When I brought my first wife here. It was freezing cold...

He added,

And I married her, and we had Mia, and then, you know, I abandoned them; I left them up here... I really haven't forgiven myself because I'm a realist... I know what I did, regardless of whether I was on drugs. A lot of people have told me, 'That's ok.' I hear them; I get it. But a piece of me, my heart, (is) still broken that I did that to her.

Teresa Barrick (1988–2006)

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith pictured with his former wife, fashion designer Teresa Barrick in the 1990s. Photo: @KTrain939913

Source: Twitter

Full name : Teresa Barrick

: Teresa Barrick Date of birth : 21 March 1960

: 21 March 1960 Age : 66 years as of 2026

: 66 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA

: Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Fashion designer

Steven Tyler and Teresa Barrick got married on 28 May 1988 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Chelsea Anna Tallarico Tyler, on 6 March 1989 and later, Taj Monroe Tallarico, on 31 January 1991.

Steven and Barrick announced their separation on 20 February 2005 through a statement shared on NBC News' Today after seventeen years together. Their divorce was finalised in 2006. The statement read,

Before the tabloid media makes more of this than it is, I am announcing that my wife Teresa and I are currently separated. We’re just a family trying to work through a difficult time. A little privacy and sensitivity for Teresa, my children, and myself would be nice.

At the time of this writing, Steven Tyler is in a committed relationship with his former personal assistant, Aimee Preston. Follow this detailed timeline of the Dream On singer's most significant relationships and marriages.

Aimee Preston (2014–present)

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston attend the 6th Annual Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @people

Source: Twitter

Full name : Aimee Ann Preston Schachter

: Aimee Ann Preston Schachter Date of birth : 18 July 1987

: 18 July 1987 Age : 38 years as of June 2026

: 38 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Denver, Colorado, USA

: Denver, Colorado, USA Profession: Former personal assistant

As per her LinkedIn profile, Aimee Preston began working as an executive assistant for Steven Tyler in October 2012. Previously, the American Musical and Dramatic Academy alum has worked for XIX Entertainment, the Trump Organisation, and The Voice coach Christina Aguilera.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston made their relationship official on 28 February 2016 by walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet at Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party.

On 19 December 2025, a TMZ report alleged that the couple had broken up; however, this report was soon denied by sources close to the couple.

Erin Brady (2006–2013)

Steven Tyler and Erin Brady at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on 2 April 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @infoleonews

Source: Twitter

Full name : Erin Brady

: Erin Brady Date of birth : 5 November 1973

: 5 November 1973 Age : 53 years as of June 2026

: 53 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : East Hampton, Connecticut, USA

: East Hampton, Connecticut, USA Profession: Accountant

After his second divorce, Tyler began a relationship with Erin Brady in 2006. In his memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, Steven revealed that the two were in rehab together at California's Las Encinas Hospital in 2007. The couple dated for five years before Tyler proposed over Christmas 2011 during a trip to Hawaii.

According to the rock singer's jewellery designer, Loree Rodkin, the ring was a 5-carat round, brilliant-cut diamond on a band adorned with micropavé diamonds totalling 1 carat. In an exclusive with E! Online, the jeweller who has worked with celebrities like Madonna said,

He was working, so I picked stones, built settings, showed him choices, and sent him pictures on his phone. He asked for guidance, but the choice was his. Having made jewellery for both Erin and Steven made it an effortless process, as I know their taste.

A December 2011 report by TMZ revealed that the engagement news did not go over so well with members of Steven Tyler's family, with whom she had clashed. In January 2013, the couple split up, ending the engagement. Sources close to the couple disclosed reasons for the breakup.

Steven was just not that nice to her in the end. His family and entourage never really accepted her, and she can do better. They're still friendly, but they're going their own way. The engagement is off.

Carol Miller (1977)

New York City radio personality Carol Miller broadcasting from the Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM) studios. Photo: @Q1043NY

Source: Facebook

Full name : Carol Miller

: Carol Miller Date of birth : 1950

: 1950 Age : 76 years as of 2026

: 76 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Queens, New York, USA

: Queens, New York, USA Profession: Radio DJ

Carol Miller and Steven Tyler's love story came to light after the New York DJ wrote about it in her memoir, Up All Night (My Life and Times in Rock Radio) (as recorded in the New York Daily News).

In the memoir, the DJ who had worked with Lisa Marie Presley's father, Elvis Presley, and Led Zeppelin revealed that at the time of their affair, Bebe Buell had given birth to Liv Tyler. Their affair even triggered an attack from Buell.

It was clear something was troubling Steven. While I was with him, he would get repeated phone calls from a woman who said she’d just had his baby in July. Sometimes he’d hang up the phone on her, saying, afterward, 'No way it’s mine. No way I’m takin’a paternity test... I’d heard of Bebe Buell.'

She continued,

So it was with complete surprise that I felt a sharp kick to my calves and a most painful slam to my ribs coming from behind. It was Bebe Buell attacking me as I entered the club Trax...

Bebe Buell (1976–1977)

Steven Tyler posing with Bebe Buell in July 2023. Photo: @MFRemillard

Source: Twitter

Full name : Beverle Lorence 'Bebe' Buell

: Beverle Lorence 'Bebe' Buell Date of birth : 14 July 1953

: 14 July 1953 Age : 72 years as of June 2026

: 72 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Portsmouth, Virginia, USA

: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Profession: Former model and actress

Steven Tyler and Bebe Buell met in 1974. At the time, Buell was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Hello It's Me singer Todd Rundgren. On 1 July 1977, Steven Tyler's eldest daughter was born.

At the time, Rundgren signed Liv's birth certificate, giving her his last name, due to concerns about Tyler's drug use. In a 2015 interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Liv revealed how she discovered her true father at a concert.

You know, my mother was very young when she had me, and there was a little bit of confusion about where I came from. I kind of figured it out because he looked exactly like me, and I have a sister named Mia who's a year younger than me. I saw her standing on the side of the stage at a concert, and it was literally like looking at my twin.

The Stealing Beauty actress added,

She looked exactly like me, and I looked at my mom, and she had tears in her eyes. I kind of put it all together.

Julia Holcomb (1973–1977)

Steven Tyler and Julia Holcomb pictured during an Aerosmith tour. Photo: @livmediapy

Source: Twitter

Full name : Julia (Holcomb) Misley

: Julia (Holcomb) Misley Date of birth : 1957

: 1957 Age : 69 years as of 2026

: 69 years as of 2026 Place of birth : New York, USA

: New York, USA Profession: Public speaker

Julia Holcomb and Steven Tyler's relationship began under controversial circumstances. The pair met backstage after a show when Holcomb was 16 years old.

What followed was a drug-fuelled three-year relationship after Holcomb's mother signed over guardianship to Steven. In his 2011 memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, he reflected on the relationship. An excerpt of the memoir recorded in the Los Angeles Times said,

I was so in love, I almost took a teen bride. I went and slept at her parents’ house for a couple of nights, and her parents fell in love with me, signed papers over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.

In May 2011, Julia released her personal memoir, The Light of the World – the Steven Tyler and Julia Holcomb Story, on Life Site News.

In April 2026, a court dismissed the majority of the child sexual assault lawsuits filed against Steven Tyler because the statute of limitations had passed. Despite this, Holcomb will be able to sue over an allegation that occurred in 1974 in California, where there are no time limits for sexual assault cases.

Michele Overman (1968–1969)

Steven Tyler and Michele Overman pictured in different places. Photo: @steventyler on Facebook, @highincoffee on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Michele Overman

: Michele Overman Date of birth : 1950

: 1950 Age : 76 years as of 2026

: 76 years as of 2026 Place of birth : New York, USA

: New York, USA Profession: Former model

Steven Tyler and Michelle Overman shared a brief romance in the late 1960s when the Aerosmith frontman was 18, and she was two years younger. In an interview with Willamette Week, she revealed that they went to the same high school. When asked to compare the three famous men she dated, she said,

The better lover? Steven. He really was.

FAQs

Who is Steven Tyler in a relationship with now? As of 2026, Tyler is dating Aimee Preston. What is Aimee Preston famous for? She is primarily known as Steven Tyler's long-term girlfriend. Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston? At the time of this writing, Steven Tyler and Aimee are still together. What is the age difference between Aimee Preston and Steven Tyler? The couple has a 39-year age difference. How many marriages has Steven Tyler had? He has been married twice. How many biological children does Steven Tyler have? The Aerosmith frontman has four children: Liv, Taj, Mia, and Chelsea Tyler. Who is Liv Tyler's real mother? Liv Tyler's mother is former model and actress Bebe Buell.

The timeline of Steven Tyler's wives and girlfriends highlights two legal marriages—to Cyrinda Foxe and Teresa Barrick—which produced three of his children: Mia, Chelsea, and Taj Tallarico. Beyond his ex-wives, the Aerosmith frontman’s romantic history features several high-profile relationships, including his famous brief affair with Bebe Buell that resulted in his eldest daughter, actress Liv Tyler, as well as his current long-term relationship with Aimee Preston.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends, including Bridget Hall, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Camila Morrone, and Vittoria Ceretti.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history includes a series of high-profile relationships that have captured global attention. Read on for details of the actor’s relationships, which have long fascinated fans and made headlines.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng