Blessing Oluwafikayo Adisa, a Mathematics graduate from UNILORIN, earned a first-class degree with a CGPA of 4.76 out of 5.0

The University of Calabria in Italy awarded her a fully funded Master's scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year

A former Senate President responded to her post, pledging to cover her remaining relocation expenses

Blessing Oluwafikayo Adisa, a Mathematics graduate from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has captured the attention of thousands online after sharing that she won a fully funded Master's scholarship to study in Italy — and is now asking the public to help her get there.

The young scholar posted her story on X on 3 July 2026, attaching an official acceptance letter from the University of Calabria confirming her admission with a scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year.

A UNILORIN first-class graduate gets help with her fully funded scholarship from a former senate president. Photo credit: @Fikkmaths, @bukolasaraki/X

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN first-class graduate bags scholarship to Italy

Blessing Oluwafikayo Adisa graduated from UNILORIN with a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.76 out of 5.0 in Mathematics.

The acceptance email, sent from Unical Admissions on 20 May 2026, confirmed that Adisa had been selected for admission alongside a scholarship package covering enrolment fees, free accommodation, campus meal services, and a pocket money allowance.

As part of the visa process, she was required to complete pre-enrolment through the UNIVERSITALY portal before 10 June 2026, and to present her foreign academic qualifications with official Italian translations, an Apostille, and a Declaration of Value by 28 February 2027.

Despite securing the scholarship itself, Adisa indicated that she still needed financial support to actualise the opportunity, prompting the launch of a GoFundMe campaign. The post quickly gained traction, racking up 1.6 million views, over 470 retweets, and more than 2,200 likes.

See her original post that sparked the outpouring of support below:

UNILORIN graduate receives support

Her post caught the attention of former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who responded directly on X with a message of support.

He pledged to cover whatever remained of her relocation expenses, adding that a representative from his office would reach out to her that same day.

He said:

"Dear Blessing,"

"I just came across your tweet, and it truly inspired me."

"To graduate with a First Class in Mathematics from UNILORIN and then earn a fully funded Master's admission in Italy is an extraordinary achievement. You have demonstrated excellence and the promise that exists in so many young Nigerians."

"No young person who has worked this hard should have such an opportunity limited by the cost of getting there. It would be my privilege to support your journey by covering what is left in the cost of your relocation. @nancy_i_i from my office will reach out to you today."

"Congratulations once again. Go, excel, and continue to make Nigeria proud."

See his post below:

Reactions as UNILORIN first-class graduate seeks help

The post drew warm congratulations and words of encouragement from across the country.

@iam_justken7 said:

"I'm so so happy for you Blessing. 🥹🥹🥰"

@iamjuussty said:

"Wow. Congratulations Fikayo. 🥰🎉"

@AchikeNgozi said:

"Congratulations to you girl!! So proud of you and may God continue to bless and open doors for you in Jesus name, Amen. Global visibility I pray for you in Jesus name, amen. 🙏🏾"

UNILORIN graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate from the Department of Agriculture at the University of Ilorin, transformed her academic journey from a 1.3 CGPA to achieving a first-class degree.

Her resilience, hard work, and determination have inspired many, earning her recognition and an award of excellence.

Source: Legit.ng