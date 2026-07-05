Hilda Baci has shared a "Get Ready With Me" video as she prepared for church, asking her fans a question along the way

The chef was seen putting on her dress, applying perfume, and choosing a bag and shoes to match her outfit

Fans shared their observations about the celebrity chef as they responded to her question and complimented her appearance

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has shared a "Get Ready With Me" video showing how she prepared for church.

The chef explained that she had already returned from church by the time she recorded the clip. According to her, she had intended to film it before leaving for the service, but would have been late if she had done so.

Reactions as Hilda Baci shares her ‘Get Ready With Me’ video. Photo credit@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In the video, Hilda picked out a floor-length gown and paired it with matching accessories. She also selected a pair of shoes and a handbag to complement her outfit.

After getting dressed, she applied two different perfumes before completing her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The chef then showed off her outfit with a brief catwalk and danced after finishing her preparations.

Fans react to Hilda Baci's video

Reacting to the clip, many fans praised her appearance, while some opined that the dress was too sheer to wear to church.

Others admired her collection of bags and shoes, joking that they were being well preserved in the comfort of her air-conditioned room.

Hilda Baci's fans speaks about her video as she prepares for church. Photo credit@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Some viewers also commented on her physique, saying her backside appeared bigger than before and speculating about the reason. Others felt she should dress more conservatively when attending church.

Hilda Baci shows off fashion accessories

The video also gave fans a glimpse of the chef's stylish room, where her shoes and handbags were neatly arranged in her wardrobe.

Her perfumes and other beauty products were also neatly displayed on a shelf beside her dressing table.

Watch the Instagram video of Hilda Baci showing how she prepared for church below:

Reactions trail Hilda Baci's video

Here are comments below:

@db_hof wrote:

"Grwm to church , and you did the video when u got back from church, content creators get strength sha. I go don off cloth , bath , take one blesssed nap."

@queen_sewe reacted:

"Body is tea. God was particular about you."

@sharon__stone_2001 wrote:

"Not the bags and shoes receiving AC life is good."

@barracksonia stated:

"God abeg I be woman ooo how can I be admiring bumbum."

@queenettecouture said:

"I’m happy I’m not the only one that does GRWM for church after church."

@loladedoyinsola shared:

"Beautifully made. You look like someone that will send me 1 million naira."

@ehmem_ernest wrote:

"The dress is beautiful, but not for church."

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's husband shares his GRWM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's husband, Captain Matthew, had shared a video of his 'Get Ready For Work' with his fans on Instagram.

In the clip, he dressed up, prayed, and stepped out with his suitcase while going to work, and he asked fans to rate him.

His followers were impressed by the recording; they shared their hot takes about his preparation.

Source: Legit.ng