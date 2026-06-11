James Taylor's children, Sally, Ben, Henry, and Rufus Taylor, have largely followed creative paths similar to their famous parents. The American singer-songwriter has two children with his first wife, Carly Simon, and twin sons with his current wife, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig.

James Taylor at Barnes & Noble Union Square. The musician at perfoms Kensington Garden Hotel. Photo: John Lamparski, Joby Sessions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

James Taylor has four children: three sons, Ben, Henry, and Rufus; and one daughter , Sally.

Ben, Henry, and Rufus; and , Sally. James' twin boys, Henry and Rufus, were born through surrogacy .

. Sally, Ben, and Henry have followed their father's footsteps, pursuing music careers.

Profile summary

Full name James Vernon Taylor Nickname Sweet Baby James Gender Male Date of birth 12 March 1948 Age 78 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Lenox, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Mother Gertrude Woodard Father Dr Isaac M. Taylor Marital status Married Partner Caroline "Kim" Smedvig Children 4 Profession Singer-songwriter, guitarist, philanthropist Social media Instagram, Facebook

Inside the lives of James Taylor’s children

The folk-rock pioneer has four children, born across two different stages of his life. Below is a breakdown of James Taylor’s children, from eldest to youngest.

Sally Taylor

Sally Taylor joins her mother, songwriter Carly Simon, for a performance at the Event Centre on 25 November 2005, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Donald Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sarah Maria Taylor

Sarah Maria Taylor Date of birth: 7 January 1974

7 January 1974 Age: 52 years old (as of June 2026)

52 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: New York City, United States

Sarah "Sally" Taylor is James Taylor's firstborn child and only daughter, born to him and his first wife, Carly Simon. Sally's birth was highly anticipated, as her mother's 1974 album Hotcakes included the song "Think I'm Gonna Have a Baby." Her father, James Taylor, also wrote the song Sarah Maria on his 1975 album Gorilla for her.

Sally attended Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, before joining Brown University, where she studied medical anthropology. Sally also taught herself guitar there and performed as a solo artist. She later taught songwriting and performance at Berklee College of Music.

Sally has released several albums independently, including Tomboy Bride, Apt. #6S, and Shotgun. Some of her songs are featured in films including Anywhere But , Interview, Adventureland, and Me, Myself & Irene.

Sally Taylor (L), Dean Bragonier (C), and Bodhi (R) take a selfie outdoors. Photo: @sallytaylor

Source: Facebook

Sally has performed with her dad numerous times. The two performed in 2018 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, where Sally's exhibition was on display. Sally and James spoke to the Berkshire Eagle before their performance, saying:

It's been a while since Sally and I shared the stage and made music together. It is something I've always loved.

Apart from music, Sally is a renowned American philanthropist and educator. She founded Consenses, an innovative multidisciplinary artistic project designed to promote global peace and mutual understanding, in 2012.

Sarah is married to Dean Bragonier, and the two have a son named Bodhi. The three have been diagnosed with dyslexia.

Ben Taylor

From (L-R) Sally Taylor, James Taylor and Ben Taylor perform onstage during the 2008 Rainforest Foundation Fund Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on 8 May 2008 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Benjamin Simon Taylor

Benjamin Simon Taylor Date of birth: 22 January 1977

22 January 1977 Age: 49 years old (as of June 2026)

49 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Massachusetts, United States

Ben Taylor is the second child, born three years after his sister Sally. He is the son of James Taylor and Carly Simon. With a visual and vocal resemblance to his famous father, Ben carved out his own path as a musician and actor.

Unlike his sister Sally, Ben was a late bloomer and didn't start singing until he was 20. Speaking to Parade in 2011, he said that his dad wanted him to be sure about the profession:

My dad let me know that it's a blue-collar job, that the glamour of it is largely created by the media. So I knew what I was getting into.

Ben has released six albums, including Famous Among the Barns and Another Run Around the Sun. He also collaborated with both his mother and sister on stage. He remains a prominent figure in the folk music community, keeping the family's iconic acoustic traditions alive.

Rufus Taylor

From (L-R): Actresses Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen pose with musician James Taylor and his young sons Rufus and Henry on 11 August 2007 in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rufus Taylor

Rufus Taylor Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 April 2001

5 April 2001 Age: 25 years old (as of June 2026)

Following his marriage to Kim Smedvig in early 2001, the couple welcomed twin boys via a surrogate mother. Rufus Taylor is one half of those historic twins. James told Parade in 2022 that he was happy being an older parent to his twin sons:

There's a point where you're ready. You’re settled down enough; you're not constantly trying to find your place.

Rufus graduated from Amherst College in 2024. Unlike his older half-siblings, he has preferred to keep his life largely out of the intense media spotlight. Rufus accompanies his parents to red-carpet galas but leads a private life away from the entertainment industry.

Henry Taylor

Rufus Taylor and Henry Taylor posing for a photo indoors. Photo: @theb.berkshires (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Henry Taylor

Henry Taylor Date of birth: 5 April 2001

5 April 2001 Age: 25 years old (as of June 2026)

25 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Henry Taylor is the twin brother of Rufus, born via gestational surrogacy. He has fully embraced the family trade, showing an incredible aptitude for music.

Henry has stepped directly into the spotlight by touring alongside his father as a backup vocalist. His smooth vocal harmonies have become a staple of James Taylor's modern live touring band. In 2023, his father announced that Henry would go on tour with him as a backing vocalist.

Meet the mothers of James Taylor's children

The American songwriter's family journey involves two distinct periods of motherhood. Here is a closer look at the women who co-parented his children.

Carly Simon

Carly Simon visits SiriusXM Studios on 23 October 2019 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Henry Taylor

Henry Taylor Date of birth: 25 June 1943

25 June 1943 Age: 83 years old (as of June 2026)

83 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Carly Simon is a celebrated singer, songwriter, and children's author of her generation. She is famous for hits such as You're So Vain, You Belong to Me, and Coming Around Again. Carly married James Taylor in 1972 during the peak of their respective careers, forming a 1970s folk-rock superpower couple.

The duo had two children together before their highly publicised divorce in 1983. In her memoir Boys in the Trees, the American author writes about their tumultuous relationship. She confirmed that Jim does not speak to her, but she still cares for him.

I still want to heal him; I still want to make him all right. And I love him so much.

Simon later married Jim Hart, a poet, in 1987, but he was gay. However, she stated that they remained great friends after their divorce in 2007. She has dated Martha's Vineyard surgeon Richard Koehler since 2008.

Caroline "Kim" Smedvig

James Taylor and his then-wife, Kim Taylor, are at Cipriani 42nd St. for the annual New York "Forces for Nature" gala benefiting the Natural Resources Defence Council. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caroline "Kim" Smedvig

Caroline "Kim" Smedvig Date of birth: 31 May 1953

31 May 1953 Age: 73 years old (as of June 2026)

73 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Albany, New York, United States

Caroline "Kim" Smedvig was also a musician, though not as famous as James. She was the director of marketing and public relations for the Boston Symphony Orchestra when she first met Taylor.

The couple began dating in the mid-1990s and married on 18 February 2001. Caroline inspired James to write some of his hit love songs, including Caroline I See You.

Seeking to build a family together, they welcomed their twin sons, Rufus and Henry, with the help of a family friend who volunteered to be a surrogate mother. Kim and James have remained happily married for over two decades, raising their boys in the tranquil hills of western Massachusetts.

FAQs

Who is James Taylor? He is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from the United States. How many biological children does James Taylor have? The American singer has four biological children: Sally, Ben, and his twin sons, Rufus and Henry. Did James Taylor and Carly Simon have children together? The iconic musical duo had two children together during their eleven-year marriage: Sally Taylor and Ben Taylor. What is Ben Taylor and James Taylor's relationship? The relationship between Ben Taylor and James Taylor is built on a shared, deep-rooted love for songwriting. What does Sally Taylor do? Sally is a singer-songwriter and artist. Who are Rufus and Henry Taylor? Rufus and Henry Taylor are James Taylor's twin sons, born on 5 April 2001 via a surrogate mother. What does Henry Taylor do? Henry Taylor is a talented musician who regularly sings backing vocals on tour with his father's band.

James Taylor's children have remained a central part of the rock legend's life, with his musical legacy safely passed down to the next generation. From the whirlwind 1970s pop-stardom with Carly Simon to a grounded, enduring marriage with Kim Smedvig, the singer has four children.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng