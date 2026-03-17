Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship spans over two decades, transitioning from a private friendship to a global powerhouse partnership. They began dating in the early 2000s and tied the knot on 4 April 2008. The couple share three children and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jay-Z and Beyonce at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 9 December 2024. Photo: Lisa O'CONNOR (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first met between 1999 and 2000 when the former Destiny's Child singer was 18, and Jay-Z was 30 .

. They maintained a friendship for over a year before they started dating in the early 2000s.

The couple married in a private ceremony on 4 April 2008, and they have three children: Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

on 4 April 2008, and they have three children: Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage faced public scrutiny over infidelity rumours, which they addressed through their art: Jay-Z’s album 4:44 and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

Profile summary

Full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles‑Carter Shawn Corey Carter Gender Female Male Date of birth 4 September 1981 4 December 1969 Age 44 years old (as of March 2026) 56 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Brooklyn, New York City, U.S. Current residence Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'6'' 6'2'' Height in centimetres 169 188 Weight in pounds 136 183 Weight in kilograms 62 83 Hair colour Dark brown Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Mathew Knowles Adnis Reeves Mother Tina Knowles Gloria Carter Siblings Solange Knowles Eric, Andrea, Michelle Carter Marital status Married Married Spouse Jay‑Z Beyoncé Children Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir Carter Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir Carter Education Parker Elementary School, Alief Elsik High School, St. Mary's Elementary School Eli Whitney HS, George Westinghouse HS, Trenton Central HS Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, dancer, businesswoman Rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, producer Net Worth $1 billion $2.8 billion Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

A closer look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship timeline

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship is one of the most high-profile partnerships in entertainment, spanning over two decades, marked by collaboration, challenges, and family life. Below is how their relationship timeline looks:

Jay-Z and Beyonce at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on 22 November 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryn Lennon.

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1999–2000: Beyoncé and Jay-Z meet

Beyoncé and Jay‑Z first crossed paths around 1999 to 2000, when Beyoncé was about 18 years old and already rising as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, and Jay‑Z was an established rapper in his early 30s.

They reportedly met at the MTV Spring Break Festival in Cancún, Mexico, where both were performing, and this sparked a connection.

As published by NBC4 Washington, while speaking to Seventeen in 2008, Beyoncé revealed:

I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating…

2000–2001: Beyoncé and Jay-Z start dating

Between 2000 and 2001, Beyoncé and Jay-Z began dating, though they kept things very private at the time. During a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey on the OWN series Oprah’s Next Chapter, the singer revealed that after meeting, they didn’t rush into a romance right away, stating:

We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates… on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship

Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter at Leicester Square on 14 July 2019 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

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November 2001: Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear together on the cover of Vanity Fair

In November 2001, Beyoncé and Jay‑Z made one of their first major public appearances as a couple by appearing together on the cover of Vanity Fair. Jay‑Z later reflected on this time, saying:

We were just beginning to try to date each other…..Well, you know, you've got to try first. You've got to dazzle ... wine and dine. She's a charming Southern girl, you know, she's not impressed... But I would have definitely had to be this cool.

October 2002: Jay-Z releases '03 Bonnie & Clyde featuring Beyoncé

On 10 October 2002, the popular hip-hop musician released the hit single ’03 Bonnie & Clyde, featuring Beyoncé, marking one of their first high-profile musical collaborations. The track was the lead single for JAY-Z's album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse.

In November 2002, the couple filmed the music video in Mexico, which also starred the late Lance Reddick and was nominated for best hip-hop video at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Crypto.com Arena on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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May 2003: Beyoncé releases Crazy in Love featuring Jay-Z

On 14 May 2003, Beyoncé released Crazy in Love as the lead single for her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love. Featuring a rap verse by Jay-Z, the song became a global phenomenon, spending eight consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The collaboration won two Grammy Awards in 2004 for Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, marking their first major awards as a pair.

August 2004: Beyoncé and Jay-Z make their red-carpet debut

On 29 August 2004, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in Miami, where they both took home Moonmen. This moment effectively confirmed years of dating rumours that had persisted since their 2002 collaboration, '03 Bonnie & Clyde.

Beyoncé wore a gold-embellished jacquard blazer and matching shorts, and Jay-Z opted for a head-to-toe white suit paired with a fedora and black shoes.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles on 24 June 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

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September 2006: Beyoncé releases B'Day with two songs featuring Jay-Z

On 4 September 2006, on her 25th birthday, the popular singer released her second studio album, B'Day, which included two collaborations with Jay‑Z: Déjà Vu and Upgrade U. T. Déjà Vu was released as the album’s lead single and became a commercial hit, while Upgrade U further showed their chemistry as collaborators.

On 21 November 2006, Jay-Z released his comeback album Kingdom Come after briefly retiring from music. The album included the track Hollywood featuring Beyoncé.

April 2008: Beyoncé and Jay-Z get married

On 4 April 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married in a private ceremony in New York City after dating for several years. The couple kept the wedding very small and secret, inviting only close friends and family.

Beyonce and Jay-Z at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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The ceremony reportedly took place at Jay-Z’s Manhattan penthouse and was decorated with thousands of white orchids and candles. In an interview with Seventeen, Beyoncé spoke about their wedding and their relationship before tying the knot. Per NBC 4 Washington, the singer said:

There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married. I really don't believe that you will love the same thing when you're 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.

Beyonce and Jay-Z at the Rose Bowl on 22 September 2018 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Larry Busacca

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January 2012: Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcome their first child together

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, on 7 January 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The birth was a massive cultural event, following Beyoncé's iconic pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV VMAs, where she rubbed her baby bump on stage after performing Love on Top.

Just two days after her birth, Jay-Z released the song Glory, which featured Blue Ivy's first cries and coos and credited her as “B.I.C.”

May 2014: Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Solange involved in an elevator altercation

In May 2014, surveillance footage leaked showing Solange Knowles physically attacking her brother-in-law, Jay-Z, in an elevator at The Standard Hotel in New York City. The incident occurred on 5 May 2014, following a Met Gala after-party.

Beyonce and Jay-Z at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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On 15 May 2014, Beyoncé, Solange and Jay-Z released a joint statement addressing the drama in an exclusive statement to The Associated Press. The statement read in part:

There has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in public.

They added:

They both have apologised to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behaviour throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day, families have problems, and we're no different. We love each other, and above all, we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyonce during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on 24 August 2014 in Inglewood, California. Photo: MTV

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Summer 2014: Beyoncé and Jay-Z spark breakup rumours

In summer 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z sparked breakup rumours while on their joint On the Run Tour. Tabloid reports claimed the couple were facing relationship problems, particularly after the widely discussed elevator incident involving Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, earlier that year.

Despite the speculation, the couple addressed the rumours indirectly later that year. On 24 August 2014, Beyoncé was honoured with the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. She was presented the award by her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Per Entertainment News, during her acceptance speech, Beyoncé reflected on her career and her family’s support, saying,

Thank you. I have nothing to say, but I'm thrilled with so much gratitude. I just thank God for this moment. I love y'all so much. My beloved, I love you. My fans, I love you. MTV, I love you. Good night!

Beyoncé performs onstage at PGE Narodowy on 27 June 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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November 2014: Beyoncé drops a song rumoured to hint at marriage troubles with Jay-Z.

Beyoncé released the track Ring Off as part of her Beyoncé: Platinum Edition box set. The song immediately sparked intense rumours that she was addressing her own rumoured marital troubles with Jay-Z.

Beyoncé later confirmed that the song was actually a tribute to her mother, Tina Knowles, celebrating her courage to end her marriage to Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, after years of infidelity.

April 2016: Beyoncé releases the Lemonade album and HBO special

On 23 April 2016, Beyoncé released her sixth studio album, Lemonade, along with an accompanying HBO visual album. The project was widely interpreted as addressing challenges in her marriage to Jay-Z, including themes of infidelity, reconciliation, and empowerment.

Beyoncé at Shell Energy Stadium on 25 October 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan

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February 2017: Beyoncé reveals that she and Jay-Z are expecting twins

On 1 February 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced that they were expecting twins. Beyoncé revealed the news with a photo on her Instagram account showing her baby bump in front of a floral backdrop. In the caption, she wrote:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

June 2017: Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcome twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins, a daughter and a son, named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles. Rumi was born first at 5:13 a.m., followed by Sir a minute later.

Just over two weeks after the twins' birth, on 30 June 2017, the New York rapper released his 13th studio album, 4:44. The album served as a direct emotional response to Beyoncé's Lemonade, with Jay-Z publicly apologising for his infidelity and crediting the twins' birth for helping him believe in miracles and see life through a new lens.

Jay-Z at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 5 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

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August 2017: The couple purchase a new home in Bel Air

In August 2017, just two months after the birth of their twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z finalised the purchase of a massive $88 million estate in the Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the ultra-modern compound spans approximately 30,000 square feet across six structures. It features eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a media room, four outdoor swimming pools, and a full-size basketball court.

November 2017: Jay-Z admits to being unfaithful to Beyoncé in an interview

In November 2017, Jay-Z gave a landmark interview to T: The New York Times Style Magazine, where he explicitly confirmed his past infidelity. This admission followed years of public speculation and the lyrical revelations in Beyoncé’s Lemonade (2016) and his own album 4:44 (2017).

Jay-Z at Northwest Stadium on 24 November 2024 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu

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He told the outlet that he'd built up walls due to issues from his childhood, which led to him shutting down and infidelity.

The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.

He also hinted that they could have got divorced, but he'd had therapy to help him deal with his past experiences:

You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50% or something 'cause most people can't see themselves.

16 June 2018: Beyoncé and Jay-Z release collaborative album Everything Is Love

On 16 June 2018, Beyoncé and Jay-Z released a joint album titled Everything Is Love under their combined name, The Carters. The album featured umerous sexplored themes of love, marriage, family, and their experiences in the music industry. It won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z at the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on 14 July 2023 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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February 2024: Jay-Z blasted the Grammys for never awarding Beyoncé the Album of the Year

During the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on 4 February 2024, Jay-Z used his acceptance speech for the Dr Dre Global Impact Award to criticise the Recording Academy for never awarding Beyoncé the Album of the Year.

Accompanied on stage by his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z addressed the Academy's voting inconsistencies directly, pointing out that Beyoncé is the most-awarded artist in the show's history but has never won the night's top honour. As reported by Time USA, in his speech, the rapper said:

I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right—or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective … because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but some things …

He added:

I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year.

Jay-Z at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on 30 March 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

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9 December 2024: Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

On 9 December 2024, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King to support their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in her feature film debut.

The premiere occurred just one day after Jay-Z was named in a civil lawsuit involving serious allegations from 2000. The rapper's legal team denied the claims. He wrote in a statement shared on X:

These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.

FAQs

Are Jay-Z and Beyoncé still married? They are still married as of March 2026. Where did JZ and Beyoncé meet? The couple met in 2000 at the MTV Spring Break festival in Cancún, Mexico. How old was Jay-Z when he met Beyoncé? The popular rapper was about 30 years old when he first met Beyoncé. How old was Beyoncé when she met Jay-Z? Beyoncé was about 18 years old when she first met Jay-Z. What is Jay-Z and Beyoncé's age gap? They have an age gap of about 12 years, with Jay-Z born in 1969 and Beyoncé in 1981. What is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage date? The American entertainers were married on 4 April 2008, in a private ceremony at Jay-Z’s Manhattan apartment Who are Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children? The couple’s children are Blue Ivy Carter, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, born in 2017. Where do Beyoncé and Jay-Z live? The celebrity couple currently live in a luxurious mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z began dating in the early 2000s, married in 2008, and have three children together. Their relationship has faced public challenges, including rumours of infidelity, which Beyoncé addressed in her 2016 album Lemonade.

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