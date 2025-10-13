This is 'The Voice coach' who earned the most - and the least
The highest-paid The Voice coach is Ariana Grande, who reportedly earned between $20 million and $25 million per season. In contrast, early stars like CeeLo Green and Usher took home considerably smaller paycheques despite their influence on the show’s success. These salaries reflect how The Voice evolved into one of television’s most competitive music shows.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Voice coach with the most and least salaries
- 1. Ariana Grande ($20 million–$25 million)
- 2. Christina Aguilera ($15 million–$17 million)
- 3. Kelly Clarkson ($14-15 million)
- 4. Adam Levine ($13 million–$14 million)
- 5. Miley Cyrus ($13 million)
- 6. Blake Shelton ($13 million)
- 7. John Legend ($13 million)
- 8. Reba McEntire ($13 million)
- 9. Michael Bublé ($13 million)
- 10. Kelsea Ballerini ($13 million)
- 11. Dan + Shay ($13 million)
- 12. Snoop Dogg ($13 million)
- 13. Gwen Stefani ($10–13 million)
- 14. Shakira ($12 million)
- 15. Pharrell Williams ($8–10 million)
- 16. Jennifer Hudson ($8–10 million)
- 17. Nick Jonas ($8 million–$10 million)
- 18. Niall Horan ($8 million)
- 19. Camila Cabello ($8 million)
- 20. Alicia Keys ($8 million)
- 21. Chance the Rapper ($8 million)
- 22. Usher ($7 million)
- 23. CeeLo Green ($2 million–$6.5 million)
- Who is the highest-paid coach on The Voice?
- How much does John Legend earn on The Voice?
- How much did Adam Levine get paid for The Voice?
- How much does Reba make on The Voice?
- How much does Carson Daly make on The Voice?
- Do The Voice coaches get paid if they win?
Key takeaways
- Ariana Grande tops The Voice salary chart, earning between $20 million and $25 million per season.
- CeeLo Green ranks lowest, with an estimated $2 million and $6.5 million per season.
- Blake Shelton holds the record for the most wins by any coach, leading nine champions throughout his tenure.
- Kelly Clarkson stands out with four winning artists, proving her strong coaching record alongside her $14 million pay.
- John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Miley Cyrus each earned about $13 million per season.
The Voice coach with the most and least salaries
In compiling The Voice coaches' salaries ranking, we used publicly available reports and verified industry estimates. The information draws from trusted entertainment sources, including TheThings, Yahoo Entertainment, and StyleCaster. All salary figures are approximations and may vary as contracts evolve or as active coaches renegotiate their pay for future seasons.
|Rank
|Coach name
|Approx. salary per season (million $)
|1
|Ariana Grande
|20–25
|2
|Christina Aguilera
|15–17
|3
|Kelly Clarkson
|14-15
|4
|Adam Levine
|13–14
|5
|Snoop Dogg
|13
|6
|Dan + Shay
|13 (combined est.)
|7
|Kelsea Ballerini
|13
|8
|Michael Bublé
|13
|9
|Reba McEntire
|13
|10
|John Legend
|13
|11
|Blake Shelton
|13
|12
|Miley Cyrus
|13
|13
|Gwen Stefani
|10–13
|14
|Shakira
|12
|15
|Pharrell Williams
|8–10
|16
|Jennifer Hudson
|8–10
|17
|Nick Jonas
|8–10
|18
|Niall Horan
|8
|19
|Camila Cabello
|8
|20
|Chance the Rapper
|8
|21
|Alicia Keys
|8
|22
|Usher
|7
|23
|CeeLo Green
|2–6.5
1. Ariana Grande ($20 million–$25 million)
- Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera
- Season featured: Season 21
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
The American singer and songwriter, Ariana Grande, joined The Voice as a first-time coach in Season 21 (2021). She reportedly earned between $20 and $25 million for that season, making her one of the highest-paid coaches in The Voice history. Grande stepped into Nick Jonas’s chair and coached alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.
2. Christina Aguilera ($15 million–$17 million)
- Full name: Christina María Aguilera
- Seasons featured: Seasons 1–3, 5, 8, and 10 (2011–2016)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Christina Aguilera was one of the original four coaches when The Voice premiered in 2011, and she served as a coach across six seasons. Over her tenure, she reportedly earned between $15 million and $17 million in total. Aguilera made history by becoming the first female coach to win The Voice with Season 10 champion Alisan Porter.
3. Kelly Clarkson ($14-15 million)
- Full name: Kelly Brianne Clarkson
- Seasons featured: Seasons 14–21, returned in Season 23 (2023)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and television personality
Kelly Clarkson joined The Voice in Season 14 (2018) and quickly became one of its most successful coaches. Her contract ranged between $14 and $15 million per season. Kelly Clarkson’s teams produced four winners — the most by any female coach in The Voice history.
4. Adam Levine ($13 million–$14 million)
- Full name: Adam Noah Levine
- Seasons featured: Seasons 1–16
- Profession: Singer and songwriter (Maroon 5 frontman)
Adam Levine was an original Voice coach, leading teams in every season from Season 1 through Season 16. Reports indicate he made around $13 million to $14 million per season during that run. Levine coached three winners (Javier Colon in Season 1, Tessanne Chin in Season 5, and Jordan Smith in Season 9).
5. Miley Cyrus ($13 million)
- Full name: Destiny Hope Cyrus
- Seasons featured: Seasons 11 and 13 (2016, 2017)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
The American singer, Miley Cyrus, served as a coach on The Voice in Seasons 11 and 13. Her per-season salary was around $13 million. She had previously appeared as a star advisor on Season 10, and as a coach, she became known for her energetic mentoring style and emotional connection with contestants.
6. Blake Shelton ($13 million)
- Full name: Blake Tollison Shelton
- Seasons featured: Seasons 1–23 (2011–2023)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Blake Shelton is the longest-tenured coach in The Voice history, earning roughly $13 million per season across 23 seasons. He earned roughly $13 million per season during his time on the show. Blake Shelton achieved nine victories on The Voice, the highest by any coach.
7. John Legend ($13 million)
- Full name: John Roger Stephens
- Seasons featured: Seasons 16–22 and 24–25 (2019–2024)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actor
EGOT-winning singer John Legend took a coaching seat starting in Season 16 (2019) and served through Season 25. His salary was reportedly $13 million per season. Legend celebrated his first victory in Season 16 when contestant Maelyn Jarmon won the title under his mentorship.
8. Reba McEntire ($13 million)
- Full name: Reba Nell McEntire
- Seasons featured: Seasons 24–26 (2023–2025)
- Profession: Singer and actress
Country music legend Reba McEntire joined The Voice as a coach in Season 24 (2023). She received about $13 million for each season she has coached. McEntire earned her first coaching win in Season 25 (2024) when her artist Asher HaVon won the competition. That victory made her the first coach over 60 years old to win The Voice.
9. Michael Bublé ($13 million)
- Full name: Michael Steven Bublé
- Seasons featured: Seasons 26–27 (2024–2025)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Crooner Michael Bublé joined the coaching panel in Season 26 (2024). His deal was approximately $13 million per season. He continues to coach into Season 27 (2025).
10. Kelsea Ballerini ($13 million)
- Full name: Kelsea Nicole Ballerini
- Season featured: Season 27 (2025)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Kelsea Ballerini will debut as a full-time coach in Season 27 (2025), reportedly earning about $13 million. She previously served as a battle advisor.
11. Dan + Shay ($13 million)
- Full names: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney
- Seasons featured: Season 25 (2024)
- Profession: Country-pop duo (singers and songwriters)
Country duo Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) joined The Voice in Season 25 (2024), making history as the first coaching pair on the show. They reportedly earned a combined $13 million for their season.
12. Snoop Dogg ($13 million)
- Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
- Seasons featured: Season 26 (2024)
- Profession: Rapper and media personality
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg joined as a coach in Season 26 (2024), earning roughly $13 million. His friendship with fellow coach Niall Horan and relaxed vibe added a fresh element to the 2024 panel, demonstrating the show’s willingness to explore different genres.
13. Gwen Stefani ($10–13 million)
- Full name: Gwen Renée Stefani
- Seasons featured: Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24 (2014–2023)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Gwen Stefani has returned to The Voice repeatedly, a total of seven seasons. She negotiated up to about $13 million in earlier seasons, though later returns were reportedly closer to $10 million. Stefani finally won the competition in Season 19 (2019) with artist Carter Rubin.
14. Shakira ($12 million)
- Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Seasons featured: Seasons 4 and 6 (2013–2014)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and dancer
International superstar Shakira took a coaching seat for Seasons 4 and 6 of The Voice. Reports put her pay at about $12 million per season. After Season 6, she stepped back from the U.S. show, although she later served as an advisor on The Voice Spain.
15. Pharrell Williams ($8–10 million)
- Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
- Seasons featured: Seasons 7–10 (2014–2016)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and producer
Producer and singer Pharrell Williams coached on The Voice for four seasons (7–10). He earned roughly $8–10 million per season. Pharrell’s teams produced one champion — Season 8’s Sawyer Fredericks. As a high-profile producer known for hits, Pharrell brought creative ideas to training contestants, and he later coached on The Voice Kids.
16. Jennifer Hudson ($8–10 million)
- Full name: Jennifer Kate Hudson
- Seasons featured: Seasons 13 and 15 (2017, 2018)
- Profession: Singer and actress
Jennifer Hudson appeared as a coach in seasons 13 and 15, earning $8 million to $10 million per season. Before coming to the American show, Jennifer Hudson had coached on The Voice UK. On the US series, she offered contestants powerhouse vocal guidance and went on to focus on her film and music career after 2018.
17. Nick Jonas ($8 million–$10 million)
- Full name: Nicholas Jerry Jonas
- Seasons featured: Seasons 18 and 20 (2020, 2021)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actor
Nick Jonas was a coach for Seasons 18 and 20, making about $8 million and 10 million per season. Jonas had first appeared on the show as a battle advisor in Season 8. After 2021, he departed the panel, and Ariana Grande replaced him in Season 21.
18. Niall Horan ($8 million)
- Full name: Niall James Horan
- Seasons featured: Seasons 23 and 24 (2023–2024)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Niall Horan joined the coaching lineup in Season 23 (2023) and returned for Season 24 (2024). He reportedly earned about $8 million per season and secured his first win in Season 24 with contestant Huntley.
19. Camila Cabello ($8 million)
- Full name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao
- Seasons featured: Season 22 (2022)
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Pop star Camila Cabello served as a coach for just Season 22 (2022). She was paid around $8 million for that season. Before coaching, she had been a guest advisor for John Legend's team.
20. Alicia Keys ($8 million)
- Full name: Alicia Augello Cook
- Seasons featured: Seasons 11–12 and 14 (2016–2018)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and pianist
Alicia Keys joined The Voice coaches for Seasons 11, 12, and 14. She earned about $8 million per season. Keys won one title with her team in Season 12 (contestant Chris Blue). After Season 14, Alicia Keys left the show and later served on the UK version’s panel.
21. Chance the Rapper ($8 million)
- Full name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
- Seasons featured: Seasons 23 and 25 (2023–2024)
- Profession: Rapper, singer, and songwriter
Chance the Rapper appeared as a coach on Season 23 (2023) and returned for Season 25 (2024). His salary was around $8 million per season.
22. Usher ($7 million)
- Full name: Usher Raymond IV
- Seasons featured: Seasons 4 and 6 (2013–2014)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and dancer
R&B superstar Usher was a coach for Seasons 4 and 6, earning about $7 million each season. He won once in Season 6 with his contestant, Josh Kaufman. Usher later returned to The Voice as a celebrity advisor on multiple seasons.
23. CeeLo Green ($2 million–$6.5 million)
- Full name: Thomas DeCarlo Callaway
- Seasons featured: Seasons 1–3 and 5 (2011–2013)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and rapper
CeeLo Green was one of The Voice’s original coaches, leading teams in its inaugural three seasons and again in season 5. His pay was much lower than that of later coaches – roughly $2 million to 6.5 million per season.
Who is the highest-paid coach on The Voice?
Ariana Grande stands as the highest-paid coach on The Voice, reportedly earning between $20 and $25 million per season.
How much does John Legend earn on The Voice?
John Legend reportedly earns around $13 million per season for his work as a coach. His pay matches his success and popularity as one of the show’s longest-serving mentors in recent years.
How much did Adam Levine get paid for The Voice?
During his time on The Voice, Adam Levine earned between $13 and $14 million per season.
How much does Reba make on The Voice?
Country icon Reba McEntire reportedly earns about $13 million per season as a coach on The Voice.
How much does Carson Daly make on The Voice?
Long-time host Carson Daly reportedly makes around $5 million annually for hosting The Voice. His role includes managing live shows, mentoring contestants, and maintaining the show’s flow.
Do The Voice coaches get paid if they win?
Coaches receive their full pay regardless of the competition results. Their income comes from fixed contracts based on their time, mentoring, and television appeal, not from their contestants’ victories.
These Voice coach salaries highlight how American show rewards star appeal and coaching success. Veteran coaches such as Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson built their legacy through victories and mentorship, while newcomers like Ariana Grande brought unmatched commercial appeal.
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com