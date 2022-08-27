Aimee Preston’s biography: who is Steven Tyler’s girlfriend?

Aimee Preston came into the limelight as the girlfriend of the prominent American rock music star Steven Tyler. By profession, she is an executive assistant working for the American rock band Aerosmith.

Photo: @theaimeeann on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aimee Preston was initially interested in performing acts but shifted her focus to pursue a career as a personal assistant. She has worked with reputable organisations such as The Trump Organisation and XIX Entertainment.

Profile summary

Full name Aimee Preston Schachter Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 38-28-43 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-109 Hair colour Brown (mostly dyed blonde) Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Steven Tyler College Denver School of the Arts, American Musical and Dramatic Academy Profession Personal assistant Net worth $300 thousand

Aimee Preston’s biography

She was born and raised into a family of four children in Denver, Colorado, USA. Her three siblings are Calvin, Katie, and Luke. She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As for her education, the celebrity studied at the Denver School of the Arts. She later pursued a course in Musical Theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, graduating in 2007.

What is Aimee Preston’s age?

The famous personality is 35 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 July 1987. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Aimee Preston’s profession?

She is a career woman, having worked with multiple reputable organisations as a personal assistant. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the executive assistant of American singer Steven Victor Tallarico, famously known as Steven Tyler. She has worked for the musician since October 2012.

She began her career as a personal assistant in June 2007 when she joined The Trump Organisation, serving until October 2011. She was then employed by XIX Entertainment in February 2012 and exited the organisation nine months later to join Steven Tyler's Aerosmith.

What is Aimee Preston’s net worth?

According to Biography Post, the personal assistant’s net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable. Her net worth is attributed to the earnings from her career.

How did Steven Tyler meet Aimee Preston?

The couple met in 2012 when she was employed as a personal assistant of American singer Steven Tyler. However, their romantic relationship became known to the public in February 2016 when they attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars watch party together.

Was Aimee Preston married before? Before her current relationship with Steven Tyler, she was reportedly married. Her ex-husband is a talent agent.

What is Aimee Preston’s height?

Steven Tyler’s girlfriend is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Additionally, she measures 38-28-43 inches (97-71-109 centimetres).

Fast facts about Aimee Preston

When is Aimee Preston’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 July every year. How old is Steven Tyler's girlfriend? She turned 35 years old on 18 July 2022. What does Aimee Preston do for a living? She is a professional personal assistant. How much is Aimee Preston worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $300 thousand. Is Steven Tyler married to Aimee Preston? The couple has not tied the knot but has been dating since 2016. Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston? Yes, the duo is still dating and is occasionally seen together at several events. They also share pictures of their best moments on social media platforms. How tall is Aimee Preston? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres.

Aimee Preston has a successful career as a personal assistant and has worked with a few reputable organisations. She became famous following her relationship with the renowned American rock music singer Steven Tyler.

READ ALSO: Charlotte Dobre’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Charlotte Dobre’s biography. She is a Canadian professional actress, writer, social media influencer, and comedian.

Dobre was born on 7 September 1989 in Ontario, Canada. She has been featured in commercials such as Starbucks, Turbo Tax, Credit Karma, and Hilton Hotels. The celebrity is known for sharing engaging videos on her YouTube channel and has released songs such as Superstition and The Waiting Room.

Source: Legit.ng